Versie 6.1.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

6.1.0 (Windows) New Features Added option to follow remote window focus

Added display option to preserve details when encoding image

Added option to limit number of incoming/outgoing sessions

Added option to automatically disconnect incoming sessions when inactive

Added option to keyboard menu to send special Android keys

Revised favorites and recent session lists

Revised session recording settings

Address Book, Auto-Discovery, Favorites and Recent Sessions now interact with the system clipboard Fixed Bugs Fixed crash when requesting elevation

Fixed crash in session player when skipping to the beginning of a recording

Fixed crash caused by invalid thumbnails when searching for addresses

Fixed crash when updating Windows Group Policies

Fixed a crash when updating cursor shape

Fixed bug that caused keyboard mode to be reset every session

Fixed bug that caused sessions settings for remote cursor to not save correctly

Fixed bug that caused empty session recordings to be created

Fixed alias registration in incoming only clients

Fixed rare bug that caused settings configured via Group Policies to not work correctly

Fixed discovery section showing up when it shouldn't

Fixed language detection for some asian languages

Fixed language selection on Windows XP

Fixed several minor memory leaks

Fixed several visual issues Other Changes Improved one time password checks in two factor authentication

Loosened restrictions on minimal windows size 5.2.0 (iOS) New Features: Magic Keyboard support

File sharing extension

Request remote restart

Lock account on session end

Follow remote window focus Fixed Bugs: Fixed "Synchronize clipboard" setting

Fixed language detection for Chinese Traditional

Fixed that AnyDesk ID was not shown on start

Fixed keeping app alive in background (30 sec.) during file transfer and inserting 2FA code

Fixed "File not found" bug

Fixed small UI bugs 5.2.0 (tvOS) New Features: Request remote restart

Lock account on session end

Follow remote window focus Fixed Bugs: Fixed language detection for Chinese Traditional

Fixed small UI bugs 6.1.0 (macOS) New features macOS 11 Big Sur support

Apple Silicon Macs support Fixed Bugs Fixed bug when comment was not being asked on closing the session

File Manager UI layout issues fixed

Accept window layout fixes 5.1.0 (iOS) New Features File transfer client 6.0.3 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Separated settings for incoming and outgoing automatic session recording

Security improved for configurations with AnyDesk service installed

Fixed bug when remote mouse cursor has a wrong shape when using specific applications 6.1.2 (Android) New Features Added notification when a new plugin version is available.

Added option to convert mouse events to touch events. This fixes unclickable UI elements. Fixed Bugs Improved keyboard handling.

Fixed key event transmission on Android 10 and higher.

Minor improvements and fixes. 6.0.2 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Improved Settings for Interactive access

Fixed menu actions for File Transfer and VPN sessions

Main window startup position issue fixed

Custom client overrides for session permissions fixed

Fixed Screen Recording permission detection for Chinese users Important note Version 6.0.2 is the last to support macOS 10.10 (Yosemite). We strongly recommend you to upgrade your system in order to receive further AnyDesk updates. 6.1.0 (Android) New Features Edit mode for address book. Add/remove address books and entries.

Searching for multiple words in speed dial and address book.

Wake on LAN now discovers wakable devices in network. No need to configure the wake source anymore.

Support for connection to new iOS client. Fixed Bugs Fixed searching for alias in discovered items.

Fixed address book not beeing available on first start of AnyDesk.

Fixed disabling address book in custom client.