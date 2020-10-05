Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: Radeon Software for Linux 20.40

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software voor Linux vrijgegeven. Deze drivers zijn voornamelijk bedoeld voor enterprise Linux distributions zoals Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu LTS en SUSE Linux Enterprise. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 5300, en Ubuntu 18.04.5 en RHEL 7.9

Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 Highlights
  • Introducing full support for Ubuntu 18.04.5
  • Introducing full support for RHEL 7.9
  • Introducing support for Radeon RX 5300
Package Contents
  • AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-Pro Driver
Radeon Software for Linux can be downloaded from the following links:

By clicking the Download button, you are confirming that you have read and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the End User License Agreement (“EULA”) linked to this note for use of AMD Proprietary OpenGL, OpenCL, and Vulkan drivers provided by this download. Open source software is also provided and is subject to the terms and conditions of the licenses included with such software. If you do not agree to the terms and conditions of these licenses, you do not have a license to any of the AMD software provided by this download.

AMD Radeon kaart

Versienummer 20.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-amdgpu-unified-linux-20-40
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2020 16:4012

05-10-2020 • 16:40

12 Linkedin

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

03-'21 Radeon Software for Linux 20.50 4
10-'20 Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 12
08-'20 Radeon Software For Linux 20.30 4
04-'20 Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 8
03-'16 AMD Radeon Software GPU-PRO Linux 16.15.1013 bèta 2
11-'15 AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition Linux 15.11 5
09-'15 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 15.9 24
07-'15 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 15.7 1
10-'14 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 14.9 2
05-'14 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 14.6 bèta 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+16+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1michielRB
5 oktober 2020 17:27
Vreemd dat RHEL en CentOS wel genoemd worden, maar Fedora niet. Zeker omdat CentOS toch behoorlijk conservatief is met softwarepakketten en kernel versie.
Of kan de RHEL driver ook op Fedora worden geinstalleerd?
+1Caviatjuh
@michielRB5 oktober 2020 17:54
Ik gok dat er weinig enterprise omgevingen zijn die op Fedora draaien. Het zal vast wel werken met de CentOS / RHEL versie, maar gezien het nogal een bleeding edge distro is, is het natuurlijk wel lastig om daar support op te geven.
+1michielRB
@Caviatjuh5 oktober 2020 18:12
Mijn gedachtenkronkel was dat deze software redelijk bleeding edge is en bleeding edge hardware faciliteert. Vandaar dat het voor mijn gevoel eerder bij Fedora zou 'passen' dan bij een (excusez le mot) dinosaurus als CentOS. (ik ben zelf zeer druk bij een CentOS gebaseerde distro en gebruik het dagelijks... ;) )
+1InjecTioN
@michielRB5 oktober 2020 19:36
Zowel Fedora als CentOS gebruiken inderdaad rpm packages en dnf (voorheen yum) package manager om packages te installeren. Deze AMD packages zou je daarmee dus ook gewoon kunnen installeren.

Overigens is Fedora inderdaad een van de (zo niet, dè) meest bleeding edge RHEL based distro's. Ieder half jaar een nieuwe release, wat zelfs tamelijk "agressief" te noemen valt. Het brengt wel erg vette features met zich mee voor een RHEL (enterprise) OS. Echter niet echt verstandig om er een aantal services op te draaien die zeer stabiel moeten blijven werken. Wat dat betreft zou CentOS of het "officiële" Red Hat Enterprise Linux een veel stabielere (maar conservatievere) oplossing zijn.

Het blijft een ontzettend interessant OS! 8-)

Weet iemand overigens hoe het tegenwoordig staat met de AMD drivers t.o.v. nVidia? Kwa performance en stabiliteit dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door InjecTioN op 5 oktober 2020 19:37]

+1N8w8
@InjecTioN5 oktober 2020 20:10
Ja maar dat is ook niet zo verwonderlijk, zo is dat gewoon georganiseerd.
Fedora is de plek waar "nieuwe dingen" in worden geimplementeerd.
Als dat dan klaar is, pakken ze Fedora, werken dat verder af, en brengen ze dat uit als RHEL.
(heel simpel gezegd)
Dus ja dan is Fedora per definitie de bleeding edge, en RHEL meer stabiel.
En is Fedora eigenlijk geen RHEL-based distro, maar is RHEL een Fedora-based distro.
0CH4OS
@michielRB6 oktober 2020 11:41
Volgens mij hadden ze het beter ook als .deb of .rpm based distributies kunnen noemen ipv OS specifiek te vermelden.
0michielRB
@CH4OS6 oktober 2020 11:46
Maar een Fedora rpm op CentOS installeren is toch echt wel vragen om problemen. Dat gaat niet zomaar.
0CH4OS
@michielRB6 oktober 2020 11:50
Ik heb daar nooit echt veel problemen mee gehad. Het zit hem vooral in de tools die gebruikt worden voor de dependency managers. ;) En zeker met apt werkt dat redelijk vlekkeloos. Heel af en toe dat om X te installeren dependency Y nodig is en die dan net anders heet, maar daar is gemakkelijk achter te komen. Die installeer je dan handmatig en dan probeer je de installatie opnieuw en werkt het opeens vlekkeloos.

De kans dat het echt faliekant mis gaat is daarmee echt nihil.
0michielRB
@CH4OS6 oktober 2020 12:01
Probeer maar eens een Ubuntu deb op Debian te installeren. Dat is hetzelfde verhaal.
0CH4OS
@michielRB6 oktober 2020 12:04
Ja, dat werkt over het algemeen prima, andersom ook? Ik zie echt het probleem niet hoor. :)
+1MetalfanBlackness
@michielRB5 oktober 2020 20:51
CentOS en RHEL zijn voor de grootste gedeelte hetzelfde (CentOS wordt gebouwd op de sources van RHEL), Fedora is meer voor de consument. In mijn optiek (en dat zal zeker niet iedeen vinden) is Fedora ook minder stabiel dan CentOS, de focus is sneller nieuwe functionaliteit toevoegen i.p.v. stabiel houden, hierdoor gaat er ook mogelijk eerder iets kapot.
0michielRB
@MetalfanBlackness6 oktober 2020 11:47
Ik denk dat iedereen die ook maar even met Fedora en CentOS heeft gewerkt gewoon volmondig "JA" zegt bij je stelling dat CentOS stabieler is dan Fedora.
Ik moet er niet aan denken om een productieserver op Fedora Server te laten draaien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True