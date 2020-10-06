Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Syncthing 1.10.0

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.10.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Syncthing 1.10.0

This release adds the config option announceLANAddresses to enable (the default) or disable announcing private (RFC1918) LAN IP addresses to global discovery.

Bugfixes:
  • #6880: fatal error: concurrent map iteration and map write
  • #6917: Reconsider db check on upgrade
  • #6930: Can't add new folder with versioning enabled, Cleanup Interval field lacks default value
  • #6940: TypeError: Object doesn't support property or method 'startsWith' in IE 11 / Windows 7
  • #6943: Missing strings for translation
  • #6961: Accounting issue with receive-only deleted files causing spurious 95% completion for remote devices
  • #6968: Very slow scans on Windows in 1.9.0
  • #6972: Deleting a folder containing a symlink results in a permanently out of sync on windows
  • #6973: given name "syncthingxxx.tmp" differs from name in filesystem "syncthingXXX.tmp"
Enhancements:
  • #4277: Announce internal and external address to the global discovery service, encrypted
  • #6734: Consider moving configuration to a proto contract
  • #6928: Announce LAN addresses to global discovery
Other issues:
  • #5436: MultiArch for Docker
Syncthing screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 1.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.10.0
Licentietype GPL

Syncthing

+2Jazco2nd

6 oktober 2020 19:31
Voor de geïnteresseerden:

SyncThing heeft standaard het gebruik van Global Discovery en Relay Servers aan staan. Je gebruikt dan servers van anderen/van SyncThing organisatie zodat jouw apparaten elkaar kunnen vinden.

Als je thuis een server, NAS of always on PC hebt, kan je SyncThing erop installeren en heb je helemaal geen externe servers nodig.

Je haalt de vinkjes van Global Discovery, NAT traversal en Relay Servers weg. Dit doe je trouwens in de settings van zowel je server als al je clients weg.
Vervolgens voegt je de server toe aan je clients zoals je gewend bent (via Local Discovery of QR code of het ID zelf), maar vervang je bij het adresveld "dynamic" voor het IP adres van je thuisserver. Het is wel handig als je hier een domein naam aan hebt gekoppeld, mocht je ISP je IP adres vernieuwen. De exacte syntax is belangrijk (hier heb ik uren aan verloren):
tcp://mijnserverdomeinnaam.com:22000

(Port forwarding voor die poort moet zijn ingesteld. Het is niet mogelijk om dit zonder forwarding en bijv icm een proxy te doen. SyncThing doet namelijk niet aan HTTP dus de redirect komt niet door, trust me heb het uitvoerig getest.)

Dit werkt echt top! Supersnel en volledig onafhankelijk van derden.

Als je wil dat je clients elkaar kunnen vinden, is het wel handig om Global Discovery aan te laten staan bij de clients alleen. Het is volgens mij ook mogelijk je server als introducer/Discovery server te laten werken, maar dat heb ik nog niet uitgezocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 6 oktober 2020 19:47]

0Redstone
@Jazco2nd6 oktober 2020 19:39
Nice, dat wist ik nog niet. ik ga dat ook proberen.
+1Gijs007
6 oktober 2020 19:58
Hoe is de performance van Syncthing tegenwoordig bij grote mappen met veel bestanden?

In het verleden heb ik geprobeerd om ongeveer 240GB en 300.000 bestanden te synchroniseren tussen verschillende Windows servers, maar dit bleek toen geen goede oplossing.
Syncthing was erg langzaam, veel bestanden werden niet gesynchroniseerd en het CPU gebruik was erg hoog. Met bittorrent sync/Resilio Sync had ik deze problemen niet.
+1Ortep
@Gijs0076 oktober 2020 22:28
Dat was mijn ervaring ook. Syncthing deed meer dan een week over iets waar Resilio nog geen dag over deed. Het verschil was bijna een factor 10.
Ik heb nu een Resilio licentie. Alles werkt als set and forget
+1den 150
@Ortep6 oktober 2020 22:42
Staat bij bugfixes:
#6968: Very slow scans on Windows in 1.9.0
Tijd om opnieuw te testen dus...
+1Gijs007
@den 1506 oktober 2020 23:00
Heb al vaker bij de bugfixes van Syncthing verbeteringen gezien op dit vlak, maar toen ik het opnieuw heb getest was de performance nog steeds onvoldoende voor mijn use case.
Dus ik ben een beetje sceptisch door deze eerdere ervaringen.
0Ortep
@den 1507 oktober 2020 09:47
Staat bij bugfixes:
#6968: Very slow scans on Windows in 1.9.0
Tijd om opnieuw te testen dus...
Ach, waarom? Resilio doet het al jaren perfect. Dat testen gaat weken kosten. Als het werkt ben ik niet beter af dan nu en als het niet werkt heb ik een enorme berg werk verzet.

