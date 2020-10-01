Versie 2.27.3 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is ideaal voor het maken van korte instructievideo's
Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new?
Bug fixes:
- Updated the German, Dutch and Hungarian localizations.
- The FFmpeg video importer was ignoring a 270° rotation of videos.
- When trying to download SharpDX to a folder in which you have no write permissions, the app was crashing. Now it asks if you want to elevate the process.
- The troubleshooter was not able to reposition correctly the windows when the primary monitor had a scale different than x1.
- The recorders where not able to be moved sideways (via arrow keys) correctly when the primary monitor had a scale different than x1 and while having other monitors with different scales.
- The older recorder was not opening in the correct position after being closed when in a secondary monitor to the right, while the primary monitor had a scale different than x1.
- By using the scroll wheel in the width and height number boxes, while having a screen scale different than 1, it was not moving the cursor to the correct position.
- When switching from a smaller screen resolution to a bigger one, the screen selection was not updating and limiting itself to the new available size.
- The selection mode of the new recorder was not displaying correctly in the secondary monitor to the left of the main monitor, if it had different scale.
- It was possible to start updating the app while encodings were running. Now a warning appears explaining that there is an active encoding being processed.