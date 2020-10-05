Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.4.2

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.4.2 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • (Linux) p7zip 16.02 superseded by sznick/p7zip fork 17.02, not available for legacy 32 bit platforms
    • Added support for FLZMA2, LZ4, and Zstd compression algorithms in .7z format
    • Algorithm selection dropdown is now common to all platforms, unsupported algorithms for one platform are preceeded with / (currently unsupported /Brotli, /Lizard, and /LZ5 on linux)
Code
  • Various fixes
File Manager
  • (Windows) File manager now displays icons for exe files for better usability, using a separate thread; previously the feature was enabled only if browser was set to show thumbnails
  • In-archive "Extract and open with PeaZip" and "Preview with PeaZip" now forces trying to open file as archive, as in "Open as archive" menu entry
Extraction and Archiving
  • (Windows) Drop target window is locked, as in WinRar, until drag and drop operation is completed
  • If password contains characters that can be troublesome if used in scripts (i.e. quotes) it is now possible to interactively enter password in console to create / extract archive types handled through 7z/p7zip, ARC, and RAR backends
Versienummer 7.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.4.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-10-2020 15:44
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

05-10-2020 • 15:44

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: PeaZip

