Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.49 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn heironder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
August 2020 (version 1.49)
Welcome to the August 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Format modified text - Limit formatting to just the code you've changed.
- Change casing on Search and Replace - Change text casing during global Search and Replace.
- Source Control repositories view - Display pending changes per repository.
- Filter Debug Console output - Quickly filter and find debugging output.
- Improved JS debugger Auto Attach - "Smart" Auto Attach to Node.js scripts or test runners.
- TypeScript optional chaining refactoring - Convert multiple checks to a concise optional chain.
- JSDoc @deprecated tag support - IntelliSense clearly shows APIs marked as deprecated.
- Notebook UX updates - Cell Status bar contributions, enhanced notebook diff editor.
