Versie 5.6 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.6 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit book: Show a non-modal popup for a few seconds to allow undoing file delete operations.

Device books view: Add an action to the context menu to easily jump to the matching book in the calibre library view. Closes tickets: 1903418.

Add ability to undo Generate cover in the Edit metadata screen, by long clicking the Generate cover button. Closes tickets: 1903270.

Edit book: Allow adding tags to the list of tags for the insert tag button.

calibredb add: New option --automerge to automatically merge duplicates.

Add an edit notes action to the context menu in the viewer highlights panel. Closes tickets: 1905646.

Content server viewer: Allow viewing images in a new window by right clicking them, matches the calibre builtin viewer behavior. Closes tickets: 1903333.

Book details window: Allow opening the edit metadata window using either the keyboard shortcut or the context menu. Closes tickets: 1903403.

Allow copying the current search as a calibre:// URL by right clicking the search box

Book details panel: Add entries to copy calibre:// links for the current book to the context menu.

Edit book: Upgrade book: Ask whether to keep the NCX based Table of Contents. Bug fixes Windows: Fix calibre portable launcher not working correctly from root directory in calibre 5.5. Closes tickets: 1904310.

macOS: Fix rendering of space after punctuation incorrect in Big Sur. Closes tickets: 1904505.

DOCX Input: When converting images placed using the obsolete VML markup default them to being inline rather than block images. Closes tickets: 1905319.

Metadata edit dialog: Fix keyboard shortcuts for bold/italic/underline not working when more than one comments editor widget is present on a single tab. Closes tickets: 1905479.

When using calibre://show-book URLs and the book is not found, clear any Virtual library or search restriction and then show the book. Closes tickets: 1905113.

macOS: Fix calibre:// URLs not working from other documents.

Fix calibre:// URL search action not changing library if needed.

annotation_count() template function displaying value for deleted annotations. Closes tickets: 1904305.

Edit book: Fix syntax highlighting not recognizing ends-with selector. Closes tickets: 1905806. Improved news sources The BBC

Folha de Sao Paolo

Netzpolitik