Versie 5.6 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.6 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Edit book: Show a non-modal popup for a few seconds to allow undoing file delete operations.
- Device books view: Add an action to the context menu to easily jump to the matching book in the calibre library view. Closes tickets: 1903418.
- Add ability to undo Generate cover in the Edit metadata screen, by long clicking the Generate cover button. Closes tickets: 1903270.
- Edit book: Allow adding tags to the list of tags for the insert tag button.
- calibredb add: New option --automerge to automatically merge duplicates.
- Add an edit notes action to the context menu in the viewer highlights panel. Closes tickets: 1905646.
- Content server viewer: Allow viewing images in a new window by right clicking them, matches the calibre builtin viewer behavior. Closes tickets: 1903333.
- Book details window: Allow opening the edit metadata window using either the keyboard shortcut or the context menu. Closes tickets: 1903403.
- Allow copying the current search as a calibre:// URL by right clicking the search box
- Book details panel: Add entries to copy calibre:// links for the current book to the context menu.
- Edit book: Upgrade book: Ask whether to keep the NCX based Table of Contents.
Improved news sources
- Windows: Fix calibre portable launcher not working correctly from root directory in calibre 5.5. Closes tickets: 1904310.
- macOS: Fix rendering of space after punctuation incorrect in Big Sur. Closes tickets: 1904505.
- DOCX Input: When converting images placed using the obsolete VML markup default them to being inline rather than block images. Closes tickets: 1905319.
- Metadata edit dialog: Fix keyboard shortcuts for bold/italic/underline not working when more than one comments editor widget is present on a single tab. Closes tickets: 1905479.
- When using calibre://show-book URLs and the book is not found, clear any Virtual library or search restriction and then show the book. Closes tickets: 1905113.
- macOS: Fix calibre:// URLs not working from other documents.
- Fix calibre:// URL search action not changing library if needed.
- annotation_count() template function displaying value for deleted annotations. Closes tickets: 1904305.
- Edit book: Fix syntax highlighting not recognizing ends-with selector. Closes tickets: 1905806.
- The BBC
- Folha de Sao Paolo
- Netzpolitik