Versie 4.4.5 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.4.5 Lexilla interface supports setting initialisation properties on lexer libraries with SetLibraryProperty and GetLibraryPropertyNames functions. These are called by SciTE which will forward properties to lexer libraries that are prefixed with "lexilla.context.".

Allow cross-building for GTK by choosing pkg-config. Bug #2189.

On GTK, allow setting CPPFLAGS (and LDFLAGS for SciTE) to support hardening. Bug #2191.

Changed SciTE's indent.auto mode to set tab size to indent size when file uses tabs for indentation. Bug #2198.

Fix position of marker symbols for SC_MARGIN_RTEXT which were being moved based on width of text.

Fixed bug on Win32 where cursor was flickering between hand and text over an indicator with hover style. Bug #2170.

Fixed bug where hovered indicator was not returning to non-hover appearance when mouse moved out of window or into margin. Bug #2193.

Fixed bug where a hovered INDIC_TEXTFORE indicator was not applying the hover colour to the whole range. Bug #2199.

Fixed bug where gradient indicators were not showing hovered appearance.

Fixed bug where layout caching was ineffective. Bug #2197.

For SciTE, don't show the output pane for quiet jobs. Feature #1365.

Support command.quiet for SciTE on GTK. Feature #1365.

Fixed a bug in SciTE with stack balance when a syntax error in the Lua startup script caused continuing failures to find functions after the syntax error was corrected. Bug #2176.

Added method for iterating through multiple vertical edges: SCI_GETMULTIEDGECOLUMN. Feature #1350.