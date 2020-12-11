iXsystems heeft de eerste update voor versie 12.0 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS zijn samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht worden onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0-U1! This is the first maintenance release of the unified FreeNAS and TrueNAS release that has been renamed to TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise, respectively. Since 12.0-Release was launched on Oct 20th over 180 new improvements or bug fixes have been merged in time for the U1 release!

Enclosure Management has been improved with support for new TrueNAS R-Series systems (NAS-108167)! The R-Series is a new TrueNAS hardware line from iXsystems that is designed to provide maximum storage potential at minimum cost.

OAuth support has been added for Gmail (NAS-104374). This is to help users prepare for Google’s eventual disabling of less secure app (LSA) access to Google Workspace applications.

The SNMP service has been expanded to allow tracking IP bandwidth per client (NAS-108068)! By opening the SNMP service options and enabling Network Performance Statistics, you can receive these additional statistics in future SNMP messages.

Fusion Pools have added a threshold for adding small blocks of data to the metadata vdev (NAS-107651). When the storage pool has a metadata vdev, you can set the block size threshold on each dataset by opening the dataset advanced options and finding the Metadata (Special) Small Block Size field.

Automatic TRIM has been added as a new pool option (NAS-107694). When enabled, TrueNAS will periodically check disks in the pool for data blocks that can be reclaimed. This can have a performance impact, so it is disabled by default. For more details about TRIM in ZFS, see the autotrim property description in zpool.8.

The Reporting page display issue for different themes has been fixed (NAS-108032)

An issue with SNMP that resulted in the system drastically consuming CPU resources has been fixed (NAS-108050). This issue also led to merging related performance improvements in the upstream OpenZFS repository.

Included in this release is OpenZFS 2.0! This update to the TrueNAS filesystem unified the Unix and Linux code bases of ZFS and added new filesystem level features like sequential resilvering, ZStandard compression, and persistent L2ARC.

With the U1 release, TrueNAS Enterprise customers can begin manually updating their systems to TrueNAS 12.0. For assistance with the Enterprise update process, please contact iX Support. The Enterprise 12.0 update train is scheduled to be activated on December 22. To stay informed about upcoming TrueNAS release dates, check the TrueNAS roadmap!