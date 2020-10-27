sluiten

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.11.6

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Verleden week is versie 15.11 van TeamViewer is verschenen en inmiddels is er daarvoor ook een update uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

TeamViewer 15.11.6

New Features:
  • It is now possible to enable the flashlight and zoom in with the camera, on your remote partner's device during an Augmented Reality session. Simply click on the flashlight or zoom button in the session toolbar on the desktop screen to activate.
  • SMS Invitations are now possible with Tensor license.
Improvements:
  • Increased the RSA key length from 2048 to 4096 bits. The RSA key is used to encrypt TeamViewer connections and partner list details. Increasing the key length results in much stronger security.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug for copy & paste which sometimes led to a notification that could not be closed (e.g. when copying an attachment from the mailing app).

TeamViewer 15.11.2

General Changes:
  • Scheduled meetings now have a random password set by default, a Click-and-Join link is automatically generated for participants
  • Removed dial-in support for non licensed users
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused delay for the application to come online
  • Fixed a bug that caused the user own video to display as green image / the app to crash if certain cameras were used
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the user from leaving a meeting upon pressing the leave meeting button

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.11.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TeamViewer

+1OMEGA_ReD
27 oktober 2020 18:07
Ik gebruik TV al jaren naar tevredenheid als zzp’er, het probleem is echter dat de prijzen de laatste jaren zo zijn gestegen, dat ik een uur geleden ben overgestapt naar AnyDesk.

Helaas is binnen de licentie structuur van team viewer geen plek meer voor ZZP’ers, het is simpelweg te duur geworden.

(Ik heb de msi installatie mogelijkheid nodig omdat een aantal van mijn klanten InTune gebruiken)

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 27 oktober 2020 18:09]

+2WillySis
@OMEGA_ReD27 oktober 2020 19:45
Ik gebruikte al jaren de gratis versie om binnenshuis zo nu en dan verschillende computers aan te sturen. Werkte prima, maar TV vond in februari ineens dat ik een bedrijf zou zijn. Op e-mails om aan te geven dat ik geen bedrijf ben. Je kan echter mails sturen zoveel je wilt, maar reageren doen ze nooit.
Daarom ook maar overgestapt naar AnyDesk. In het begin miste ik wat functies, maar in de afgelopen maanden zijn veel functies alsnog toegevoegd. In ruil voor beta-testing heb ik ook gratis een life-time license gekregen.
+1digital-IMEI
@WillySis27 oktober 2020 20:55
Uit nieuwsgierigheid, waar kun je je aanmelden om te beta testen?
+1WillySis
@digital-IMEI27 oktober 2020 21:42
Ik had alleen maar om wat features gevraagd die ik het meest miste. Omdat ik beide computers binnenshuis heb staan heeft men mij vervolgens gevraagd om tester te worden.
+1SubSense
@OMEGA_ReD27 oktober 2020 18:52
@OMEGA_ReD , je kan met Intune ook gewoon een scripted installer gebruiken. Een install.cmd met de switches voor een silent install. (en vergeet de uninstall.cmd niet). Hiervoor moet je even een intunewin fie uploaden (google maar even).

[Reactie gewijzigd door SubSense op 27 oktober 2020 19:22]

+1OMEGA_ReD
@SubSense27 oktober 2020 20:48
Klopt, heb ik ook geprobeerd. Enige problemen is dat ik de clients niet automatisch kan assignen aan mijn account. Tijdens installatie krijgen de gebruikers een scherm met de vraag of ze easy access willen geven aan mijn TV account (wat ze dus kunnen afwijzen).
Voor auto account assignment moet je dus de Enterprise editie hebben.

Al kwam ik er net wel achter dat het wellicht ook via een omweg met een api-key kan via command line. Heb het echter nog niet getest. Mocht iemand ervaring hebben, please share! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 27 oktober 2020 20:49]

0Slux
@OMEGA_ReD28 oktober 2020 07:08
Je kan ze bellen voor een prijs, ik betaal 150 Euro per jaar
0MikeT80
@Slux28 oktober 2020 07:36
voor TV of anydesk?
+1FeronIT
27 oktober 2020 17:50
Heerlijk programma, werkt eigenlijk altijd.
+1Splorky
@FeronIT27 oktober 2020 18:29
tot dat de client een iets oudere versie heeft geïnstalleerd.
+2PatrickPR
@Splorky27 oktober 2020 18:44
Precies dit dus, en dan mag je de cliënt gaan uitleggen hoe hij het programma moet gaan updaten en hopen dat dat goed gaat. Als dat ook nog mis gaat ben je veel verder van huis.

Ik heb dit al een aantal keren gehad. Verbaas me echt over de slechte compatibiliteit met (iets) oudere versies.
+1Jan-E
@PatrickPR28 oktober 2020 02:37
Had ik laatst ook. Vertel je moeder van 93 tijdens zo’n lockdown maar eens hoe ze van versie 14 naar 15 moet upgraden. Nog een wonder dat het lukte.
+1ShitHappens
@Splorky27 oktober 2020 19:34
Echt? Tot nu toe hebben al m'n problemen bestaan uit cliënten met een nieuwere versie, waar dan niet mee verbonden kan worden. Zeker toen licenties nog versie gebonden waren :F
+1ASS-Ware
@ShitHappens27 oktober 2020 20:09
Echt? Tot nu toe hebben al m'n problemen bestaan uit cliënten met een nieuwere versie, waar dan niet mee verbonden kan worden. Zeker toen licenties nog versie gebonden waren :F
Zijn ze dat nu niet meer dan?
+1ShitHappens
@ASS-Ware27 oktober 2020 20:59
Ja, zodra je iets hebt dat "Subscription" heet, mag je altijd de laatste versie gebruiken. Ik zie dat wij deze al sinds 2018 hebben, maar even geen idee wat het daarvoor was.
+1ASS-Ware
@ShitHappens27 oktober 2020 22:40
Ja, zodra je iets hebt dat "Subscription" heet, mag je altijd de laatste versie gebruiken. Ik zie dat wij deze al sinds 2018 hebben, maar even geen idee wat het daarvoor was.
Ah, ja dat is die abonnementsvorm die een tijd geleden is geïntroduceerd.
+1FeronIT
@Splorky27 oktober 2020 20:27
Als je een abo neemt kun je jouw klanten een linkje sturen waarmee ze de juiste versie downloaden. Die wordt dan als "run once" uitgevoerd en krijgt jij zelf een melding. Nog letterlijk nooit problemen mee gehad
0jbuijvoets
@Splorky27 oktober 2020 20:33
Jah klopt je kan een niet te houde versie hebben en snap dat ook wel.

Veiligheid technisch is het juist goed om bij te werken
+1niqck
@FeronIT27 oktober 2020 23:56
Tot het ding begint te flippen en denkt dat je het professioneel gebruikt om naar je eigen thuis-PC te connecteren. Gebruikte het enkel om vrienden en familie te helpen (misschien 5 verschillende PC's).

Was het kotsbeu en overgeschakeld naar AnyDesk. Misschien iets minder functionaliteiten maar het werkt tenminste... Wou voor TV best een persoonlijke licentie betalen maar de prijzen die ze vragen... |:( 8)7 |:( 8)7
+1Deem
27 oktober 2020 20:10
Prijzen voor zakelijk zijn echt absurd. Wij zijn overgestapt op Splashtop. Zelfde of betere functionaliteit, met veel lagere kosten.
+1BertS
@Deem28 oktober 2020 08:13
Die prijzen ligt ook weer een beetje aan je use-case. Mijn zakelijke use-case:
- remote assist nodig (SOS)
- ca 15 pc's die ik moet kunnen benaderen zonder dat er iemand aan de andere kant zit.

Als ik dan naar de Splashtop prijzen kijk kom ik uit op 'SOS Unlimited', en dat zit toch echt vrij dicht tegen TeamViewer aan.

Waarin is de functionaliteit in jouw ervaring beter? Ik sta namelijk al heel lang open voor alternatieven, maar heb nog geen keuze kunnen maken. Bij TeamViewer stoort het me vooral dat:
- adhoc-support soms niet werkt als een systeembeheerder TV heeft geïnstalleerd en die geen wachtwoord genereert
- de zwaar irritante reclame die ze naar mij als serieus betalende gebruiker steeds weer pushen
- het niet kunnen uitzetten van dingen als Augmented Reality
- de onduidelijke GUI

Waar TeamViewer in mijn ervaring één van de betere in is, is multi-monitor/multi-sessie support. Voor mij van belang:
- tot 3 remote monitoren soepel parallel kunnen overnemen (werkt bijv. bij Anydesk niet echt lekker)
- tot 10 concurrent sessies
+1Deem
@BertS28 oktober 2020 11:32
Voordelen die direct in mij opkomen zijn:
- Hardware GPU acceleratie.
- 60fps modus.
- Dual monitor support.
+1PCG2020
@Deem27 oktober 2020 20:37
Linkje voor belangstellenden.
+1SB[NL]
28 oktober 2020 07:49
Na het “je bent een bedrijf” gezeur ben ik thuis maar overgestapt naar Remote Desktop van Microsoft. Werkt prima want het is idd alsof je zelf achter het te bedienen device zit.

Enige is dat je op alle devices je eigen (beheerders) account moet aanmaken. Je logt dan als die gebruiker in.

Ook mijn headless Windows “server” zonder beeldscherm, toetsenbord en muis werkt prima 😎

Voor off-site hulp aan familie leden is het wel behelpen met het versturen van een linkje per e-mail, maar het werkt wel.

Jammer want de host-only installatie van TV was een universele oplossing die ik overal voor kon gebruiken....ook cross-OS ;(
0kdekker
5 november 2020 09:47
Ik merk dat voor Remote Desktop (i.c.m. terninal services) iedere user hetzelfde (machine ID) krijgt, waar daarmee gebruikers niet meer elkaars scherm kunnen zien d.m.v. teamviewer. Dat werkte in de vorige versie (vorige week) nog wel. Iemand een idee hoe multi-user weer gaat werken? Dat is in deze tijden waar er veel thuisgewerkt wordt een must. Ben niet blij met deze wijziging (die niet in de changelog staat)...

[Reactie gewijzigd door kdekker op 5 november 2020 09:47]

