Firmware-update: Apple iOS 14.1

Apple iOS 14 logo (79 pix)Apple heeft versie 14.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. In iOS 14.1 voert Apple voornamelijk bugfixes door en is er ondersteuning voor 10bit-hdr weergave toegevoegd.

Apple iOS 14.1

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone.

  • Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
  • Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen
  • Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders
  • Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
  • Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
  • Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
  • Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback
  • Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users
  • Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
  • Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
  • Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 14.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Fabrikant
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+116+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1Ruvetuve
21 oktober 2020 07:46
Met mijn iPhone XR heb ik last van het niet goed instellen van de felheid van het scherm als ik deze uit stand-by haal. Deze is dan te donker. Als ik weer het scherm aan/uit zet is het wel goed.

Is zien of ze dit hebben meegenomen. Meer mensen last van dit probleem?
+1Ridiski
@Ruvetuve21 oktober 2020 08:26
Ik heb exact hetzelfde probleem op mijn 11 Pro.
Zag het niet zo snel in de release notes. Heb vannacht geupdate, Hopelijk hebben ze dit issue toch meegenomen.
+1bartje
@Ruvetuve21 oktober 2020 08:42
bij de XS heb ik dit probleem ongeveer 1 keer per week, niet dramatisch maar wel lastig
0hifigamefreak
@Ruvetuve22 oktober 2020 22:47
Ik had dit probleem ook op mijn iPad (2020) en dacht eerst dat het aan de iPadOS 14.1 update kwam maar kwam het volgende artikel tegen:

https://www.somagnews.com...uto-brightness-in-ios-14/

Dit heeft het ‘verspringen’ van de helderheid opgelost bij mij.
0Ruvetuve
@hifigamefreak23 oktober 2020 09:41
thanks interessant! Vooralsnog heb ik het euvel niet meer meegemaakt na update naar iOS 14.1, we blijven het in de gaten houden.
+1Carlos0_0
21 oktober 2020 08:44
Draait al weer als een zonnetje op de 11 pro Max, Ipad Pro 2020, en de Iphone SE ook :).
+1KurriKlown
@Carlos0_021 oktober 2020 15:23
Gebruik je een iPhone SE 2016 of 2020? Indien een 2016 versie, heb je verschil gemerkt in het batterij gebruik tussen iOS 13 en 14?
+1Carlos0_0
@KurriKlown21 oktober 2020 16:09
SE van 2016 en batterij duur is niet beter, maar dat gaat ook lastig denk ik.

Alles wordt zwaarder apps etc, maar de hardware werkgeheugen etc blijft het zelfde.
Door dat alles zwaarder wordt heeft de oudere hardware wel wat moeilijker mee, dus het moet meer doen dus kost meer batterij.

Wil niet zeggen dat de SE 2016 slecht is, maar vergeleken met de 11 zal die toch overal wat moeilijker mee hebben.
+1KurriKlown
@Carlos0_021 oktober 2020 16:41
Ok, nee, ik merk echt een dramatisch verschil tussen iOS 13 en 14. Waar ik normaal de avond wel haalde met wat zuinig aan doen, is mijn SE 2016 nu regelmatig al voor de middag al onder de 20% (de batterij is zeker niet optimaal meer, maar het is een verschil van dag en nacht)..
0BillyTheMailer
@Carlos0_027 oktober 2020 11:21
Ook op de SE 2016 van mijn vrouw is het batterij verbruik dramatisch geworden na de laatste update naar 14.1 Alle bekende foefjes als harde reset, locaties uitschakelen etc. helpen niets. Dus op dit moment is het gewoon 3x per dag aan de lader, en dan maar verder krukken totdat Apple met een software/update komt. Als ie komt. Want dat blijft natuurlijk maar afwachten.
0Carlos0_0
@BillyTheMailer27 oktober 2020 11:42
3 keer per dag aan de lader is wel heel erg veel, nu gebruik ik mijn werkmobiel niet veel.
1 a 2 dagen red ik er nog wel mee maar dat zal aan het verbruik liggen.

Eventueel al eens een fabrieksinstellingen overwogen, een OTA update kan altijd fout gaan.
Tevens hoeft de fout niet bij Apple perse te liggen, het kan ook een App zijn die veel verbruikt ineens.

Je zou eens kunnen kijken bij instellingen --> Batterij welke app veel verbruikt, en deze eens verwijderen en er opnieuw opzetten(Eventueel met een toestel herstart tussendoor).
0BillyTheMailer
@Carlos0_027 oktober 2020 15:13
Bedankt voor de tip. Het proberen in ieder geval waard.
+1Sa1
21 oktober 2020 10:52
Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points
Ik vraag me af wat dit dan inhoud. Ze maken toch niet voor alle leveranciers van AP's specifieke aanpassingen, of doen ze dat wel?

Wij hebben hier 4 AP's van Ubiquiti hangen en alleen Apple's in huis (qua telefoons en tablets). Nog nooit klachten gehad van de kids, en geloof me, als er iets is met de wifi, dan hoor ik dat direct.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sa1 op 21 oktober 2020 11:07]

+1TakkUNL
@Sa121 oktober 2020 11:13
[...]

Ik vraag me af wat dit dan inhoud. Ze maken toch niet voor alle leveranciers van AP's specifieke aanpassingen, of doen ze dat wel?
Zeker niet, dat is geen doen natuurlijk. Ubiquiti is echter wel een hele grote partij die ook voor grote enterprises ingezet wordt. Als ze bijvoorbeeld iets kunnen doen om het automatisch omschakelen naar een volgend AP te kunnen verbeteren door een kleine optimalisatie in de software, dan loont het wel om daar iets aan te doen. Simpelweg omdat er veel mensen met iPhones zullen zijn die dergelijke apparaten in een professionele omgeving nodig hebben.
+1machiel
@TakkUNL21 oktober 2020 16:16
Ik kan me een artikel van smallnetbuilder herinneren waarin je precies ziet hoe lastig het soms is om een device van de ene AP op de andere te krijgen. Ik kan me voorstellen dat Apple de 'hints' van de Ubiquiti APs wat beter opvolgt waar ze bij andere leveranciers vertrouwen op hun eigen algoritme.
+1lucbrons383
21 oktober 2020 09:15
Heb ook af en toe dat mijn scherm donker is al hij uit standby komt op mijn iPhone 11!

[Reactie gewijzigd door lucbrons383 op 21 oktober 2020 09:19]

+1the-body
21 oktober 2020 13:19
Ik krijg na de update naar 14.1 op mijn iPhone SE2 de melding van Vodafone dat mijn telefoon niet gebruiksklaar is voor internet. Duurde idd lang voordat ik verbinding had met een mast. Het lijkt nu vanzelf weer in orde maar toch een waarschuwing aan de anderen!
+11DMKIIN
21 oktober 2020 13:43
Om de cirkel rond te maken: tegelijkertijd verscheen ook iPadOS 14.1

iPadOS 14.1 bevat verbeteringen en probleemoplossingen voor je iPad.

- Er is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het afspelen en bewerken van 10-bits HDR-video in Foto's op de iPad Pro 12,9‑inch (2e generatie) en later, de iPad Pro 11‑ inch, de iPad Pro 10,5-inch, de iPad Air (3e generatie) en later, en de iPad mini (5e generatie)
- Er is een probleem verholpen waarbij sommige widgets, mappen en symbolen verkleind op het beginscherm werden weergegeven
- Er is een probleem verholpen waarbij sommige e‑mails in Mail werden verzonden vanuit een onjuiste alias
- Er is een probleem verholpen waarbij sommige gebruikers af en toe geen nummers konden downloaden of toevoegen aan hun bibliotheek tijdens het bekijken van een album of afspeellijst
- Er is een probleem verholpen waarbij de resolutie van streaming video tijdelijk kon zijn verlaagd aan het begin van het afspelen
- Er is een probleem verholpen in de app Bestanden dat ertoe kon leiden dat bij aanbieders van sommige door MDM beheerde cloudvoorzieningen materiaal ten onrechte werd weergegeven als niet beschikbaar

Sommige functies zijn mogelijk niet in alle regio's of op alle Apple apparaten beschikbaar. Raadpleeg voor meer informatie over de beveiligingsaspecten van software-updates van Apple de volgende website:
+1Kmpn
21 oktober 2020 15:00
Hoop dat de standaard mailbox app gefixt is. Vaak de tekst /knop van postbussen door elkaar met verversen van push mail
+1Jeronim0
21 oktober 2020 15:05
Na deze update nog altijd problemen met de opdrachtenwidget van 4x2:
Een opdracht met daarin andere opdrachten geeft bij uitvoer een tekstballon. Nog geen oplossing hiervoor gevonden, ook niet met de "Niets" of "Toon resultaat" taak.

Zie ook:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...ases_widgets_show_a_text/
0Martinus
21 oktober 2020 07:46
toch nodig voor nieuwe WatchOs :)
+1Vorkie
@Martinus21 oktober 2020 08:18
Nee hoor, met iOS14 ben ik nu watchOS 7.0.3 aan het installeren op mijn Watch 3, straks 14.1 doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vorkie op 21 oktober 2020 08:18]

0Keypunchie

21 oktober 2020 15:48
Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
Haha, ook echt release-note waardig :D
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

