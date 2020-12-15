Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OBS Studio 26.1

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 26.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor versie 26.1 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New Features and Additions
  • Added Virtual Camera output on macOS [johnboiles/PatTheMav]
  • Added Virtual Camera output on Linux (requires v4l2loopback-dkms) [catxfish/cg2121]
  • Added the ability to use a separate audio track for the VOD when using Twitch [Jim]
    • If using Simple output mode, enable "Enable Advanced Encoder Settings", and enable "Twitch VOD Track (Uses Track 2)". Twitch VOD output will then be on audio track 2
    • If using Advanced output mode in the Streaming tab, enable "Twitch VOD Track" and select the track you'd like to use for it
    • Special thanks to Twitch for assisting during the development of this feature
  • Added OpenBSD support [grayed]
  • Added the ability to ingest captions coming from Decklink devices via "Decklink Captions" from the Tools menu [DDRBoxman]
  • Added hardware decoding options for stinger transitions [WizardCM]
  • Added an option to duplicate filters in the right-click context menu of filters [exeldro]
  • Added ability to copy and paste a single filter between sources [cg2121]
  • Added HLS support and ingests for YouTube [ushadow]
  • Added a Replay buffer save event to the frontend API [hgonomeg]
Improvements/Tweaks
  • Updated dependencies on Windows and macOS (such as x264 and Qt) to their latest versions for the latest performance improvements [Jim]
  • On Linux, the program will now detect other instances that are currently running and warn the user about running more than one copies at a time [clockley]
  • When creating a new profile, you will be now be given the option to run the auto-configuration wizard [JohannMG]
  • Changed the “Enforce Streaming Service Bitrate” to “Ignore streaming service setting recommendations”, moved it to the Streaming section of the Settings window, and made it so it now affects both Simple and Advanced output modes. [Jim]
  • Maximum limitations for streaming services are now shown in the Streaming section of the Settings window [Jim]
  • Streaming services may now apply resolution and framerate limits on streams to their services [Jim]
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the "Save Replay" button would stay highlighted after being clicked [offthegrid-mike]
  • Fixed a bug where the Media source would have unusual lag playing back certain media files (particularly WMV files) [Jim]
  • Fixed an issue where Facebook streaming would allow you to select resolutions/framerates that aren't supported [Jim]
  • Fixed certain connection issues with SRT/mpegts [pkviet]
  • Fixed a bug where you could disable the Replay Buffer even if it was currently active [Scrxtchy]
  • Fixed a bug where renaming a source would not return keyboard/mouse focus back to the list [jberenhaus]
  • Fixed an issue where ‘Paste Filters’ on sources didn't work in all situations [WizardCM]
  • Fixed an issue where Virtual Camera & Source Toolbar hotkeys would be duplicated when switching profiles [WizardCM]
  • Fixed an issue with removing signal handlers in Lua [Scrxtchy]
  • Fixed a potential hang when repeatedly selecting and deselecting display capture sources on Windows [exeldro]
  • Fixed an issue where the replay buffer could use settings from CQP mode in CBR mode [R1CH]
  • Fixed an issue where certain recordings could not be remuxed (typically from the QSV encoder) [R1CH]

OBS Studio

Versienummer 26.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/26.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-12-2020 14:00
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

15-12-2020 • 14:00

4 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

30-03 OBS Studio 27.2.4 11
03-03 OBS Studio 27.2.3 7
22-02 OBS Studio 27.2.1 1
15-02 OBS Studio 27.2 0
06-10 OBS Studio 27.1.3 0
29-09 OBS Studio 27.1.1 2
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.1 0
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.0 30
01-'21 OBS Studio 26.1.1 8
12-'20 OBS Studio 26.1 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1roestje
15 december 2020 14:05
"Versie 26.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en kort daarop ook 26.0.2." -> Dat lijkt mij sterk.
+1bramvandeperre
@roestje15 december 2020 14:15
"Versie 26.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en kort daarop ook 26.0.2." -> Dat lijkt mij sterk.
@Drobanir stukje te veel gekopieerd van 26.0.2, waar in de inleiding staat dat 26.0 werd uitgebracht en kort daarop 26.0.2.
+1marque1968
15 december 2020 14:23
Beetje fout ge-copy-paste denk ik. Versie 26.0.2 volgde kort op 26.0.1 :)

En inderdaad, als je het vorige artikel las, begint die tekst dan ook precies zo :D
+1Mr. Boojengle
16 december 2020 08:39
MacOS Big Sur & OBS is nog steeds geen goede combi in ieder geval.

https://obsproject.com/fo...us-do-not-upgrade.133853/

https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/issues/3095

Heb je issue's dan kun je de opstart crash oplossen door de monitoring_type allemaal op 0 te zetten in het scene bestand (.json)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True