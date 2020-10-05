AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software voor Linux vrijgegeven. Deze drivers zijn voornamelijk bedoeld voor enterprise Linux distributions zoals Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu LTS en SUSE Linux Enterprise. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 5300, en Ubuntu 18.04.5 en RHEL 7.9

Introducing full support for Ubuntu 18.04.5

Introducing full support for RHEL 7.9

Introducing support for Radeon RX 5300

AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-Pro Driver

