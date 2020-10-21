Apple heeft versie 14.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. In iOS 14.1 voert Apple voornamelijk bugfixes door en is er ondersteuning voor 10bit-hdr weergave toegevoegd.

Apple iOS 14.1 iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone. Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.