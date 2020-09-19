Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 7.73 / 8.8.10 / 8.9.6 / 9.0.6

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0 van Drupal. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten oplossingen voor vijf beveiligingsproblemen en verder geen andere wijzigingen.

Release notes

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcement:

No other fixes are included.

Which release do I choose? Security coverage information
  • Drupal 9.0.x will receive security coverage until June 2, 2021 when Drupal 9.2.0 is released.
  • Sites on 8.9.x should update immediately to Drupal 8.9.6 instead.
  • Sites on 8.8.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.8.10 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.9.x or 9.0.x release before December 2, 2020 (when Drupal 9.1.0 is scheduled for release and 8.8.x security coverage ends).
  • Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.
Important update information
  • Once a site running Workspaces is upgraded for SA-CORE-2020-008, authenticated users may continue to see unauthorized workspace content that they accessed previously until they are logged out.
    If it is important for the unintended access to stop immediately, you may wish to end all active user sessions on your site (for example, by truncating the sessions table). Be aware that this will immediately log all users out and can cause side effects like lost user input.
  • Sites that override \Drupal\Core\Form\FormBuilder's renderPlaceholderFormAction() and/or buildFormAction() methods in contrib and/or custom code should ensure that appropriate sanitization is applied for URLs for SA-CORE-2020-009.
  • Any site that relies on Drupal's AJAX API to perform trusted JSONP requests will need to either override the AJAX options to set "jsonp: true" or use the jQuery AJAX API directly.
    If you are using jQuery's AJAX API for user-provided URLs in a contrib or custom module, you should review your code and set "jsonp: false" where this is appropriate.
  • No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt, or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary if your site is already on the previous release.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.73 / 8.8.10 / 8.9.6 / 9.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.0.6.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2020 06:41
5 • submitter: Zidane007nl

19-09-2020 • 06:41

5 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
25-11 Drupal 9.2.10 0
19-11 Drupal 8.9.20 / 9.1.14 / 9.2.9 11
04-11 Drupal 9.2.8 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1502+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0AppliArt
@Outlawsikici19 september 2020 09:27
Geen probleem want ik zet mijn websites uit op vrijdag 17:00 en zet de server weer aan op maandag 9:00.
0Zidane007nl

@AppliArt23 september 2020 22:56
Of gewoon drush up uitvoeren en je Drupal website is weer up-to-date.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True