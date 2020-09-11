Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 3.14.1

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 3.14.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This release addresses a few minor issues. A potential BC break in the PHP Tracker client was fixed. The most notable bug fixes are related to the automatic updater, where automatically updating plugins during a core update was not working in some cases.

Many new devices and bots are now detected, and new referrer spammers were listed in the block list.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work and all customers for their support. 44 tickets have been closed by more than 11 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 3.14.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo-latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 19,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

