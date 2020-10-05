Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is inmiddels met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.9.0 van Python uitgegeven en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Some of the new major new features and changes in Python 3.9 are:
- PEP 573, Module State Access from C Extension Methods
- PEP 584, Union Operators in
dict
- PEP 585, Type Hinting Generics In Standard Collections
- PEP 593, Flexible function and variable annotations
- PEP 602, Python adopts a stable annual release cadence
- PEP 614, Relaxing Grammar Restrictions On Decorators
- PEP 615, Support for the IANA Time Zone Database in the Standard Library
- PEP 616, String methods to remove prefixes and suffixes
- PEP 617, New PEG parser for CPython
- BPO 38379, garbage collection does not block on resurrected objects;
- BPO 38692, os.pidfd_open added that allows process management without races and signals;
- BPO 39926, Unicode support updated to version 13.0.0;
- BPO 1635741, when Python is initialized multiple times in the same process, it does not leak memory anymore;
- A number of Python builtins (range, tuple, set, frozenset, list, dict) are now sped up using PEP 590 vectorcall;
- A number of Python modules (_abc, audioop, _bz2, _codecs, _contextvars, _crypt, _functools, _json, _locale, operator, resource, time, _weakref) now use multiphase initialization as defined by PEP 489;
- A number of standard library modules (audioop, ast, grp, _hashlib, pwd, _posixsubprocess, random, select, struct, termios, zlib) are now using the stable ABI defined by PEP 384.