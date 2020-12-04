Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Manjaro Linux 20.2

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt verder gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 20.2 uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 20.2 Nibia got released

Some might want to shoot for the moon - well, we shoot for the four moons of Nibia.

Nibia is a planet with multiple moons. In the year 2285, during his mission of vengeance against James T. Kirk, Khan Noonien Singh swore that he would chase Kirk around the moons of Nibia and beyond before giving up. (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan)

Gnome edition is the epicenter of new exciting features. It received a major overhaul, possibly the biggest update thusfar.

Gnome 3.38 provides performance enhancements, significantly improved application grid, parental controls, excellent welcome tour as well as many other features. The new OEM style installation makes the installation process extremely simple, and Gnome-Initial-Setup lets you easily install Manjaro for other people.

Manjaro’s Application-Utility got also many improvements, letting easily choose your favorite browsers, office suites and password managers. We also included two excellent forms of automatic window tiling: the intuitive Pop-shell and the touch friendly Material-shell. These can be enabled in the Gnome-Layout-Switcher.

Keybindings have also been improved to manage virtual desktops more efficiently. Automatic dark mode has gained more granular controls and also let’s you automatically change the theme of qt applications as well. Gnome edition also now comes with boot splash and graphical password dialogs for encrypted systems. We also trimmed the desktop so that it should now use approximately 40% less ram than before. We now also default to using Wayland on non-Nvidia hardware.

Our KDE edition provides the powerful, mature and feature-rich Plasma 5.20 desktop environment with a unique look-and-feel. The new release features Wayland improvements, grid-like system tray, new power saving options, improved settings-center, touch support in dolphin and much more. With a wide selection of latest KDE-Apps 20.08 and other applications Manjaro-KDE aims to be a versatile and elegant environment ready for all your everyday needs.

With our XFCE edition, only a few can claim to offer such a polished, integrated and leading-edge Xfce experience. With this release we ship Xfce 4.14. The stable Xfce pairs well with the cutting edge rolling release that is Manjaro, offering reliable performance with no surprises.

Kernel 5.9 is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS-Kernel minimal-ISOs we offer additional support for older hardware.

Last, but not least, our installer Calamares also received many improvements. Among other things, it now supports encrypted systems without encrypted /boot partition. This enables graphical password dialogs, using non-us keymaps for inputting passwords and up to 1 minute shorter boot times compared to full disk encryption. Automatic partitioning still uses full disk encryption by default.

We hope you enjoy this release and let us know what you think of Nibia.

Versienummer 20.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2020 13:4595

04-12-2020 • 13:45

95 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
18-08 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Lees meer

Manjaro Linux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (95)

-Moderatie-faq
-195094+160+21+30Ongemodereerd23
Wijzig sortering
0Cilph
4 december 2020 14:01
Hier even wat korte informatie over waarom je nooit Manjaro zou moeten gebruiken. Al helemaal niet als je een Linux newbie bent.

https://github.com/vizs/manjarno
+2Duckman51
@Cilph4 december 2020 14:15
here we go again..

Dit is allemaal oud nieuws, 2 jaar geleden. Manjaro bestaat inmiddels 10 jaar, hebben zelf ontwikkelaars in dienst en zijn zelfs bezig met arm projecten zoals de pinephone.

Dus om te beweren dat je nooit manjaro zou moeten gebruiken gaat mij te ver. Gebruik het al jaren tot volle tevredenheid, dat in tegenstelling tot ubuntu of afgeleiden.
+1idef1x
@Duckman514 december 2020 14:31
ieder zo zijn eigen smaak, want ik heb het precies andersom...Manjaro is/was niet out of the box fatsoenlijk te installeren als je een nvidia en intel GPU hebt. Na nvidia drivers geinstalleerd te hebben kwam mijn resolutie niet hoger dan 640x480...Installeer ik Kubuntu: out of the box wel mijn 1920x1080 resolutie.
+1GertMenkel

@idef1x4 december 2020 15:11
Grappig, ik had het tegenovergestelde op mijn laptop. Manjaro pakte de propietary nvidia-drivers op en alles deed het meteen, Ubuntu had allerlei vage issues met tearing en frame drops.

Maar goed, als je een Linux-laptop met NVIDIA-hardware hebt, ben je gewoon gedoemd te mislukken. NVIDIA's drivers zijn te slecht geschreven om fatsoenlijk mee te werken als je op Linux zit, zelfs op officieel-ondersteunde apparaten. En dan heb ik het nog niet eens over pogingen om Wayland te draaien, want NVIDIA heeft heel koppig gekozen een optionele extensie wel te bouwen maar de vereiste standaardimplementatie niet en nu mogen hun klanten het van ze gaan uitvechten met de vrijwilligers die hun besturingssysteem maken.

In mijn ervaring start Manjaro meer devices dan de stabielere besturingssystemen als Ubuntu en Debian, grotendeels omdat ze nieuwere kernels en drivers in de Manjaro repo's douwen en geen oude versies onderhouden. Helemaal met nouveau, een geweldig project door mensen met meer geduld voor NVIDIA's bullshit dan ik, is het echt een drama om laptops opgestart te krijgen.
+1Magic Power
@GertMenkel4 december 2020 17:39
Zeggen dat Nvidia GPU's op Linux niet werken is een over-reactie. Heb hier een desktop en laptop met Nvidia GPU. Draaien beide redelijk probleemloos, en in spellen heb ik praktisch geen problemen.

Ik kan niks zeggen over CUDA, want dat gebruik ik niet, ik ben alleen geïnteresseerd in de GPU. En op de laptop kan ik kiezen tussen switchen tussen iGPU en Nvidia met logout maar met werkende slaapstand, of hybride auto-switch video maar zonder werkende slaapstand.

De problemen met Wayland heb ik niet omdat ik nog X11 Server draai. Het is inderdaad niet netjes dat Nvidia (vertikt?) om Wayland te ondersteunen.

Wat ik wel merk, is dat als ik een update heb voor Nvidia drivers, dat het dan voor stabiliteit beter is je Linux kernel ook tegelijkertijd te updaten. En omgekeert.
0sfranken
@Magic Power5 december 2020 16:37
Zeggen dat Nvidia GPU's op Linux niet werken is een over-reactie
Nou.. niet helemaal. Als je de nvidia driver installeert moet je secure boot uitzetten, waardoor je een hele berg aan kwetsbaarheden een open(ere) deur geeft. Ook is de nvidia driver zeer rot te installeren op iets anders dan Ubuntu en moet je door hoepels heen om een werkend systeem te houden. Ik heb nu een 3080, maar die word door de nvidia driver niet herkend, en word gerapporteerd als een 2080TI, wat voor vreemde issues zorgt.

Mijn hoofdmachine staat nu dus vaker uit dan aan. Ik draai nu voornameljik op mijn 2013 trashcan mac pro met Gentoo..
0Magic Power
@sfranken5 december 2020 18:45
Ook is de nvidia driver zeer rot te installeren op iets anders dan Ubuntu en moet je door hoepels heen om een werkend systeem te houden. Ik heb nu een 3080, maar die word door de nvidia driver niet herkend, en word gerapporteerd als een 2080TI, wat voor vreemde issues zorgt.
Op Ubuntu en afgeleide is het inderdaad erg makkelijk: Selecteer het Stuurprogrammabeheer en selecteer de Nvidia driver die je wilt. Geen idee zo snel hoe dat op een non-Ubuntu-achtig systeem gaat.
0sfranken
@Magic Power6 december 2020 02:39
Ik gebruik Fedora. Daar is het de nvidia driver uit een 3rd party installeren en dan *hopen* dat alles werkt. Je kunt de nvidia driver ook zelf installeren vanaf de nvidia website, maar dat moet je bij elke (kernel)update weer opnieuw doen, en dat is best vervelend..

Al met al ben je zo'n 20 minuten bezig.
0ShinXer0
@sfranken6 december 2020 16:17
Of je kan hem registreren bij dkms en de upgrades automatisch laten verlopen. Hoewel zelden vlekkeloos, scheelt het wel een hoop werk.
0sfranken
@ShinXer06 december 2020 17:47
Nou, nee. Dat gaat dus bijna altijd fout omdat dkms dan de foutmelding naar boven gooit dat de kernel headers voor de nieuwe kernel niet geïnstalleerd zijn. Foutpercentage met DKMS onder Fedora (bij mij dan) is 100%. Via rpmfusion gaat het (hier) wel vlekkeloos, altijd.
0ShinXer0
@sfranken6 december 2020 21:57
Wel, daar moet ik je gelijk in geven, ik heb die foutmelding ook vaak zien verschijnen, maar het waren effectief de rpmfusion of negativo17 repos waar ik op doelde. Ik had wisselend succes met de akmod en kmod packages, maar de akmod-nvidia packages zijn diegene die de driver automatisch tegen nieuwe kernels bouwen.
0sfranken
@ShinXer06 december 2020 23:38
Het verschil tussen een akmod-nvidia package en "puur" dkms is dat de akmod eerst controleert of de headers er zijn, en zo niet deze voor je meeneemt. Gemak dient de mens
+1ElectricHead
@GertMenkel5 december 2020 11:11
Grappig, ik heb een Asus laptop met NVidia videokaart en draai Gentoo. Werkt zeer fijn, om nou dan te zeggen dat het gedoemd te mislukken is op Linux met Nvidia is een beetje te veel van het goede.

Verder draai ik Manjaro op een oude Alienware laptop met daarin een AMD videokaart, ook dat werkt erg fijn, al is het niet met de AMD drivers omdat de kaart inmiddels legacy is.
+1B_FORCE
@idef1x4 december 2020 14:46
Inderdaad ieder z'n smaak.
Ik ben destijds juist voor Manjaro gegaan omdat het de enige distro was waar ik mijn intel-nvidia combi aan te praat kreeg zonder al teveel gezeur.
Ik heb nooit problemen gehad met resoluties.
+1sfranken
@idef1x4 december 2020 15:52
Na nvidia drivers geinstalleerd te hebben kwam mijn resolutie niet hoger dan 640x480.
Dat probleem heb ik met Ubuntu wel eens een aantal keer gehad. Kwam neer vaak op het volgende:
  • nvidia module was niet goed geinstalleerd
  • nvidia hardware was te nieuw voor de versie van de kaart die geïnstalleerd was
  • Secure boot stond nog aan, waardoor de nvidia module niet geladen kon worden
+1Aardbol_23564
@idef1x4 december 2020 17:43
Dat is ook verleden tijd hoor. Tegenwoordig is nvidia installeren een kwestie van een klik en je sudo wachtwoord. Heb het enkele dagen geleden nog gedaan.
0ajow
@idef1x6 december 2020 01:07
Tja ik had een totale.andere ervaring als jou.
Had zelf practisch 0 ervaring met Linux. Maar manjaro gebruikte gewoon mijn gtx 1050 en met de hoogste resolutie van het laptop scherm.

Vind het zelf een fijne distro, alleen nadat wegens dualboot windows crashte tijdens een (kleine)update nog niet opnieuw geïnstalleerd.

Verder weinig problemen gehad, de problemen die ik had waren vooral te weinig ervaring. Maar er zijn genoeg topics over op het manjaro forum om er uit te komen.

Ik verwacht dat ubuntu wel iets makkelijker is om te beginnen, maar met manjaro kan je ook prima beginnen. Het is wel handig dat je een idee hebt van wat je besturingsystemen is voor je het installeert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ajow op 6 december 2020 01:08]

+1desalniettemin
@Duckman515 december 2020 11:01
Toch zou ik voor een beginner eerder Ubuntu Mate of Linux Mint willen adviseren.
+1Duckman51
@desalniettemin5 december 2020 11:18
Voor een beginner inderdaad wellicht wel, ben zelf ook met Linuxmint begonnen. Na er een aantal jaren mee gewerkt te hebben en ondertussen andere distros geprobeerd te hebben de overstap naar manjaro gemaakt, geen moment spijt van.

Arch is te cutting edge voor mij, Manjaro is dan een goed alternatief wat, in mijn geval, gewoon werkt.
Nou moet ik daar wel bij zeggen dat ik intel hardware gebruik, bewust gekozen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Duckman51 op 5 december 2020 11:21]

+1desalniettemin
@Duckman515 december 2020 11:22
Manjaro nooit gebruikt. Altijd Peppermint Begonnen met 8 en nu 10 Respin. Helaas is de lead developer eerder dit jaar overleden, dus de opvolger neemt behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag. Zal mij benieuwen hoe dat gaat uitpakken. Wordt het een flop, dan ga ik overstappen naar MX Linux.
+1Cilph
@Duckman514 december 2020 18:05
Gebruik toch gewoon Arch of een Arch installer en bespaar je de moeite. De punten die genoemd worden zijn nog steeds valide.
+1sfranken
@Cilph4 december 2020 14:19
Om een stukje uit je bron te pakken en te highlighten:
I have discovered an issue with one of your core Manjaro packages, manjaro-system 20180716-1 and earlier. The issue allows a local attacker to execute a Denial of Service, Arbitrary Code Execution, and Privilege Escalation attack.
Als iemand fysiek toegang heeft tot je machine ben je sowieso het haasje...
+1bakhuisdennis
@Cilph4 december 2020 14:37
In het verleden heb ik Arch gebruikt omdat roling-releases mij aansprak maar meerdere keren gehad dat na een upgrade je weer een paar uur bezig was om uit te zoeken wat niet werkt.

Ik gebruik nu Manjaro ongeveer een jaar en ben eigenlijk erg tevreden. Het komt nog wel eens voor dat er iets niet helemaal werkt (zoals laatst de brighness sneltoetsen, fix was snel te vinden) maar over het algemeen vind ik dit best een stabiel distro om dagelijks te gebruiken met erg up-to-date features.

Verder ben ik het met je eens dat dit misschien niet helemaal voor newbies is zoals Ubuntu, maar het komt wel in de buurt. Zeker als je het met Arch vergelijkt.
+1Cybermage
4 december 2020 13:57
Leuke distro als je bleeding edge wil. Het is een van de eerste distro's die ik test als ik speciale dingen wil doen zoals GPU passtrough. Echter zit een nadeel aan de distro je moet continue updaten om alles compatibel te houden met alle ondelen die je system bezit. Doe je het niet dan kan in het uiterste geval nadat je systeem een paar maanden niet heb opgestart dat je systeem niet meer wil starten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 4 december 2020 14:01]

+1Swooky
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:08
Doe je het niet dan kan in het uiterste geval nadat je systeem een paar maanden niet heb opgestart dat je systeem niet meer starten.
Software gaat volgens mij niet over de datum hoor. Ik heb een desktop met Manjaro staan die al meer dan een jaar niet meer geupdate is en die start en werkt gewoon goed op als ik hem even nodig heb.

Als je een ontwikkelaar of "linux enthousiast" dan ben je met een rolling distro zoals Manjaro (of Arch) beter af dan een release based distro zoals Ubuntu.
+1hsb85
@Swooky4 december 2020 14:55
Voordeel van openSUSE Tumbleweed is juist dat iedere update en aparte snapshot is van alle applicaties die onderling allemaal werken. Upgraden van een versie een paar maanden terug moet dus geen problemen opleveren dat packages niet meer samen werken.
+1zvbhvb
@Swooky4 december 2020 15:03
Als je een ontwikkelaar of "linux enthousiast" dan ben je met een rolling distro zoals Manjaro (of Arch) beter af dan een release based distro zoals Ubuntu.

Niet perseen. Als ontwikkelaar kun je prima uit de voeten met welke distro dan ook. Het hangt af van je persoonlijke wensen.

Er zijn genoeg developers die gelijk productief willen zijn en zich niet druk willen maken over eventuele update issues of gebroken paketten. Dan is Ubuntu,linuxmint,etc een uitstekende keuze.
+1hackerhater
@Swooky4 december 2020 16:32
Updaten kan wel een issue worden als je het zo lang niet meer gebruikt hebt dat de repo's offline zijn. Ongeacht de distro.
+1sfranken
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:08
Dat lijkt me zeer onwaarschijnlijk. Ik heb hier een aantal Arch bakken, die gerust maanden uitstaan. Opstarten daarna is geen issue, er wijzigt immers niks in de tijd dat ze uitstaan. Het issue wat wel kan zijn is dat je na het starten (na een lange tijd geen actie) je moeite hebt met updates, al gebeurt me dat bij Arch tot nu toe nog niet. Gentoo is daarin een ander beest
+1Archcry
@sfranken4 december 2020 14:10
Volgens mij kan je bij Arch ook gewoon de archived versies van de repositories gebruiken om gradually te updaten. Je moet er even iets meer bij nadenken maar updaten is zeker niet onmogelijk.
+1zvbhvb
@Archcry4 december 2020 14:58
Update van Arch valt wel mee hoor.alleen loont het zich wel om af en toe op de website te kijken naar eventuele updates die manueel een handje nodig hebben.
0sfranken
@Archcry4 december 2020 14:16
Geen idee, ik heb die Arch bakken alleen omdat ik met Sway wil spelen. Moet zeggen dat de support onder Gentoo beter is, dus die Arch machine(s) zijn al zeker sinds februari niet meer gebruikt
0hsb85
@sfranken4 december 2020 14:46
Sway heeft een eigen optie bij het installeren van openSUSE Tumbleweed, als je generic desktop kiest en dan bij software de sway pattern aanklikken.
0sfranken
@hsb854 december 2020 15:49
Hoe kom je erbij dat ik openSUSE draai, of wil draaien?
0hsb85
@sfranken4 december 2020 16:08
Niet, ik vertel alleen dat je er geen moeite voor hoeft te doen om het daar te draaien.
0sfranken
@hsb854 december 2020 16:10
hm. Bedankt voor de tip, maar openSUSE (Tumbleweed) heeft bij mij nog nooit goed gedraaid en is een distro die ik dus links laat liggen.
0Cybermage
@sfranken4 december 2020 14:09
Nou had het dus met een netbookje met een versie van manjaro die in een hoekje lag verstoffen en tijden niet had geupdate. Nou mooi niet dat je spul opstarten omdat repo's waren verlopen en dat je dus geen updates voor je packages kon krijgen die ik had geinstallerd. Toen het wel lukte was het dus zodanige puinhoop dat dus een reinstall was toen echt de enige optie was. Verder is manajaro geen arch dus niet vergelijkbaar daarmee. Arch is een distro waar je geacht word alles zelf te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 4 december 2020 14:12]

+1sfranken
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:16
Nou mooi niet dat je spul opstarten omdat repo's waren verlopen en dat je dus geen updates voor je packages kon krijgen die ik had geinstallerd.
Volgens mij gebruik je wat termen door elkaar. Iets opstarten is het booten van de machine, wat hebben je repo's en eventuele updates daarmee te maken? Als je je daarmee bezig houd ben je het opstarten stadium (allang) voorbij hoor.

Dus, wat bedoel je met "spul opstarten"?
0Cybermage
@sfranken4 december 2020 14:20
Gewoon ik heb een netbookje. Maanden in kast gelegt en dan proberen te updaten om weer bij te zijn.
Dat ging zodanig mis dat je systemen onbruikbaar is. Met elke normale distro geen probleem maar met manjaro ging dus echt mis. Als je manjaro werkbaar wilt houden moet je eigenlijk dagelijks wel pacman draaien en geen maandje overslaan. Kortom je hebt een systeem die je continue moet onderhouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 4 december 2020 14:21]

+1exodude
@Cybermage4 december 2020 15:54
Heb dit zelf ook al een paar keer gehad. Je kan twee dingen doen:
1. pacman -Syyu
2. de kernel updaten

Kernel updates lossen dit voor mij meestal op. Ik zit nu zelf al een hele tijd op de LTS kernel met Manjaro, en dat bevalt ook goed.
+1Aardbol_23564
@exodude4 december 2020 17:56
Waarom de tweede y?
+1exodude
@Aardbol_235644 december 2020 21:24
Uit de pacman documentatie:
-y, --refresh
Download a fresh copy of the master package database from the
server(s) defined in pacman.conf(5). This should typically be used
each time you use --sysupgrade or -u. Passing two --refresh or -y
flags will force a refresh of all package databases, even if they
appear to be up-to-date.

De force refresh van alle package databases kan het probleem van @Cybermage dus al oplossen.
+1rrrrrrrrr
@Cybermage4 december 2020 16:52
Manjaro levert dagelijks geen updates itt Arch.
Manjaro is wat dat betreft semi-rolling iedere 2 weken krijg je een update voorgeschoteld.

Iedere dag updaten is dus zinloos.

Of je moet de unstable of testing draaien, dan wordt het een ander verhaal.
+1blackSP
@rrrrrrrrr4 december 2020 23:56
Ook met de stable repos krijg je tussentijds automatisch updates aangeboden van alle componenten die dat {om wat voor reden dan ook} nodig hebben. Ik zie gemiddeld 2x per week kleine updates en om de 2 weken een grote. En dat is jaren zo.
+1sfranken
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:24
Ah, je gebruikt dus inderdaad de verkeerde termen. Je machine start wel op, maar updaten ho maar. Wat ook wel vreemd is, want elke rolling distro hier in huis doet precies wat jij beschrijft wel goed. Lijkt me sterk dat Manjaro zo gevoelig is voor dit soort issues. Niet rot bedoeld, maar mis je misschien ergens een stap?
+1rootrulez
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:30
Mogelijk is er iets anders verkeerd gegaan, dat wil niet zeggen dat het aan Manjaro ligt. Ik heb echt tig distos gebruikt in het verleden en Manjaro staat in mijn lijstje van top distros, en dat zijn er niet veel kan ik je melden. Ten opzichte van andre distros vind ik Majaro super stabiel, pacman een verademing en heb ik ieder probleem(pje) waar ik tegenaan gelopen ben eenvoudig kunnen oplossen door de grootschalige community.

Het hangt er overigens ook maar net vanaf waarvoor je een bepaalde distro gebruikt waardoor keuzes daarin zullen verschillen bij eenieder. Er is niet iets als "one size fits all".
0Cybermage
@rootrulez4 december 2020 14:35
Ik geeft manjaro niet de schuld of zo maar het viel me wel op dat het niet meer werkte.
Juist een van de sterke punten van een gemiddelde linux distro is dat je altijd kan updaten en dat het over het algemeen blijft werken (op sommige pakketen misschien na) maar zorg niet voor dat je systeem niet meer boot of onbruikbaar word. Eens heb ik zelfs een als experiment debian 4 tot debian 9 weten te updaten zonder dat het systeem kapot ging dus het kan wel.
Het enige distro waar het dus mis ging was dus manjaro. Heel apart.
Vandaar mijn opmerking over de distro. Het is echt wel een punt waar je rekening mee moet houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 4 december 2020 14:38]

+1Step5
@Cybermage4 december 2020 15:49
Manjaro is een gebaseerd op Arch, dus behoorlijk vergelijkbaar
0desalniettemin
@Cybermage5 december 2020 10:58
Nee het is Arch based en test eerst de updates voordat ze vrijgegeven worden, als ik me niet vergis.
+1Snippo
@Cybermage4 december 2020 14:19
Waarom zou je systeem stoppen met werken zonder dat je iets veranderd/update?
Je hebt gelijk dat met rolling releases er wel eens problemen onderling kunnen zijn tussen onderdelen (wat echter ook vaak meteen weer wordt gerepareerd), maar zolang je niets veranderd aan een werkend systeem zal deze echt niet zomaar ermee stoppen.

Je hoeft ook helemaal niet continu te updaten. Ja, als je constant het nieuwste van het nieuwste wil draaien. Echter, in 'normale' LTS distro's is dit sowieso niet het geval dus in vergelijking daarmee mis je uberhaupt niets qua functionaliteit. Heb je toevallig een functionaliteit nodig zoals GPU passthrough, dan heb je inderdaad weinig keus en zal je dus bij iedere update van je systeem wel even moeten controleren of alles nog wel naar behoren werkt (over het algemeen krijg je wel een melding over een breaking change, maar soms glipt er iets doorheen).

Ik heb Manjaro kort even gebruikt als vervanging voor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antergos, maar zoals @Cilph aan geeft in zijn post is het niet zo up-to-date als Arch en ook niet zo stabiel als bijv. Debian, dus naar mijn mening voegt het weinig toe op een makkelijke installer na.
+1Aardbol_23564
@Snippo4 december 2020 18:04
Dat Manjaro niet zo up-to-date is als Arch is geen bug maar een feature. Dit wordt bewust zo gedaan om een extra laag van stabiliteit te hebben. Daarnaast heeft manjaro ook tal van eigen apps en moeten die ook eerst getest worden. Als je echt sneller updates wilt hebben, moet je de test repos gebruiken, dat is arch maar nog meer getest. Wil je gelijk met arch lopen, dan is daar ook een repo voor.
+1Omega Supreme
@Snippo4 december 2020 22:55
Wat ik bij een test systeempje dat ik na lange tijd wilde updaten merkte was dat dat niet helemaal vlekkeloos liep. Blijkbaar verslikte hij zich omdat ik een paar updates overgeslagen had.

Maar dat is op zich niets bijzonders voor Manjaro. Mijn Ubuntu 18.04 LTS waar ik op werk kan ook niet meer upgraden naar 20.04 LTS.

Boosdoener zijn een aantal tools en libs die ik van source heb geinstalleerd, daar kan het systeem blijkbaar niet zo goed tegen. Is natuurlijk geen probleem, mijn hardware werkt met 18.04 en supported tot april 2023.

Volgend jaar als ik het ergens een weekje rustig heb doe ik op een nieuwe SSD een fresh install van 20.04 met alle nodige customisations die ik nodig heb en zet ik mijn home directory over. De rest is een kwestie van uitchecken.
+1flapr00m
@Cybermage4 december 2020 16:06
Sterker manjaro is geen bleeding edge. Indien je voor de stable release kiest krijg je een prima OS met pakketten uit de stable repo die getest zijn door de onwikkelaars en de community.
Wil je meehelpen dan kan je altijd voor een virtuele testing of unstable release gaan door simpel de repo te veranderen naar die omgevingen.
Vanuit testing en unstable komen dan uiteindelijk de bevindingen die in stable komen. Weet niet of je dit bleeding edge noemt, wat mij betreft is het bijdragen aan een actieve community dat uiteindelijk leidt tot een stabiel OS. Tel daarbij de smaken die manjaro heeft en maak je keuze.
Al met al een prima opzet van het manjaro team.
+1Cybermage
@flapr00m4 december 2020 16:51
Inderdaad manjaro loopt van alle arch achtige distro's een paar weken achter maar nog steeds ruim voor op de LTS en de non LTS versie's van andere distro's. Daarom kun je ze nog gerust onder bleeding edge versie's onder de linux distro's scharen.
0Marctraider
4 december 2020 14:43
Linux desktop, blijft een inconsistente en buggy mess. Welke distro je ook pakt.

Gebruik het alleen voor servers en routers, en zelfs dan is het soms flink wat gedoe met buggy built-in drivers/hardware perikelen.

Maar als het eenmaal werkt....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 4 december 2020 14:43]

+1B_FORCE
@Marctraider4 december 2020 14:55
Die ervaring heb ik inmiddels ook.
5-6 jaar geleden eens besloten om linux als mijn main desktop te draaien.
Verschillende distros geprobeerd, ook lang bij Manjaro blijven hangen.
Ik ben zeker geen beginner, maar de user experience is droevig.
In het geval van Manjaro kreeg ik ook nog eens vol de wind van voren dat ik kritiek had.
Leuk om zo met je gebruikers om te gaan............
Normale volwassen discussies zijn blijkbaar niet mogelijk.

Het is spijtig, het heeft veel potentie, maar als de prioriteiten niet juist zijn, blijft het een bron van ergernis.
Hoe vaak ik wel niet weekenden en avonden heb gespendeerd om dingen aan de praat te krijgen.
Ik heb tot 3 keer toe een volledig onbruikbaar systeem gehad, gewoon door een regular update.

Inmiddels ben ik weer voor een deel terug naar Windows.
Vooral ivm stabiliteits-anxiety (er gaat te vaak iets mis) wat nogal ironisch is.

Ik moet zeggen dat ik wel de "snappiness" mis, Windows 10 voelt vrij stroperig.
Ook virtual machines lijken langzamer te draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door B_FORCE op 4 december 2020 14:58]

+1delphium
@B_FORCE4 december 2020 18:29
Jouw ervaring en die van @Marctraider worden veelal veroorzaakt door verkeerde verwachtingen en gebrek aan kennis en ervaring. Dat bedoel ik zeker niet lullig! Het is waarschijnlijk simpelweg zo dat je ervaring met Windows wel tien keer meer is dan die met Linux.

Ik zie veel overstappers allerhande programmaatjes installeren die ze ook onder Windows gebruikten (VLC, FileZilla, NVidia-drivers, een GUI voor Git en dat soort zaken. In mijn ogen is dat een recept voor teleurstelling. Simpelweg omdat je dan de "Windows experience" gaat proberen te nabootsen op een systeem dat geenszins Windows is.

Probeer eens een vanilla Debian bijvoorbeeld en gebruik de tools die je krijgt i.p.v. alles te customizen. Accepteer dat Linux (Gnome3) totaal anders werkt dan Windows en probeer het eens een jaar op die manier. Ze zult zien dat als je dingen "the Linux way" doet, het plotseling veel logischer is dan proberen de "Windows way" na te bootsen.
+1Snippo
@delphium4 december 2020 18:48
Toen ik de overstap naar Linux maakte probeerde ik ook alles compatibel te houden met Windows. Bijv. NTFS partities, een desktop environment die op Windows leek etc.
Uiteindelijk werkt dat dus inderdaad juist tegendraads. Het is maar net wat je gewend bent, en als dat Windows is dan valt het werken met Linux tegen. Gebruik je Linux, dan wordt je helemaal simpel wanneer een configuratie weer ergens helemaal is weggemoffeld in de GUI van Windows.

Offtopic: dit zou dus overigens een prima Premium artikel kunnen zijn (ervaringen van gebruikers, tips, tutorials, FAQ etc)
+1L0g0ff
@Snippo4 december 2020 20:34
Offtopic: dit zou dus overigens een prima Premium artikel kunnen zijn (ervaringen van gebruikers, tips, tutorials, FAQ etc)
Ervaringen van gebruikers uit de community hebben ze nu juist van geroepen dat dit nooit achter een paywall gaat. Dit is besproken in de podcast van deze week toen wout de enquête besprak ;)

Howto's idd dan weer wel.

Zelf zou ik ook graag Linux als main OS gebruiken. Ik heb dit bij elkaar ook zo'n 10 jaar gedaan en ik vind het gewoon een veel leuker OS om mee te werken. Juist omdat het gebouwd en onderhouden wordt door een community. Maar ik ben beheerder en onderhoud voornamelijk Windows systemen met rdp. Al die rdp ports werken voor geen meter en omdat ik mijn brood ermee verdien moet het gewoon werken. Ik heb echt geen tijd voor gekloot met mijn eigen OS. Dat moet gewoon altijd werken.

Ik begrijp ook niet waarom Microsoft voor Android en OSX wel native rdp clients maakt maar voor Linux niet.
0zalazar
@L0g0ff6 december 2020 23:52
Je zou eens naar Remote Desktop Manager for Linux kunnen kijken.
Het product is nog niet af en in ontwikkeling maar op termijn misschien een goede optie.
https://blog.devolutions....desktop-manager-for-linux
https://forum.devolutions.net/product/rdm-linux

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 6 december 2020 23:53]

0L0g0ff
@zalazar7 december 2020 12:32
Leunt deze desktop manager ook niet op freerdp of rdesktop zoals alle andere connection managers doen in Linux?
0GeroldM

@L0g0ff8 december 2020 07:00
Kijk voor jouw use-case eens naar het project Apache Guacamole.

Heb ik ook gedaan, draai het in een VM in het netwerk an maak daar van buitenaf verbinding mee in mijn browser. Na inloggen krijg ik een per gebruiker verschillende lijst van computers te zien waarop ik in kan loggen.

En dat inloggen gaat of via het RDP of SSH of VNC protocol. Zelfs als de remote PC een andere resolutie gebruikt dan de resolutie op je remote ingelogde computer, dan nog word het beeld haarscherp gerendered in je (HTML5) browser. Ook wanneer er schaling word toegepast.

Andere oplossingen hadden daar meer moeite mee dan ikzelf verwachtte.

Apache Guacamole is open source, maar heeft wel een enigzins gecompliceerde installatie procedure. Deze neemt vooral tijd in beslag (door het vele leeswerk). Het is ook een Linux-only produkt. Bitnami is echter zo vriendelijk geweest om een Virtuele Machine (Debian) met Apache Guacamole to bouwen. Voor snel even uittesten of Guacamole iets voor je is, dan is die VM waarschijnlijk je beste optie.

Wanneer je het aan het werken hebt gekregen (en geconfigureerd), dan werkt het eigenlijk erg goed.Apache Guacamole heeft user authentication ingebouwd, maar kan ook gekoppeld worden aan andere authenticatie systemen. Als zoiets van belang voor je is natuurlijk.
0L0g0ff
@GeroldM8 december 2020 07:50
Klinkt gaaf! Ik ga het eens proberen. Tnx!
+1B_FORCE
@delphium5 december 2020 01:00
Ik denk dat ik daarvoor al minstens 15 jaar ervaring had met Linux systemen.
Dus aan gebrek aan ervaring en kennis lag het zeer zeker niet, en de verwachtingen van mij waren dan ook reëel.
Destijds gewoon de uitdaging aan omdat ik altijd al sceptisch was van een end-user point of view voor desktops.
Dan kijk ik vooral naar wat een gemiddelde gebruiker fijn vind om te gebruiken.
Zo ook hier lees ik vooral ervaringen van mensen die in een ongelooflijk niche zitten, absoluut niet interessant voor de gemiddelde gebruiker.
Enkel uitgelegd vanuit de individu, maar de bigger picture missen.

Dat laatste is ook hetgeen wat ik zeer erg mis bij nagenoeg elke Linux distro.
Er wordt teveel gefocust op kleine details, terwijl de echte problemen blijven liggen.

Met deze ervaring heb ik nog niet eens het echte professionele werk meegenomen.
Als professionele moet ik nou eenmaal conform zijn met bepaalde programma's.
Die ondersteuning is 100% afwezig (tenzij je programmeerwerk doet)
Maar zelfs als semi-professional of zeer-enthousiaste amateur zijn de alternatieven zeer droevig te noemen.

Maar nogmaals, dat zijn allemaal kleine details.
De grootste teleurstelling was gewoon het gedrocht van een support.
Wat ZEER ironisch is voor een "open-source" mindset, maar de bureaucratie is erger dan een grote organisatie als Microsoft.
Hoe vaak ik wel niet van kastje naar de muur ben gestuurd en weer terug.
Niet te spreken over dat alles en iedereen op z'n eigen eilandje werkt, en de anders verwijt voor van alles en nog wat. Zoals ik al zei, constructieve feedback of kritiek is gewoon afwezig en wordt zeker niet gewaardeerd.
Teveel ellebogenwerk.

In plaats van daadwerkelijk de neuzen allemaal dezelfde kant op te laten gaan, voelde het echt als een grote chaos.
Als ik het moet samenvatten, is dat voor mij ook de impressie die Linux mij nog steeds geeft na 20 jaar gebruik op desktop niveau.
Het ziet er inmiddels wat meer fancy uit, maar onder de motorkap zit het nog steeds met houtjes, touwtjes en Tie Wraps aan elkaar vast. Patch op patch, workaround op workaround.
Essentiële onderdelen en hardware wordt nog steeds slecht ondersteunt.
Mensen klagen daar inmiddels al denk ik 5-10 jaar over (met name laptops).
Inmiddels leven we bijna in het jaar 2021, zoiets accepteert een gemiddelde gebruiker gewoon niet meer.

Laat het duidelijk wezen dat dit specifiek gaat over desktop.
Ik gebruik linux in embedded omgevingen al veel langer, idem voor servers en niche applicaties.
In die use cases staat het als een rots.
+1delphium
@B_FORCE5 december 2020 12:18
Dan kijk ik vooral naar wat een gemiddelde gebruiker fijn vind om te gebruiken.
Zo ook hier lees ik vooral ervaringen van mensen die in een ongelooflijk niche zitten, absoluut niet interessant voor de gemiddelde gebruiker.
Enkel uitgelegd vanuit de individu, maar de bigger picture missen.
Op mijn werk zijn we bijna geheel overgestapt op Linux. Allemaal niet technische mensen die eenvoudige desktoptaken uitvoeren op dagelijkse basis. Sinds die overstap heb ik nauwelijks nog werk aan ondersteuning. Sterker nog; er zijn mensen die thuis nu ook Linux (Gnome3) draaien omdat ze dat prettiger vinden dan Windows.
Met deze ervaring heb ik nog niet eens het echte professionele werk meegenomen.
Als professionele moet ik nou eenmaal conform zijn met bepaalde programma's.
Die ondersteuning is 100% afwezig (tenzij je programmeerwerk doet)
Maar zelfs als semi-professional of zeer-enthousiaste amateur zijn de alternatieven zeer droevig te noemen.
Ik neem aan dat je hier doelt op grafische programma's zoals Photoshop met The Gimp als OSS-tegenhanger. Ja daar moet ik je gelijk in geven. Dat ligt echter voornamelijk aan Adobe die weigert Linux te ondersteunen. Mensen die beweren dat MS-office onmisbaar voor ze is en dat Libre Office niet zou voldoen, praten gewoon onzin. Het werkt iets anders en heel soms is er een compatibiliteitsprobleem, maar in de praktijk komt dat zelden voor.
De grootste teleurstelling was gewoon het gedrocht van een support.
Wat ZEER ironisch is voor een "open-source" mindset, maar de bureaucratie is erger dan een grote organisatie als Microsoft.
Bij FOSS heb je over het algemeen geen "support", zoals jij dat bedoelt, of kennelijk verwacht. Tenzij je natuurlijk betaalde support afneemt van RedHat of iets. Wel is er vaak een community die je verder kan en wil helpen.
Het ziet er inmiddels wat meer fancy uit, maar onder de motorkap zit het nog steeds met houtjes, touwtjes en Tie Wraps aan elkaar vast. Patch op patch, workaround op workaround.
Oh, ik dacht even dat je het over Windows had ;) Op zich is het wel waar wat je zegt, maar daar heb je bij dagelijks gebruik toch echt nauwelijks last van. Gnome3 is een super snappy en stabiele Desktop en als je geen extreem nieuwe hardware aan boord hebt, werkt alles meestal out of the box. Heel af en toe moet ik eens een WiFi-kaartje voorzien van een zelf gecompileerde driver. Onder Windows moet je in dat geval meestal ook drivers downloaden van de fabrikant en nog zelf installeren.

Bottom line: Linux != Windows en je zult je verwachtingen dan ook bij moeten stellen. Ik heb allemaal mensen om me heen, uit allerhande beroepsgroepen die dagelijks op professioneel niveau werken op een Linux Desktop. Tekstschrijvers, programmeurs, accountants, P&O mensen en zelfs grafisch ontwerpers. De support die ik moet geven is sinds we geen Windows meer gebruiken werkelijk waar gekelderd. Sommige systemen heb ik al vier jaar(!) geen enkel probleem me gehad.
0Marctraider
@delphium11 december 2020 13:14
Als ik een inconsistente / buggy mess zie, heeft dat niks met 'kennis' en 'Ervaring' van een DE te maken.

Waar haal je die onzin toch vandaan. Overigens heb ik al 20~ jaar als hobby on en off ervaring opgedaan met verschillende DE's, beginnend bij KDE 2.x en andere opkomende DE's.

Maar goed, met Linux houdt ik het vooral bij networking, iets waar het iig wel goed in is ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 11 december 2020 13:17]

+1Cybermage
@B_FORCE4 december 2020 15:38
Vreemd ik ben bezig om de transitie te maken van windows 10 desktop naar linux desktop.
Ben daar op games na al in geslaagd. Ook dat laatste restje gaat met een GPU passtrough opgelost worden.
+1Marctraider
@Cybermage4 december 2020 16:46
Tenzij je veel multiplayer games speelt, dan is GPU passthrough met KVM niet zo praktisch als je zou denken.
+1sfranken
@B_FORCE4 december 2020 15:53
En als je nu eens een distro pakt die zich bewezen heeft en banden heeft met de zakelijke wereld, zeg een Debian, een Ubuntu, of een Fedora of RHEL? Ik draai al bijna 20 jaar Windows-loos, en dat gaat altijd zonder issues. Juist met Windows heb ik de door jou mooi omschreven stabiliteits-anxiety.
+1cricque
@B_FORCE4 december 2020 17:20
Ik gebruik al meer dan 15 jaar Linux desktop voor thuisgebruik. En ik ben freelancer en heb ook mijn eigen projecten waar het nu 50/50 is. Alle development is onder linux. Ik dual boot nog wel voor games te spelen. Enja ik kan lutris en anderen. Maar battle.net launcher van Blizzard wilt dikwijls niet mooi meespelen. En als je dan Wow, Hearthstone, Diablo III wilt spelen, tsja dan boot ik liever even naar Windows. Ga wel binnenkort nog is een poging wagen, maar ga er ook niet van wakker liggen.

Ik heb redhat gebruikt, dan fedora, gentoo, suse, ubuntu en de laatste 7-8 jaar ofzo linux mint. Arch heb ik gewoon de tijd niet voor, maar wou altijd wel manjaro proberen, maar nog nooit toe gekomen.

En dat het niet stabiel is ? Daar kan ik niks van zeggen, ik doe gewoon development, python, golang, node, react en gebruik al Visual Studio Code sinds dat het uitgekomen is. Gitkraken als git client. En 1x om de 4 jaar vervang ik de pc, en dat is als er een nieuwe LTS ubuntu is (Mint is gebaseerd op ubuntu, tenzij je de LMDE versie neemt, dan is het debian).

Nu kan het wel zijn dat je misschien specifieke software gebruikt ofzo, maar ik maak demo videos, audio recordings etc allemaal in Linux.

Nu ik koop ook nooit de laatste van de laatste hardware en alleen gekend spul. Maar eigenlijk is dit euvel al jaren opgelost. Het enige wat ik nu bijvoorbeeld niet kan met lm sensors is de temperatuur per core ophalen, maar wel de algemene temp van mijn cpu, ga er ook niet van wakker liggen. Hoeft ook niet perse, maar in mijn vorige conky config stond dit
+1wieteke1995
@B_FORCE4 december 2020 20:58
Ik begrijp je wel wat betreft Manjaro
Het is heel leuk om al het nieuwst te hebben met ten meeste 2 weken achterstand.
Maar ik zou het niet aanraden aan nieuwe gebruikers omdat er verschillende dingen zijn die niet direct werken.
Zo hebben ze printer support bij de Gnome editie volledig kapot gemaakt door de print-manager niet mee te installeren. Dat ene pakket heeft dus grote gevolgen voor de gebruiksvriendelijkheid.

Ook wordt AUR standaard ondersteund in pamac, maar als je dan iets met een gpg sleutel wilt installeren werkt het niet, moet je dan ook weer in orde brengen voor je het echt kan gebruiken.

En zo zijn er nog wel enkele dingen die van tevoren geconfigureerd zouden moeten zijn.
En dan heb je nog het probleem dat je installatie achterloopt op Arch en dus echt een probleem kan vormen als je iets installeert vanuit de AUR.

Zo een problemen uitzoeken is natuurlijk enorm leuk en je leert er veel van bij, maar als je gewoon iets gedaan wilt krijgen en je moet nog een hele hoop problemen oplossen, dan is dat wel echt vervelend.

Wat ik wel nog wil zeggen is dat ik enorm waardeer wat ze doen als support voor apparaten zoals de pinephone, pinetab, pinebook pro en veel soorten single board computers. Daar doen ze wel echt hun best voor.

Misschien kan ik je aanmoedigen om nog even te wachten tot elementary os 6 uitkomt om die eens te proberen.

Ze gaan voor volledige ondersteuning en integratie van flatpaks, introduceert enkel functies als ze echt goed werken.
Daarom gaan ze bij versie 6 pas met een dark mode komen zodat ze ervoor kunnen zorgen dat de agenda nog leesbaar is in dark mode. Iets wat niet het geval is bij Gnome.
It's ready when it's ready. Daarom is het nog altijd wachten en geven ze ook geen datums.

Niet elke default vind ik het beste, maar dat zal je nergens vinden.
Ik ben hier nu echt dik tevreden. Maar wil je wel aanraden nog even te wachten op versie 6.
+1Cybermage
@Marctraider4 december 2020 15:36
ben ik niet mee eens. Desktop op linux ervaar ik juist stabiel als je bij de LTS versie's blijft.
+1Marctraider
@Cybermage4 december 2020 16:48
Ik gebruik Debian voor m'n servers (En ook als probeersel voor desktop)

Met buggy mess kan je ook onder verstaan; het werkt wel maar niet zoals je zou verwachten. Of broken, maar niet kritiek. Of het werkt wel, maar de implementatie is zo omslachtig, clunky, onlogisch etc.

Ik zie gewoon heel veel desktop perikelen die ik 10, 15 jaar geleden ook zag, en helaas nog steeds zo is.

Het is imho gewoon incoherent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 4 december 2020 16:49]

+1Aardbol_23564
@Marctraider4 december 2020 17:54
Ik ben afgestapt van Debian omdat ze teveel compatibel willen zijn met alles en nog wat. Daardoor komt er ook veel extra op je systeem staan en veel oude tools. Ze zijn op die manier ook niet consistent. Vb: Sysinit scripts voor een deel, systems units voor de andere. Apparmor voor deel van software, MAC regels voor tomcat via systemd. Niet consistent zijn met folder structuren van software: /var/www voor de web server, tomcat webapps waar het helemaal niet hoort. Nog altijd python 2 geïnstalleerd en als default enz.

Opensuse doet dat allemaal stukken beter. Heb het daarom mijn mijn main server os gemaakt.
+1B_FORCE
@Marctraider5 december 2020 01:06
De incoherentie is precies waar ik op doelde!!
Zoals je zelf al zegt dingen werken omslachtig.
Dat heb ik ook aangegeven in mijn eerdere reactie.
Ja, uiteeeeindelijk werkt het, nadat je er weer een weekend aan gespendeerd hebt.

Buiten het feit dat ik daar niet zoveel lol aan beleef en de tijd er niet voor heb, vind ik het anno bijna 2021 totaal van de zotte dat voor heel simpele dingen zoveel moeite nodig is.
Als Windows, Mac EN zelfs Android het wel kunnen?
Ondersteuning van super simpele hardware (dat inmiddels 5-10 oud is!) is daar toch wel het grootste voorbeeld van.

Ik zie problemen die ik letterlijk 20 jaar geleden al zag.

Nogmaals, dit is enkel voor desktop gebruik.
Embedded systemen en servers etc staat als een huis.
+1zvbhvb
@Marctraider4 december 2020 15:25
Linux desktop, blijft een inconsistente en buggy mess. Welke distro je ook pakt.

Mits iemand met iets meer ervaring een distro installeerd kan iemand er een lange tijd probleemloos plezier aan beleven. Updates worden veel sneller gedownload. Veelal kun je zelf een geografische download server instellen, (ja ook makkelijk via een GUI tool).

Verweg de meeste drivers zijn al aanwezig als je een willekeurige distro installeerd.

Voor de een al gauw een probleem voor de ander een must en zegen: De motorkap zit niet dicht, je kunt overal bij en aan sleutelen mocht je dat willen.

Persoonlijk vindt ik het een zegen dat je even snel via de cli een iptables killswitch kunt schrijven.
Daar op de cli zie je ook gelijk of hetgeen je geschreven hebt ook naar behoren werkt.Niets dure paketten die van alles beloven. Vaak genoeg meegemaakt dat wanneer je een windows station scant alle poorten open zijn terwijl je dat in de GUI firewall aangaf niet mocht.
+1D0phoofd
@Marctraider4 december 2020 15:27
Daar moet je de fabrikanten op aankijken, niet de kernel developers.
Verreweg de meeste drivers die in de kernel zitten zijn de beste.

Maar als je gaat kijken naar bijvoorbeeld nVidia, moet je aparte drivers installeren en zelfs dan heb je nog gekke problemen (ik had had zelf altijd problemen na suspend).

Dit is echt geen inconsistency van Linux, maar van de fabrikanten. Da fabrikanten die wél open zijn en code toevoegen of helpen met het maken van een driver, die moet je hebben.
0desalniettemin
@Marctraider5 december 2020 11:09
Voor mij is het nooit een inconsistente en buggy mess geweest. Ik ben blij dat ik Windows vaarwel heb gezegd in 2017.
+1-Louis-
4 december 2020 17:22
Draai nu al een aantal jaren Manjaro KDE op mijn computers. Geen windows meer in huis. Zelden problemen (NOOIT durf ik niet schrijven want dat geloven jullie niet).

Wat ik al ondervonden heb, is dat de meeste problemen die ontstaan, te maken hebben met de persoon achter de computer (of ervoor, je kiest maar ;-) )
+1Renard
@-Louis-5 december 2020 00:48
Gebruik al een paar jaar Manjaro Xfce, hier ook geen Windows meer en geen dualboot.
Laatst een nieuwe laptop gekocht, Windows er direct af en Manjaro er op :)
Hier ook bijna nooit problemen. Windows-gebruikers zijn trouwens ook niet vrij van problemen...

Op de 5 jaar oude Lenovo van m'n ma, ook Manjaro gezet. Ze gebruikt Firefox , Thunderbird en Libre Office. Verder gebruikt de de laptop toch niet en daarom ook niet all ins en out van linux te weten, Manjaro is gewoon gebruiksklaar voor deze standaard taken en ze hoeft verder kennis te hebben van de termibal of zo. Geen probleem met virussen. Verder automatische backups ingesteld. Ze is Manjaro nu gewend, ze gebuikt Windows sinds 8 niet meer.

Herkenbaar, bij de meeste mensen waar ik kom voor support, ligt het inderdaad vaak aan de persoon die er voor/achter zit en niet aan het apparaat :)
0desalniettemin
@Renard5 december 2020 11:18
Ik kocht een in 2018 en ietsje beschadigde HP All in one en installeerde meteen Peppermint 9 erop. Gebruik deze nu nog steeds met inmiddels Peppernint 10 Respin. Nooit bang geweest voor de garantie, want goede ervaringen met HP. Sommige gaan lopen klooien en dan gaat het vaak mis. Installeer het, gebruik het en het werkt prima. Enige nadeel van Linux is screen tearing en het werkt niet altijd met de nieuwste hardware. Heb ik met Windows nooit gehad. Ik ben overigens maar een simpele gebruiker. Alleen Thunderbird en Firefox.
+1Magic Power
4 december 2020 17:20
gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager.
De PACkage MANager pacman ... Ik zie hem nou pas. Ik vroeg me al een tijd af waarom ze voor pacman als naam hadden gekozen. Ik zat altijd aan het spelletje PacMan te denken.
+1rob12424
4 december 2020 18:33
Ik heb manjaro nog niet geprobeerd op de Pinetab. Voor mensen die bang zijn voor een depencie hell. Het is even zoeken maar voor Debian en Arch zijn er snapshot tools. Voor de rest van de distro's vaak ook wel.
+1ADouma
5 december 2020 11:12
Ik heb zo'n 20 jaar ervaring met de Linux Desktop en dat bevalt mij stukken beter dan welke Windows versie ook. Voor sommigen lastig dat je bij Linux uit veel kan kiezen maar in de praktijk is het juist prettig dat er wat valt te kiezen want zowel de hardware als de gebruikers zijn ook verschillend.

Ubuntu, Mint en Manjaro zijn prima keuzes om gewoon lekker mee te werken op een niet te oud systeem. Voordeel van Manjaro - KDE is de combinatie van er goed uit zien en een relatief lage belasting van het systeem. En met het Rolling karakter heb je meer updates, die lekker snel worden afgehandeld, maar nooit meer een upgrade. 100% veiligheid bestaat niet maar de kans op besmetting met ransomware, virussen e.d. is onder Linux vrijwel nihil.
0sfranken
@ADouma7 december 2020 13:32
100% veiligheid bestaat niet maar de kans op besmetting met ransomware, virussen e.d. is onder Linux vrijwel nihil.
Die opmerking zou ik heel erg mee uitkijken. Ook dat landschap veranderd, van klassieke OS virussen naar iets wat in je browser zit. En ook onder Linux is je browser gewoon kwetsbaar. Wellicht minder dan onder Windows of MacOS, maar nooit "vrijwel nihil"
0r8quver
5 december 2020 15:22
Ik gebruik ook sinds een jaar naar veel tevredenheid manjaro op een oude laptop met 4gb geheugen. Aangesloten op mijn tv en prima vervanging, voor smart tv en windows etc.

Jammer vind ik wel dat je niet standaard een bash script kan afdraaien, schijnt een beveiling te zijn. Ik gebruik alleen een muis en verder het geïntegreerde toetsenbord, liever lui dan moe :+ :+
Voor updates knip en plak ik 'pacman -Syyu' en klaar. Is geloof ik direct db updates etc.

2 nadelen kan ik bedenken.1. Voor het geluid ziet manjaro niet altijd de Denon aangesloten via hdmi. Hierdoor moet de Denon vaak aan en uitgezet worden, dit geldt echter alleen wanneer de laptop wordt afgesloten en niet gesuspend. Windows ziet altijd de aangesloten Denon, maar is zo langzaam dat ik daar niets meer mee wil op deze laptop.
2. De Tijd. Wanneer je de juiste tijd bij manjaro insteld is de tijd in windows helemaal veranderd. Dit is zwaar irritant wanneer je NPO livestreamd, je kunt namelijk niets live kijken bij een toekomstige tijd 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door r8quver op 5 december 2020 15:25]

+1sfranken
@r8quver5 december 2020 16:53
Punt 2 klinkt als een config issue. Windows gebruikt de systeemtijd vanuit de UEFI/BIOS. Linux niet. Dit kun je oplossen met iets als:
hwclock --systohc
Jammer vind ik wel dat je niet standaard een bash script kan afdraaien, schijnt een beveiling te zijn.
Hoe bedoel je? Tijdens het starten van je machine, of het inloggen? Dit kun je verwerken eventueel in een systemd unit even snel uit m'n hoofd.
0bartvdbraak
@sfranken6 december 2020 02:43
Misschien bedoelt hij dat een gedownload bash script vaak pas kan uitgevoerd worden nadat hij de permission heeft aangepast met `chmod +x file.sh`.
0r8quver
@sfranken6 december 2020 09:53
klopt inderdaad. Je kunt wel een script draaien elke keer wanneer je hem opstart.

In mijn use case zou ik graag bepaalde scripts alleen willen draaien als ik 2x met mijn muis klik. De scripts heb ik opgeslagen op de desktop. Nu worden de scripts geopend met de editor en moet ik deze kopiëren naar de terminal, Ik gebruik alleen de muis O-) en vind deze handeling 1 handeling teveel :O
0sfranken
@r8quver6 december 2020 14:03
Dat kan als je de scripts uitvoerbaar maakt. Mogelijk daarna even instellen dat hij scripts standaard opent met je terminal in plaats van met je editor, al is dat eigelijk een zeer slecht idee...
0GeroldM

@r8quver8 december 2020 07:23
Dan gebruik je toch een time server uit de NTP poel van time servers voor Nederland (of België). Dat zal standaard al beter zijn geregled in je linux systeem. Maar Windows is standaard ingesteld om de juiste tijd op te halen van de 'time.windows.com' server te halen.

De standaard Windows tijdsserver is best wel slecht te noemen, als je niet in de Verenigde Staten leeft.
Heeft ook te maken met DST en wanneer deze word toegepast. De V.S. gebruiken de equinoxen (ook wel bekend als 'Solstices') en het grootste deel van landen die aan DST doen, gebruikt het wisselen van de seizoenen voor DST.

Beide systemen zijn vrij stabiel qua periode, maar tussen de equinoxen en wisselen van de seizoenen zit vaak 2 to 3 weken. En in die overlap periode maakt de Windows tijdsserver er een potje van (als je niet in de V.S. leeft).

Zelf leef ik in een Zuid Amerikaans land waar de President bepaald wanneer DST plaats vind. De tijdsservers in de NTP poel voor Zuid-Amerika houden dat veel beter bij. Met Windows 10 gebeurde het vaak dat je 3 tot 4 keer per dag de klok goed moest zetten, want de Windows tijdsserver is van mening 'als ik het niet ken, gebruik dan de V.S. instellingen'. Dagelijks 3 of 4 keer de klok opnieuw instellen, dat word heel sneel heel oud.

Toen maar eens de Zuid-Amerikaanse tijdsservers aangesproken en heb de afgelopen 3 jaar geen enkele keer de klok opnieuw in hoeven te stellen. Kan dus met klem aanraden om eenderwelke NTP tijdsserver te gebruiken, i.p.v. 'time.windows.com'. Stelletje frotters aldaar.
0Sjah
5 december 2020 00:15
Die naam Manjaro, doet me vaak denken aan de radioshow op vrijdag over eten>>> Mangiare! heet dat, op NPORadio1 in de avond
+1Arrogant
@Hannes595 december 2020 12:56
LOL :+
God, wat ben ik blij dat ik geen windows troep meer heb.
0sfranken
@Hannes595 december 2020 16:48
Aparte. Meeste printers (HP, RIcoh, Brother, Toshiba, Samsung) werkt hier onder Fedora gewoon out of the box. Printer inprikken, bij Instellingen -> Printers de juiste printer bevestigen en printen maar. Dat is onder Windows wel anders... Driver zoeken, driver vinden op de site van de fabrikant. Driver installeren, blijkt driver nét de verkeerde te zijn.

En de driver manager van Windows die het voor me zou moeten doen? "Helaas heeft Windows Update geen drivers kunnen vinden" of iets in die trant.

Windows eraf gegooid en teruggegaan naar Fedora. Windows kan veel minder bieden, tenminste wat ik moet hebben

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True