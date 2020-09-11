Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plugins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Verleden week is versie 6.1 van Lunacy uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen ne verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features

Lunacy 6.1 comes with a new look of the left panel. It has become easier to switch between the Objects list and the Libraries (Symbols, Styles, Icons, etc.).

To minimize the left panel, click the icon of the currently open section or use a respective shortcut ( Alt + 1 , Alt + 2 , … Alt + 8 ).. Also, we revised the order of tools on the toolbar.

The Pen tool has become a lot easier to use. Now when you draw a path, Lunacy snaps new points to horizontal and vertical lines that can be drawn through the point you are going to add and existing points. Also new points snap to:

existing segments and their centers

guides

grids and layouts

Now when you adjust a linear or radial gradient by moving a color point, Lunacy snaps the point to the borders and midlines of the shape’s bounding box. Also, you can hold down Shift to get a perfectly vertical, horizontal or 45-degree diagonal gradient.

Improvements

Now you can toggle the suggestions panel using the Ctrl + Space shortcut or the bulb button in the action bar.

+ shortcut or the bulb button in the action bar. The ability to globally set icons color and size was removed. Now you can apply colors (tints) to icons individually through the suggestions panel.

Now symbol instances can have different states (hovered, pressed, etc.)

Added the Swap at Original Size option to the symbol settings in the Inspector. With this option enabled (default), when you swap a symbol, the selected instance will resize to fit the original size of the new symbol.

The license pop-up window will no longer disturb you. Now license proposals appear in the suggestions panel.

The Code panel tab is no longer available in the Inspector. To display the panel, use the View menu, context menu or the F4 hotkey.

hotkey. Search fields improvements. Now all content filters appear in the search fields.

Tips on working in Lunacy now appear in the right panel when no object is selected.

Now you can copy-paste text and layer styles between open documents.

The Convert to Outlines feature now supports combined glyphs.

Now you can rename your projects right on the file tabs panel. Just double-click the project tab, enter a new name and press Enter .

. IME Text input improvements. Chinese and Korean now work fine. Input in other languages will perform a lot better.

New icon for .sketch files association in the Windows Explorer

Improved performance of the .sketch file opening and saving procedures.

Fixed bugs