Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 20.11.25 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New
Changes
- Added a warning dialog when the computer is getting low on available memory.
- Added Properties > menu > Set Equirectangular….
- Added a Start Offset time parameter and Apply transform option to the 360: Stabilize video filter.
- Added a Show Grid option to the 360: Transform video filter as a visual aid.
- Added a dialog to confirm trying to add or paste filters to Timeline > Output.
- Added Move Up, Move Down, and Deselect buttons to Filters.
- Added command line option
--QT_SCALE_FACTOR_ROUNDING_POLICYthat accepts values:
Round, Ceil, Floor, RoundPreferFloor, PassThrough. The default is
Roundexcept on Windows where it is
RoundPreferFloor, which makes it treat 150% like 100% to reduce the UI text size.
Fixes
- Improved behavior when press enter/return in the current position timecode field.
- Made it is easier to choose opaque black in the color chooser dialogs.
- Changed numeric fields in Size, Position & Rotate and Text: Rich to require
Enter,
Tab, or click outside (de-focus) to apply the change. This prevents the filter going to weird or undesired sizes or positions as you enter values.
- Changed Text: Rich default size and postion to have a 10% margin inside the frame.
- Fixed running on macOS 11.0 Big Sur.
- Fixed Properties > Reverse job always fails (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed dropping multiple files to Timeline (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed Timeline, Keyframes, and Text: Rich editor menus and drop-downs in all filters not showing on systems with multiple monitors (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed drop-downs in all filters not showing the correct value when the filter is reselected (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed appearance of Settings > Theme > Sysytem on Windows and macOS (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed text looks too big in Windows with display scale 150% (regression in v20.10).
- Fixed Size, Position & Rotate filter when a size value becomes 0, possibly while editing the field (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed some library dependencies not bundled in Linux (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed Size, Position & Rotate distorting the aspect ratio when image width or height > 16000 (broke in v20.10).
- Fixed bad performance regression and high memory usage when automatically scrolling timeline during playback (regression in v20.09).
- Reduced memory usage on systems with more than 8 CPU threads.
- Fixed high memory usage when increase Properties > Speed large amount with Pitch Compensation on.
- Fixed showing the convert dialog twice when dropping files to Timeline.
- Fixed Size, Position & Rotate filter behavior in generated slideshow.
- Fixed hiding a filter’s VUI when the playhead is not over the filtered clip.
- Fixed a possible crash when audio waveforms are updated in the background.
- Fixed simple keyframes for Stretch X & Y parameters of Corner Pin video filter.
- Fixed some of the undo buttons in the Corner Pin video filter.
- Fixed jagged edges on text in the Text: Rich editor.
- Fixed cursor disappears between some characters in the Text: Rich editor.
- Fixed proxy generation when video includes cover art/thumbnail.
- Fixed a possible crash when drag clip to empty timeline after closing a project with multiple tracks.