Verleden week is versie 15.11 van TeamViewer is verschenen en inmiddels is er daarvoor ook een update uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

TeamViewer 15.11.6 New Features: It is now possible to enable the flashlight and zoom in with the camera, on your remote partner's device during an Augmented Reality session. Simply click on the flashlight or zoom button in the session toolbar on the desktop screen to activate.

SMS Invitations are now possible with Tensor license. Improvements: Increased the RSA key length from 2048 to 4096 bits. The RSA key is used to encrypt TeamViewer connections and partner list details. Increasing the key length results in much stronger security. Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug for copy & paste which sometimes led to a notification that could not be closed (e.g. when copying an attachment from the mailing app). TeamViewer 15.11.2 General Changes: Scheduled meetings now have a random password set by default, a Click-and-Join link is automatically generated for participants

Removed dial-in support for non licensed users Bug fixes: Fixed a bug that caused delay for the application to come online

Fixed a bug that caused the user own video to display as green image / the app to crash if certain cameras were used

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from leaving a meeting upon pressing the leave meeting button