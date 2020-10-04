Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolnix 51.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 51 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge, mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI: IETF BCP 47 language tags: added missing support for UN M.49 regions for which there are no corresponding ISO 3166 alpha codes. This enables language tags such as es-419 = Spanish in Latin America and the Caribbean. Implements #2919.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: IETF BCP 47 language tags: the text in the widget displaying the current language & the corresponding edit button is now displayed like a link (depending on the theme: different color & underlined), making it clearer that not just the edit button can be clicked but the text, too.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AV1 parser: fixed mkvmerge crashing after uncaught exceptions due to certain data conditions. Found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: AV1 packetizer: the duration of frames wasn’t set properly. When appending AV1 IVF or OBU files this meant that the last frame of the Nth file and the first frame of file N+1 had the same timestamp. Fixes #2937.
  • mkvmerge: DTS reader: fixed handling of buffers with an odd length when byte-swapped DTS is detected so that mkvmerge doesn’t abort with a failed assertion. Found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: h.264/AVC and h.265/HEVC elementary stream readers: mkvmerge will no longer claim to recognize data that looks like AVC or HEVC but with invalid video width/height values as that lead to failed assertions in libEBML later. Found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: h.265/HEVC parser: fixed mkvmerge aborting after uncaught exceptions due to certain data constellations found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: IVF reader: fixed mkvmerge crashing with a "division by zero" error due to certain data conditions. Found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: fixed mkvmerge aborting with a "division by zero" error due to the timestamp scaling factor being 0 after handling certain data constellations found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge: track statistics: fixed a "division by zero" error when the content’s shorter than 1ms. Found by fuzzying.
  • mkvmerge, mkvinfo, mkvextract, mkvpropedit: Matroska access class: fixed an invalid memory access under certain data conditions. Found by fuzzying.
  • MKVToolNix GIU: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: the GUI will no longer open the language dialog when clicking on a disabled language display widget.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: IETF BCP 47 language tags: the "variants" combo-boxes were not populated even when the language tag was valid and contained at a variant. Fixes #2923.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: IETF BCP 47 language tags: when no language is selected, at least one of the other components (extended subtags, region, or variants) has something selected and "private use" is not empty, the GUI would claim this to be a valid tag, which it isn’t. Fixes #2924.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the tracks/chapters/tags selection changes from "at least one entry selected" to "no entry selected", the input controls will be reset to their default state and not just disabled. Fixes #2927.
Build system changes
  • configure now checks for the presence of the a system-wide installed copy of the JPCRE2 C++ wrapper library for the PCRE2 library and uses that if it’s new enough (at least v10.32.1). If not, the bundled version will be used as a fallback. Implements #2929.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 51.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-10-2020 15:211

04-10-2020 • 15:21

1 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
06-'21 MKVToolnix 58.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Houtenklaas
4 oktober 2020 18:27
Wat blijft die vent zijn software toch uiterst actief onderhouden. Bij vragen altijd netjes en vlot antwoord van hemzelf. Aanrader!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True