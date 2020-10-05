Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is inmiddels met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.9.0 van Python uitgegeven en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet: