Versie 7.4.2 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Linux) p7zip 16.02 superseded by sznick/p7zip fork 17.02, not available for legacy 32 bit platforms Added support for FLZMA2, LZ4, and Zstd compression algorithms in .7z format Algorithm selection dropdown is now common to all platforms, unsupported algorithms for one platform are preceeded with / (currently unsupported /Brotli, /Lizard, and /LZ5 on linux)

Code Various fixes File Manager (Windows) File manager now displays icons for exe files for better usability, using a separate thread; previously the feature was enabled only if browser was set to show thumbnails

In-archive "Extract and open with PeaZip" and "Preview with PeaZip" now forces trying to open file as archive, as in "Open as archive" menu entry Extraction and Archiving (Windows) Drop target window is locked, as in WinRar, until drag and drop operation is completed

If password contains characters that can be troublesome if used in scripts (i.e. quotes) it is now possible to interactively enter password in console to create / extract archive types handled through 7z/p7zip, ARC, and RAR backends