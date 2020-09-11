Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Lunacy 6.1

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plugins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Verleden week is versie 6.1 van Lunacy uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen ne verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features

Re-designed left panel

Lunacy 6.1 comes with a new look of the left panel. It has become easier to switch between the Objects list and the Libraries (Symbols, Styles, Icons, etc.).

To minimize the left panel, click the icon of the currently open section or use a respective shortcut (Alt+1, Alt+2, … Alt+8).. Also, we revised the order of tools on the toolbar.

Snapping: Pen

The Pen tool has become a lot easier to use. Now when you draw a path, Lunacy snaps new points to horizontal and vertical lines that can be drawn through the point you are going to add and existing points. Also new points snap to:

  • existing segments and their centers
  • guides
  • grids and layouts
Snapping: Color Picker

Now when you adjust a linear or radial gradient by moving a color point, Lunacy snaps the point to the borders and midlines of the shape’s bounding box. Also, you can hold down Shift to get a perfectly vertical, horizontal or 45-degree diagonal gradient.

Improvements

  • Now you can toggle the suggestions panel using the Ctrl+Space shortcut or the bulb button in the action bar.
  • The ability to globally set icons color and size was removed. Now you can apply colors (tints) to icons individually through the suggestions panel.
  • Now symbol instances can have different states (hovered, pressed, etc.)
  • Added the Swap at Original Size option to the symbol settings in the Inspector. With this option enabled (default), when you swap a symbol, the selected instance will resize to fit the original size of the new symbol.
  • The license pop-up window will no longer disturb you. Now license proposals appear in the suggestions panel.
  • The Code panel tab is no longer available in the Inspector. To display the panel, use the View menu, context menu or the F4 hotkey.
  • Search fields improvements. Now all content filters appear in the search fields.
  • Tips on working in Lunacy now appear in the right panel when no object is selected.
  • Now you can copy-paste text and layer styles between open documents.
  • The Convert to Outlines feature now supports combined glyphs.
  • Now you can rename your projects right on the file tabs panel. Just double-click the project tab, enter a new name and press Enter.
  • IME Text input improvements. Chinese and Korean now work fine. Input in other languages will perform a lot better.
  • New icon for .sketch files association in the Windows Explorer
  • Improved performance of the .sketch file opening and saving procedures.

Fixed bugs

  • The artboards’ Resize to Fit feature now works a lot better, like in Sketch.
  • The dash pattern option in border settings now works like in Sketch (2 fields instead of 4).
  • The issue with color boxes showing HEX values even when the fill type was other than solid.
  • Currency symbols in generated texts now go in front of digits
  • Typography issues
  • Prototyping issues
  • Suggestions issues
  • Other minor fixes

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#61
Bestandsgrootte 135,84MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-09-2020 • 22:10
Submitter: Jogai

11-09-2020 • 22:10

2 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Icons8

Reacties (2)

+1Xellence
12 september 2020 01:11
Deze versie is onbruikbaar. Schaling flikkert tussen 75 en 100% tijdens gebruik. Potentie is er, de volgende versie probeer ik nogmaals.
+1Jogai
@Xellence12 september 2020 08:26
Gebruik dit al een aantal versies, maar bij mij is het altijd stabiel geweest. Ik gebruik wel de portable versie.

