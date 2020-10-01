Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.27.3

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.27.3 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is ideaal voor het maken van korte instructievideo's

Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • Updated the German, Dutch and Hungarian localizations.
Bug fixes:
  • The FFmpeg video importer was ignoring a 270° rotation of videos.
  • When trying to download SharpDX to a folder in which you have no write permissions, the app was crashing. Now it asks if you want to elevate the process.
  • The troubleshooter was not able to reposition correctly the windows when the primary monitor had a scale different than x1.
  • The recorders where not able to be moved sideways (via arrow keys) correctly when the primary monitor had a scale different than x1 and while having other monitors with different scales.
  • The older recorder was not opening in the correct position after being closed when in a secondary monitor to the right, while the primary monitor had a scale different than x1.
  • By using the scroll wheel in the width and height number boxes, while having a screen scale different than 1, it was not moving the cursor to the correct position.
  • When switching from a smaller screen resolution to a bigger one, the screen selection was not updating and limiting itself to the new available size.
  • The selection mode of the new recorder was not displaying correctly in the secondary monitor to the left of the main monitor, if it had different scale.
  • It was possible to start updating the app while encodings were running. Now a warning appears explaining that there is an active encoding being processed.

ScreenToGif

Versienummer 2.27.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com
Bestandsgrootte 3,26MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-10-2020 21:316

01-10-2020 • 21:31

6 Linkedin

Bron: ScreenToGif

Update-historie

01-05 ScreenToGif 2.37.0 1
13-02 ScreenToGif 2.36.0 0
11-01 ScreenToGif 2.35.4 0
30-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.3 6
25-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.2 0
08-11 ScreenToGif 2.34.1 0
27-09 ScreenToGif 2.34 6
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.33.1 0
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.33 3
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.32.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

ScreenToGif

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1fastbikkel
2 oktober 2020 10:04
Mischien moet ik even verder tweaken in de software want ik vond het tegenvallen.
Een kleine opname naar gif en ik had een bestand van honderden mb's.
+2TerraGuy
@fastbikkel2 oktober 2020 11:47
Het is met wat tweaken van het kleurenpalet en hoeveelheid kleuren etc mogelijk om een gif acceptabel klein te krijgen, al blijft het soms behelpen met gif :) Speel met wat mogelijkheden en bekijk het resultaat; een niet-passende setting kan inderdaad een joekel van een bestand opleveren of een lelijke..
+1codeneos
1 oktober 2020 22:54
Top programma, je kan er gemakkelijk screen recordings mee maken en zowel opslaan als gif of mp4. Zitten ook verschillende tools in om tekst te masken, te versnellen of onbedoelde framer er tussen uit te knippen.
+1LaitSolaire
1 oktober 2020 23:25
Dit ziet er interessant uit. Blijkbaar kan deze ook mp4 filmpjes schieten wat erg handig is als ik bewegenede gevisualiseerde data in mijn powerpoints wil verwerken. Tot nu toe gebruikte ik daar LICEcap voor die gifs opnam en grappig werkte als een soort van raampje dat je over een deel van het scherm plaaatste. Wat overigens prima werkte. Ik ga dit programma iig ook een kans geven!
+1Jorismoen
2 oktober 2020 09:16
dank voor de tip, mooi stukje software!
+1telenut
2 oktober 2020 14:14
is shareX niet veel handiger voor het maken van instructiefilmpjes?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True