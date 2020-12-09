Versie 6.1.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
6.1.0 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added option to follow remote window focus
- Added display option to preserve details when encoding image
- Added option to limit number of incoming/outgoing sessions
- Added option to automatically disconnect incoming sessions when inactive
- Added option to keyboard menu to send special Android keys
- Revised favorites and recent session lists
- Revised session recording settings
- Address Book, Auto-Discovery, Favorites and Recent Sessions now interact with the system clipboard
Other Changes
- Fixed crash when requesting elevation
- Fixed crash in session player when skipping to the beginning of a recording
- Fixed crash caused by invalid thumbnails when searching for addresses
- Fixed crash when updating Windows Group Policies
- Fixed a crash when updating cursor shape
- Fixed bug that caused keyboard mode to be reset every session
- Fixed bug that caused sessions settings for remote cursor to not save correctly
- Fixed bug that caused empty session recordings to be created
- Fixed alias registration in incoming only clients
- Fixed rare bug that caused settings configured via Group Policies to not work correctly
- Fixed discovery section showing up when it shouldn't
- Fixed language detection for some asian languages
- Fixed language selection on Windows XP
- Fixed several minor memory leaks
- Fixed several visual issues
- Improved one time password checks in two factor authentication
- Loosened restrictions on minimal windows size
5.2.0 (iOS)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- Magic Keyboard support
- File sharing extension
- Request remote restart
- Lock account on session end
- Follow remote window focus
- Fixed "Synchronize clipboard" setting
- Fixed language detection for Chinese Traditional
- Fixed that AnyDesk ID was not shown on start
- Fixed keeping app alive in background (30 sec.) during file transfer and inserting 2FA code
- Fixed "File not found" bug
- Fixed small UI bugs
5.2.0 (tvOS)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- Request remote restart
- Lock account on session end
- Follow remote window focus
- Fixed language detection for Chinese Traditional
- Fixed small UI bugs
6.1.0 (macOS)New features
Fixed Bugs
- macOS 11 Big Sur support
- Apple Silicon Macs support
- Fixed bug when comment was not being asked on closing the session
- File Manager UI layout issues fixed
- Accept window layout fixes
5.1.0 (iOS)New Features
- File transfer client
6.0.3 (macOS)Fixed Bugs
- Separated settings for incoming and outgoing automatic session recording
- Security improved for configurations with AnyDesk service installed
- Fixed bug when remote mouse cursor has a wrong shape when using specific applications
6.1.2 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added notification when a new plugin version is available.
- Added option to convert mouse events to touch events. This fixes unclickable UI elements.
- Improved keyboard handling.
- Fixed key event transmission on Android 10 and higher.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
6.0.2 (macOS)Fixed Bugs
Important note
- Improved Settings for Interactive access
- Fixed menu actions for File Transfer and VPN sessions
- Main window startup position issue fixed
- Custom client overrides for session permissions fixed
- Fixed Screen Recording permission detection for Chinese users
- Version 6.0.2 is the last to support macOS 10.10 (Yosemite). We strongly recommend you to upgrade your system in order to receive further AnyDesk updates.
6.1.0 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Edit mode for address book. Add/remove address books and entries.
- Searching for multiple words in speed dial and address book.
- Wake on LAN now discovers wakable devices in network. No need to configure the wake source anymore.
- Support for connection to new iOS client.
- Fixed searching for alias in discovered items.
- Fixed address book not beeing available on first start of AnyDesk.
- Fixed disabling address book in custom client.