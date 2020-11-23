Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Linux kernel 5.9

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 5.9 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. Nieuw in versie 5.9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor AMD's RDNA2 en Intel Rocket Lake. Meer informatie over de verbeteringen in deze release is te vinden bij Phoronix. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen in Linux Kernel 5.9:

Most Prominent Linux 5.9 Kernel features:
  • Initial support for AMD RDNA 2 graphics cards in the form of Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder.
  • Intel Rocket Lake graphics support is also wired up, building off the existing Gen12 code. Intel also upstreamed more DG1 Xe graphics card support code albeit that remains a work in progress.
  • Intel FSGSBASE support finally was mainlined after years of work with possible performance benefits going back to Ivy Bridge era CPUs as well as AMD CPUs.
  • Various file-system improvements like performance work on Btrfs to FSCRYPT inline encryption and secure TRIM for F2FS. NVMe ZNS support also has come together for zoned namespaces with the NVMe 2.0 specification.
  • Initial bring-up work for IBM POWER10 processors.
  • Continued USB4 support work.
  • Support for building the Linux x86 32-bit kernel using the LLVM Clang compiler, complementing the Clang support already for the Linux kernel on AArch64 and x86_64.
  • ARM/ARM64 devices now default to the Schedutil CPU frequency scaling governor for making use of scheduler utilization information for making more accurate CPU performance state decisions, similar to the Intel P-State push as well for using Schedutil by default.
  • A safeguard to prevent "shims" from using GPL-only symbols that in turn are being used by proprietary kernel modules, following that recent controversy.

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+18+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1phpnuker
23 november 2020 22:18
Moet wel een singed kernel zijn anders kun je het niet laden met een secure boot. Ik had afgelopen week meer vrije tijd en wilde voor de lol kernel 5.9 uitproberen maar dat kon niet.. not signed kernel kreeg ik op mijn scherm te zien

[Reactie gewijzigd door phpnuker op 24 november 2020 00:46]

+2sfranken
@phpnuker24 november 2020 02:38
Je kunt ook je eigen kernel signen. Is niet zo complex, enige rotte is dat niet elke UEFI implementatie ook de mogelijkheid bied om de keys te importeren, zie ook de documentatie van Fedora hierover.
+1Jazco2nd
@phpnuker23 november 2020 23:22
Als je secure boot niet nodig hebt kan je dat toch prima uitschakelen?
0phpnuker
@Jazco2nd24 november 2020 00:47
Ik ben bang van boot malware he :*) :*) dank je in ieder geval
+1Jazco2nd
@phpnuker24 november 2020 01:14
Ik kan me voorstellen dat dat in bepaalde zakelijke situaties een risico kan zijn wat je wil afdekken met secure boot. Maar zeker als het om een privé laptop gaat heb ik het nut nog niet goed begrepen.. ook niet waarom secure boot altijd standaard aanstaat bij nieuwe laptops..

Ik zet het altijd uit omdat ik in het verleden juist boot problemen had..

Ik vraag me ook af of secure boot werkelijk de boel veiliger maakt..
+1laurensdekoning
23 november 2020 20:04
Is dit niet inmiddels al een oudere versie? De laatste stable is 5.9.10 voor zover ik kan zien.
+1Lizard
@laurensdekoning23 november 2020 22:18
Klopt, 5.9 is al op 11 oktober uitgebracht, zie ook de lkml: https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/10/11/275
+1Gieltje
@laurensdekoning24 november 2020 09:34
Klopt, had hem maar eens aangemeld :+ , voornamelijk omdat 5.9.10 de eerste 5.9.x kernel is niet binnen 30min zoveel load veroorzaakt dat m'n thuis servertje dood neervalt.
+1Jazco2nd
23 november 2020 19:21
Vind t wel jammer dat er nog steeds problemen met AMD Renoir laptop APUs zijn en dat de fixes zelfs niet in 5.10 zullen zitten :(

https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/+bug/1886937
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/+bug/1897392
https://bugzilla.kernel.org/show_bug.cgi?id=208699

Ubuntu draait soepel, snel, stil (fans uit) en zuinig op kernel 5.8.18. Maar heb geen 3D applicaties getest (gaming).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 23 november 2020 19:23]

