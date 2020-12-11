Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TrueNAS 12.0-U1

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft de eerste update voor versie 12.0 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS zijn samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht worden onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U1

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0-U1! This is the first maintenance release of the unified FreeNAS and TrueNAS release that has been renamed to TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise, respectively. Since 12.0-Release was launched on Oct 20th over 180 new improvements or bug fixes have been merged in time for the U1 release!

  • Enclosure Management has been improved with support for new TrueNAS R-Series systems (NAS-108167)! The R-Series is a new TrueNAS hardware line from iXsystems that is designed to provide maximum storage potential at minimum cost.
  • OAuth support has been added for Gmail (NAS-104374). This is to help users prepare for Google’s eventual disabling of less secure app (LSA) access to Google Workspace applications.
  • The SNMP service has been expanded to allow tracking IP bandwidth per client (NAS-108068)! By opening the SNMP service options and enabling Network Performance Statistics, you can receive these additional statistics in future SNMP messages.
  • Fusion Pools have added a threshold for adding small blocks of data to the metadata vdev (NAS-107651). When the storage pool has a metadata vdev, you can set the block size threshold on each dataset by opening the dataset advanced options and finding the Metadata (Special) Small Block Size field.
  • Automatic TRIM has been added as a new pool option (NAS-107694). When enabled, TrueNAS will periodically check disks in the pool for data blocks that can be reclaimed. This can have a performance impact, so it is disabled by default. For more details about TRIM in ZFS, see the autotrim property description in zpool.8.
  • The Reporting page display issue for different themes has been fixed (NAS-108032)
  • An issue with SNMP that resulted in the system drastically consuming CPU resources has been fixed (NAS-108050). This issue also led to merging related performance improvements in the upstream OpenZFS repository.
  • Included in this release is OpenZFS 2.0! This update to the TrueNAS filesystem unified the Unix and Linux code bases of ZFS and added new filesystem level features like sequential resilvering, ZStandard compression, and persistent L2ARC.

With the U1 release, TrueNAS Enterprise customers can begin manually updating their systems to TrueNAS 12.0. For assistance with the Enterprise update process, please contact iX Support. The Enterprise 12.0 update train is scheduled to be activated on December 22. To stay informed about upcoming TrueNAS release dates, check the TrueNAS roadmap!

TrueNAS

Versienummer 12.0-U1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-tn-core/
Bestandsgrootte 896,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-12-2020 09:15
24 • submitter: patviev

11-12-2020 • 09:15

24 Linkedin

Submitter: patviev

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

04-02 TrueNAS 12.0-U8 5
09-12 TrueNAS 12.0-U7 10
13-11 TrueNAS 12.0-U6.1 3
06-10 TrueNAS 12.0-U6 19
21-08 TrueNAS 12.0-U5.1 20
03-08 TrueNAS 12.0-U5 5
14-07 TrueNAS 12.0-U4.1 6
06-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4 6
05-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U3.1 36
04-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

TrueNAS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+122+23+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2valhalla77
11 december 2020 09:27
Ja,ik ben van 11.3 direct naar 12 gegaan. Met het debakel van "Corral" in het achterhoofd was ik wat sceptisch, maar moet IX systems een groot compliment geven. Het is voor mijn gevoel een van de meest stabiele major releases. Vooral de snelheid van booten viel me op, en geen gekke bugs tegen gekomen die ik wel es bij eerdere versies wel tegen kwam.

Vooral het samen smelten van TrueNAS en FreeNAS zal qua code en onderhoud een heel stuk prettiger zijn voor IX systems,en dat is denk ik al te zien in versie 12.

U1 is ook volgens IX systems nu "mission critical" ready. Dus ga ervan uit dat deze rock solid gaat zijn.

UPDATE: ook deze update was weer smooth. mijn TrueNAS bakken draaien als een zonnetje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhalla77 op 11 december 2020 14:49]

+1sourcecode
@valhalla7711 december 2020 20:50
welke hardware setup heb jij hieronder zitten ?
+1valhalla77
@sourcecode11 december 2020 21:28
Beide machines zijn SuperMicro based systemen (C3558 en C2550 Atom's). De c2550 is een backup systeempje met een raid z van 3 schijven en 16GB RAM en een Tehuti 10Gbit NIC
De 3558 is een 8 disk Raid z2 systeem met 32GB RAM twee SSD's voor caching en zlog en een dual 10gbit mellanox connectx 3

backup heb ik op USB disks voor het OS draaien en de main (3558) heeft een kleine 120Gbyte NVMe drive als OS disk.
+2friend
11 december 2020 11:07
Tot 22 december kan bij de update check de melding 'This is not a production release, and should only be used for testing.' verschijnen, wat niet correct is. 12.0-U1 is een productieversie.
+2Maurits van Baerle
11 december 2020 13:02
Ik ben best onder de indruk van TrueNAS. Ik ben zelf meer bezig met XigmaNAS maar wat iXsystems heeft gedaan is erg indrukwekkend.

Zij hebben de ontwikkeling van de FreeBSD kant van OpenZFS 2.0 gesponsord en grotendeels door hun eigen developers in de FreeBSD codebase geïntegreerd. Daar profiteren dan ook alle andere ZFS storage solutions die op FreeBSD draaien van. Daardoor hoop ik ook dat XigmaNAS OpenZFS 2.0 snel kan integreren.

Ik ben sowieso enorm onder de indruk van wat er met OpenZFS 2.0 is gebeurd. Eigenlijk jammer dat er geen frontpage artikel aan gewijd is. Met OpenZFS 2.0 zijn eigenlijk zo’n beetje alle open source ZFS implementaties (van Illumos, FreeBSD, Linux, Delphix, iXsystems, Nexanta Systems etc.) bij elkaar gekomen om één open source code base te maken die op meerdere OS-en draait.

Voorlopig worden alleen FreeBSD en Linux standaard ondersteunt en hangen de macOS en Windows implementaties er nog een beetje bij. Maar volgend jaar wordt macOS ook waarschijnlijk vanuit de standaard OpenZFS codebase ondersteunt.

Niet alleen betekent het dat ineens al die platformen dezelfde features ondersteunen (en niet dat TRIM alleen op FreeBSD werkt, queued TRIM alleen op Nexanta devices, sequential resilvering alleen op Linux etc.), het betekent ook veel meer developers en testers die allemaal dezelfde code testen, dat alle OpenZFS code door dezelfde testsuite en CI/CD pipelines wordt gehaald, het betekent ook dat je straks een schijf uit je TrueNAS of Proxmox apparaat op je Ubuntu of macOS desktop kunt troubleshooten omdat alle ZFS implementaties compatible zijn met elkaar.

Wat ik misschien nog wel het mooiste vind is niet de technische maar de organisatorische kant van het verhaal. In open source land is het gebruikelijker dat verschillende partijen middels forks uit elkaar groeien. Dat verschillende implementaties allemaal zonder veel kleerscheuren en moddergooien bij elkaar komen om één project te maken zie je zelden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 11 december 2020 13:20]

+1Ivolve
11 december 2020 09:21
Heeft iemand hier de upgrade van FreeNAS al gedaan? Ik draai zelf nog FreeNAS 11.3 en overweeg te upgraden maar ben een beetje bang problemen tegen te komen.

Wat zijn de ervaringen hier?
+1weebl
@Ivolve11 december 2020 09:24
Upgrade ging vlekkeloos en draait sindsdien 24/7 zonder problemen :)

Ik heb het draaien op een HP MicroServer N54L
+1Finwe
@Ivolve11 december 2020 09:25
Heb zelf laatst geupgrade van 11.3 naar 12.0, zonder grote problemen verder. Heb een ZFS pool en een aantal iocage jails, die werkten allemaal nog prima.
+1wmn79
@Ivolve11 december 2020 09:54
Hier sinds 22 oktober om van FreeNAS 11.3-U5 naar TrueNAS, upgrade ging zonder problemen. Draai het op een HP Microserver Gen 8

[Reactie gewijzigd door wmn79 op 11 december 2020 09:55]

+1powerboat
@Ivolve11 december 2020 13:02
Heb hem in productie draaien, ben er bij mee. Geen problemen tegen gekomen.
0pecovak
@Ivolve19 december 2020 23:37
Ben zelf 28 oct overgegaan van 11.3 (U5 geloof ik) naar 12.0. Ik draai virtueel onder ESXi 6.7 op een Xeon E3 1271 v3 / 32G ECC (waarvan 8G reserved for TrueNas). Geen echte problemen behalve dat:
  • er een share genaamd "backup" nu als home directory van de backup user werd gemount ipv als aparte share. Daar moet ik een keer naar kijken. Ik heb nu automount tijdelijk uitgezet :/
  • verder moest ik een aantal jails handmatig upgraden
Overigens draait de boel vlekkeloos 24/7. 8-)
+1ZatarraNL
11 december 2020 09:28
Ik ben ook benieuwd naar de ervaringen. Ik draai nu Openmediavault op een backupserver. Dat werkt, maar intuïtief is het nog niet echt.

Destijds voor omv gekozen vanwege de beperkte vereiste specificaties. Mijn backupserver heeft een 4th gen i3 met 4 Gb ram en 10 TB opslag.
+1patviev
@ZatarraNL11 december 2020 09:37
Heb onlangs de overstap gemaakt van omv 5 naar TrueNAS 12. Is even wennen aan een andere gui, maar werkt erg prettig en intuitief. Heb het idee dat het stabieler is en voor mij werkt smb/cifs beter dan met OMV.

Moest zelf wel even omschakelen van het gebruik van Dockers naar de plugins/jails van TrueNAS. Al is het een kwestie van inlezen en instellen en dan werkt dat ook vlekkeloos. Al met al meer dan tevreden van mijn overstap van omv naar TrueNAS!

Weet alleen niet of je met je ram uit gaat komen, volgens mij noemen ze 8gb als minimaal aantal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door patviev op 11 december 2020 10:15]

+1Fearheavy
@ZatarraNL11 december 2020 09:54
i3 is prima ik draai zelf een 2e gen i3 2120 met een single thread en 4 gb ram maar is wel krap ! processor zal het prima doen maar ram raad ik aan om naar 6 te doen of beter zelfs 8 :)
+1Ivolve
@ZatarraNL11 december 2020 10:00
Ik heb inderdaad ook een tijdje OMV gedraaid vanwege de beperkte systeemeisen. Echter mijn ervaring was dat ik daar altijd gezeik mee had en iedere upgrade ging er wel iets stuk. Uiteindelijk toch maar geinvesteerd in wat betere hardware en FreeNAS gaan draaien. Geen moment spijt van gehad!
+1powerboat
@ZatarraNL11 december 2020 13:05
Heb onlangs omv, rockstor, sigma nas getest (open source character) maar allemaal liep het niet lekker of is het nog niet af zoals bij rockstor.

Deze blijft ondanks zijn pittege requirements veruit de beste. :)

En schaalbaar voor in de toekomst ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door powerboat op 11 december 2020 13:06]

+1Red devil
11 december 2020 10:07
Op dit moment draai ik XPenology op een N54L maar TrueNAS draaiende als VM lijkt me ook wel een fijne optie. Gebruik verder niet veel XPenology zaken maar er zijn wel een aantal dingetjes

- cloud sync via webdav naar Stack
- backup scripts naar een Raspbery Pi draaiende rysncd
- dockers die usenet downloads afhandelen

Is die truenas een nas only systeem? Of kun je daar nog wel e.e.a. installeren en draaien?
+1patviev
@Red devil11 december 2020 10:18
Nee, TrueNAS kan ook plugins draaien. Zie deze pagina https://www.truenas.com/plugins/ met officiele en community plugins.
+1Dacuuu
@Red devil11 december 2020 10:39
Ik heb ook uitvoerig gekeken naar truenas, freenas en ovm, uiteindelijk ben ik bij Unraid uitgekomen, in 1 woord: geniaal!
+1BzRtY
11 december 2020 09:53
Mijn thuis-servertje werkt op OMV4, TrueNas lijkt me eerder richting een commercieel pakket uit te gaan..
OMV is op debian gebaseerd, de simpele CL taken die ik in putty doe voor de raspberry blijven in grote lijnen 't zelfde als op de thuis-server (moest dat nodig zijn in sommige gevallen)
+1Maurits van Baerle
@BzRtY11 december 2020 15:41
TrueNAS Core is gewoon gratis en blijft dat ook. De commerciële varianten bieden gewoon meer features en support bovenop Core. Voor thuisgebruikers misschien niet zo relevant maar als je een TrueNAS appliance met 50 schijven hebt dan wil je wel graag dat er support bij zit.
+1mauritsl20
11 december 2020 09:57
Versie 12 is voor een aantal gebruikers niet werkbaar wegen performance issues.
Wanneer je een 10GBE adapter gebruikt zakt de read performance weg tot ongeveer 20 - 60 megabyte per seconde bij een groep gebruikers. iscsi, smb, nfs, allen dezelfde resultaten.

Hier loopt sinds release 12.0 meerdere tickets voor en nog geen oplossing.

Tip: Test het even voor je de ZFS features upgrade en je niet meer terug kan naar 11
+1gabaman
11 december 2020 20:50
He opnieuw alles moeten installeren nadat ik een middleware failure kreeg, gelukkig een backup dus wacht wel op de stabiele versie.
0supernova
15 december 2020 15:55
Ben hem aan het updaten van V12 naar V12-U1 en daar is hij al uren mee bezig, blijft op Installing Base op 66,67% staan.

Geen idee hoelang dat gaat duren. :(

Edit: komt dus niet verder. Staat er nog steeds op

[Reactie gewijzigd door supernova op 15 december 2020 19:47]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True