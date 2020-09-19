Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0 van Drupal. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten oplossingen voor vijf beveiligingsproblemen en verder geen andere wijzigingen.

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcement:

No other fixes are included.

Drupal 9.0.x will receive security coverage until June 2, 2021 when Drupal 9.2.0 is released.

Sites on 8.9.x should update immediately to Drupal 8.9.6 instead.

Sites on 8.8.x or earlier should update immediately to Drupal 8.8.10 instead, and plan to update to the latest 8.9.x or 9.0.x release before December 2, 2020 (when Drupal 9.1.0 is scheduled for release and 8.8.x security coverage ends).

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.