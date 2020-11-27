Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.3 build 25426-3

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.3 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.3 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it. Only Synology NAS with DSM 6.2.3 installed can be updated to this version.
    • The update is not available in your region yet. The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
Compatibility & Installation
  • Photo Station must be updated to version 6.8.14-3501 or above to be compatible with this update.
What's New
  • Enhanced NFSv4 connection stability.
  • Increased the maximum number of IP camera channels on FS6400 to 150.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where support ticket submissions might fail in a certain version of Google Chrome.
  • Fixed an issue where Windows 10, version 2004 virtual machines might fail to power on when users select UEFI as the firmware.
  • Fixed an issue where there might be network disconnections on Virtual DSM.
  • Enhanced the stability of SSD caches when multiple processes are accessing the same cache at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where CMS managed servers might not connect to the CMS host after they restarted.
  • Fixed an issue where disks in Resource Monitor performance charts were not displayed in the correct sequence. Affected models include:
    • 21-series: DS1621+
    • 20-series: FS6400, DS1520+, DS920+, DS720+, DS420+, DS220+
  • Fixed an issue where when users access files on DSM using Windows software via SMB, system performance might be affected. This is because of Windows software's continuous attempts to access the shared folders to which it has no permissions.
  • Fixed an issue where Windows File Explorer might not update file deletion or removal in real time when folders are mounted via SMB.
  • Fixed an issue where the system might not report the power status correctly on SA3200D.
  • Fixed an issue where the setting pages after first-time DSM installation might not launch on Synology NAS models with multiple LAN ports.
  • Fixed an issue where users were not able to empty the recycle bin of the "usbshare" shared folder.
  • Fixed an issue where administrators were not able to change the "User must change password at next logon" setting via Windows RSAT.
  • Fixed an issue where domain users could not be added to built-in groups via Windows RSAT.
  • Fixed an issue where enabling the "Collect debug logs" option for SMB might result in excessive system space usage.
  • Fixed an issue where the system might send incorrect port forwarding notifications after a restart.
  • Fixed an issue where SHA-1 certificates might disappear when users click "Upgrade certificate".
  • Fixed an issue where DSM might block users' IP addresses and create excessive logs when they tried to sign in after re-installing DSM.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect drive compatibility information was displayed after drive migration.
  • Enhanced the stability of network interface cards on certain models.
  • Fixed an issue where links in password reset emails did not work when the URLs exceed the maximum length.
  • Fixed an issue where packages did not update automatically due to dependency problems.
  • Enhanced SAS controller stability during system shutdowns.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-20:26)
  • Supports Let's Encrypt ISRG certificates.

Versienummer 6.2.3 build 25426-3
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/DSM/criticalupdate/update_pack/25426-3/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-11-2020 08:50
16 • submitter: gerbenp

27-11-2020 • 08:50

16 Linkedin

Submitter: gerbenp

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

25-03 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42621 RC 7
02-03 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 3 47
23-02 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 5 53
19-02 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42550 bèta 41
28-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 4 20
18-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 3 25
14-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 2 19
11-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 1 76
28-09 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 100
17-08 Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25556-2 124
Meer historie

Lees meer

Synology DS220+

vanaf € 329,95

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DS920+

vanaf € 543,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DS220j

vanaf € 180,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DS720+

vanaf € 445,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218play

vanaf € 225,45

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS420j

vanaf € 299,77

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218+

vanaf € 339,99

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS918+

vanaf € 495,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DS118

vanaf € 164,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218

vanaf € 255,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS1819+

vanaf € 999,99

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DX517 (Expansion Unit)

vanaf € 493,38

Alles over dit product

Synology DS120j

vanaf € 106,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology Deep Learning NVR DVA3221

vanaf € 2.879,-

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS1019+

vanaf € 1.477,05

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS1621+

vanaf € 945,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DS220j

geen prijs bekend

Synology DS419slim

vanaf € 367,62

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+15+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1JeffreyGorissen
27 november 2020 10:18
Ik kijk toch vooral uit naar DSM 7. Deze is al veel uitgesteld, maar hij ziet er heel mooi uit.
Daarbij lijkt de komende Synology photos een ideale vervanging te gaan worden (voor mij dan toch) om de kapitalisatie van google photos te ontlopen.
+1dycell
@JeffreyGorissen28 november 2020 18:33
Zeker, maar ik zou dag 1 niet direct overgaan. Gezien hoe lang we al niet moeten wachten denk ik dat er nog veel bugs gefixed moeten worden.
+1wbree
27 november 2020 12:06
DS1512+ en DS920+ handmatig geüpdatet. Ging allemaal zonder problemen. Werd wel opnieuw opgestart.
0Carlos0_0
27 november 2020 09:16
Wou al zeggen dit is lang geleden dat ik een update voor mijn Nas voorbij zag komen, zal vanavond eens kijken welke versie ik heb.
Het zal deze dan nog wel niet zijn maar wie weet kan die hem wel bijwerken, al heb ik er geen haast bij hij werkt prima :).
+1Shadow771

@Carlos0_027 november 2020 10:07
Dat komt wss omdat ze eigenlijk in de achtergrond bezig zijn met DSM7. Voor deze update zie je bijna alleen maar fixes die ff gedaan moesten worden.
0Carlos0_0
@Shadow77127 november 2020 10:11
Ja ze zullen hard bezig zijn met 7 aangezien die al uitgesteld is, en het is zeker een waslijst aan fixes toch wel netjes weer.
0Zwaai Haai
@Shadow77127 november 2020 10:12
Ziet er inderdaad uit als veel zaken die ze voor DSM7 gebouwd hebben, of achter gekomen zijn bij de ontwikkeling van DSM 7 en toen ook nog even in DSM 6 gebouwd hebben.

Ben wel erg benieuwd is wat er nu gebeurd is rondom DSM7 en de vertraging.
0Senaxx
@Shadow77127 november 2020 15:34
Heb sinds de preview release van DSM7 ook nog geen updates weer gekregen. Dus misschien zijn ze er hard mee bezig maar ze hebben nog niets nieuw uitgebracht.
0Leeuwtje
27 november 2020 10:26
Voor mijn 1515+ en 1517+ alleen nog maar DSM 6.2.3 build 25426-2 te downloaden.
+1LordPan
@Leeuwtje27 november 2020 11:20
https://archive.synology....synology_avoton_1517+.pat
in het artikel staat ook dat het enkele dagen duurt vooraleer een NAS hem zelf gaat zien. als je via de archive website gaat, kun je deze downloads nu al vinden.
0RicoK
27 november 2020 11:15
Hmmm, mijn DS114 is up-to-date met DSM 6.2.3-25426 Update 2. Misschien later nog eens proberen.
0LordPan
27 november 2020 11:19
ah, die SMB bug lijkt inderdaad iets dat ik al geruime tijd dacht te merken op mijn NAS.
zeker eens kijken als het echt beter is.
0vliegendekat
27 november 2020 13:26
Ik wacht nog even totdat de automatische updater het 's nachts oppakt, want dan wordt er eerst nog een backup gemaakt.

Ik krijg vanzelf een e-mailtje zodra de nieuwe versie erop staat.
04Reload
27 november 2020 15:30
Van de versie nummers bij Synlogy snap ik niks, als ik kijk naar het aantal bugs wat verholpen is dan zou je toch het build nummer moeten verhogen en hem niet update 3 noemen. Je spreekt toch alleen van een Update als er bijvoorbeeld een installatie bug in zit maar er in de build niks is aangepast...
0bluecupra
28 november 2020 10:03
Na de laatste update (-2) en een uptime van 82 dagen (nooit zoveel tijd gezeten tussen updates) gisteren ook deze update geladen. Zie na de installatie van deze update wat lager CPU gebruik bij het aanspreken van SMB shares. Zelf erg benieuwd wanneer DSM 7 zal uitkomen (hoor niet veel over de beta)
0sepp32
28 december 2020 08:10
Na de update werkt Pi-hole niet meer. In docker container herstarten had geen effect. Iemand hetzelfde? Naar de admin login pagina geeft error 192.168.1.62 heeft geen gegevens verzonden. Het logboek geeft aan 'DNS resolution is currently unavailable'
Als iemand een oplossing heeft hou ik me aanbevolen, anders zal ik pi-hole opnieuw moeten installeren

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True