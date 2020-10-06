Versie 1.10.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Syncthing 1.10.0 This release adds the config option announceLANAddresses to enable (the default) or disable announcing private (RFC1918) LAN IP addresses to global discovery. Bugfixes: #6880: fatal error: concurrent map iteration and map write

#6917: Reconsider db check on upgrade

#6930: Can't add new folder with versioning enabled, Cleanup Interval field lacks default value

#6940: TypeError: Object doesn't support property or method 'startsWith' in IE 11 / Windows 7

#6943: Missing strings for translation

#6961: Accounting issue with receive-only deleted files causing spurious 95% completion for remote devices

#6968: Very slow scans on Windows in 1.9.0

#6972: Deleting a folder containing a symlink results in a permanently out of sync on windows

#6973: given name " syncthing xxx.tmp" differs from name in filesystem " syncthing XXX.tmp" Enhancements: #4277: Announce internal and external address to the global discovery service, encrypted

#6734: Consider moving configuration to a proto contract

#6928: Announce LAN addresses to global discovery Other issues: #5436: MultiArch for Docker