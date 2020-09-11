Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.49.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.49 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn heironder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

August 2020 (version 1.49)

Welcome to the August 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.49.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

11-09-2020 • 13:05
20

Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code

Reacties (20)

+2basst85
11 september 2020 15:33
Ook interessan, code-server ("VS Code in the browser"):
https://github.com/cdr/code-server

Werkt prima in een Docker container:
https://hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/code-server
+1IWriteCode
11 september 2020 13:25
Top tool voor een prima prijs (namelijk gratis!). Gebruik het naast de Jet Brains suite voor code ontwikkeling en andere tekstwerkzaamheden. (Veel) beter dan tools die ik eerder gebruikte zoals Sublime Editor, Ultraedit en Vi.
0sfranken
@IWriteCode11 september 2020 13:29
(Veel) beter dan tools die ik eerder gebruikte zoals Sublime Editor, Ultraedit en Vi.
Dat is je mening. Eentje waar ik het niet altijd mee eens ben. Als ik op een server config files aan moet passen start ik daar geen zware IDE zoals VS Code voor op, maar pak ik gewoon Vim. Ben ik nog sneller klaar ook.

Punt is: the right tool for the right job
+2Keypunchie
@sfranken11 september 2020 13:43
Punt is: the right tool for the right job
Je hebt helemaal gelijk met die laatste statement.

Maar om even de pedant uit te hangen. Het wijzigen van config files is anno 2020 niet meer iets dat je op de server moet doen.*

Tenzij we het echt over huis-, tuin- en keukenserver hebben hoort je server-config uit een pipeline te rollen, automatisch deployment onder versie-controle. Idealiter log je niet eens meer met shell in op een server.

Zelf gebruik ik VS Code omdat het gratis is en goed integreert met git. Ideaal voor mij om al die server-config files te editten, en te commiten/pushen/mergen.

*Uitzonderingen daargelaten en ik heb ook in de grootste omgevingen nog regelmatig die uitzonderingen te pakken.

@sfranken Onderstaande is heel herkenbaar!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 11 september 2020 13:48]

0sfranken
@Keypunchie11 september 2020 13:47
Ja tuurlijk, dat komt bij mij hier gewoon uit een Ansible playbook. Punt is, soms ontkom je er niet aan om toch hard een config file (tijdelijk) aan te passen. Praktijkvoorbeeldje: Ik had een server in een DC draaien die ook met Ansible geconfigureerd is/was. Na een mailtje van het DC dat er voor een bepaalde periode een wijziging plaatst moest vinden op netwerkgebied in verband met onderhoud de config aangepast. Dit was echter voor een enkele server, voor ~20 uur. Daar heb ik toen geen apart playbook / play voor gemaakt, dat is gewoon handmatig gegaan.
0Punkbuster
@Keypunchie11 september 2020 13:47
Amen, cicd met automatisch testen.
+1oak3
@sfranken11 september 2020 13:35
een zware IDE zoals VS Code
VS Code is m.i. geen zware IDE, maar een (lichtgewicht) editor. Voor een IDE mist het heel veel functionaliteit.
Ik neem aan dat je het verschil kent tussen VS Code en de full-blown IDE Visual Studio. Qua naam vergelijkbaar, maar qua tool heel anders.
+1sfranken
@oak311 september 2020 13:42
VS Code is m.i. geen zware IDE, maar een (lichtgewicht) editor.
Een lichtgewicht editor noem ik Kate, of gedit, of vim. VS Code is inderdaad geen IDE, al heeft het wel een aantal dezelfde functies. Die lijn word ook met elke nieuwe tool waziger en waziger, maar goed, dat is een andere discussie.
+1418O2
@sfranken11 september 2020 14:21
Met de juiste extensies kom je heel ver hoor. Dat is ook het voordeel van VS Code boven de intellij's e.d., je hebt een kale editor zonder tig doezend instellingen voor allerhande talen; maar je kan precies installeren wat je nodig hebt
0sfranken
@418O211 september 2020 21:12
En daarom precies mijn opmerking dat de lijn met elke tool waziger en waziger wordt. Ik gebruik zelf Atom, en daar heb je zoveel extensies voor dat het vanzelf een IDE wordt. Zelfde geld voor VS Code
+1OverSoft
@oak311 september 2020 13:53
VS Code is ontwikkeld met behulp van Electron, wat in principe gewoon een full blown Chromium browser is waar een HTML/JS applicatie in draait. Dat is niet bepaald lichtgewicht.
0GeroldM
@oak311 september 2020 14:45
1 tekst file van 5 MByte bewerken met VSCode....en Process Explorer geeft aan dat VSCode maar liefst 6 GByte aan geheugen gebruikt om dat te bewerkstelligen.

En dan durven te beweren dat VSCode een "lichtgewicht" is....

VSCode is geen lichtgewicht qua resource verbruik of qua functionaliteit. Waarom moet dit toch steeds weer worden aangehaald?

Is het bruikbaar? Jazeker. Voor vele doeleinden zelfs. Maar er zijn voor een heleboel zaken toch echt wel betere alternatieven.

Was afgelopen week nog op zoek naar editors en kwam een verzamelpagina tegen van tekst-editors die werken met de commandline. Of dat nou een oude DOS omgeving is of via de meest karige SSH. De hoeveelheid aan verschillende editors was indrukwekkend, En sommigen waren zelfs maar een enkele kilobyte in omvang. Dat zijn pas lichtgewicht tekst editors. Qua omvang en functionaliteit.

Vandaar dat er weinig wijzere woorden zijn dan:
Right tool for the right job

*edit: tei po*

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 11 september 2020 15:16]

+1IrBaboon79
@GeroldM11 september 2020 14:54
offtopic: Deel die pagina die je had gevonden dan ook even - kan je vast een hoop mensen een plezier mee doen en hun de nodige zoektochten besparen :+
0DutchKevv
@sfranken11 september 2020 13:35
Daarom gebruikt ie het ook naast zijn andere editors.

Er valt uiteraard voor alles wel een andere editor te gebruiken, maar vergeleken met Intellij is VSCode al super licht.

Nano is nog lichter en start nog sneller op dan Vim, maar zo kun je wel door blijven gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DutchKevv op 11 september 2020 13:35]

0sfranken
@DutchKevv11 september 2020 13:44
Je mist het punt. VS code / IntelliJ / Atom is gewoonweg niet voor alles geschikt. Uit de reactie waar ik eerst op reageerde gebruikt @IWriteCode VS Code en een van de editors van Jetbrains. Dit zijn allemaal vrij zware editors, en met hun eigen gebied van gebruik. Voor een config file zou ik zelf geen zware editor als een van de eerstgenoemde pakken, vandaar "right tool for the job".
+1Fuzzillogic
11 september 2020 14:05
VSCodium, hetzelfde maar dan FLOSS en zonder de Microsoft-telemetrie.
+1DutchKevv
@Fuzzillogic11 september 2020 15:18
Of je klikt gewoon op telemetrie uitzetten ..
+1Brent
@DutchKevv11 september 2020 16:39
VSCodium doet nog wat meer dan dat, incl. het standaard instellen van een open plugin-store.
+1Pater91
11 september 2020 17:37
Geweldig stukje software van Microsoft.
Ik draaide voorheen op PHPstorm, maar heb sinds een maand de overstap gemaakt naar visual studio code. Alles werkt hetzelfde (na het installeren van wat extensies), maar wel vele malen sneller!
Ik gebruik het nu voor javascript, php, html, xml, python en c#. Met de juiste extensies is werkelijkwaar alles mogelijk met deze software, en het mooie is dat het op linux, osx en windows draait!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

