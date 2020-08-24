Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.5.5

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcebroncode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.5.5 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AudioSplitter
  • Added support for DSD streams in WavPack (.wv) files.
  • Added support for MusePack 7/8.
FLVSplitter
  • Fixed playback of files with incorrect indexes.
MpegSplitter
  • Added definition of AC-4 audio streams to be ignored.
  • Added support for SMPTE 302M AES3 audio streams.
  • Improved 3D Blu-ray support.
  • Added information about MPEG-2 streams with separate fields in the output pin.
MP4Splitter
  • Added support for "AV1 Codec Configuration Box".
  • Added support for TSC2 codec (TechSmith Camtasia).
  • Fixed reading of parameters for some tracks in AAC format.
  • Expanded support for tracks in AC-3 format.
  • Added support for UtVideo.
  • Added additional language codes.
  • Fixed playing of some PCM tracks.
MatroskaSplitter
  • Added support for files with atypical block locations in the segment.
  • A language code has been added to the track language name if the initials of the code differ from the name.
  • Removed "Video N" label for named video tracks.
  • Fixed crash when opening files with HEVC video and empty CodecPrivate block.
  • Added support for "AV1 Codec Configuration Box".
  • Improved search for the desired block.
MPCVideoDec
  • Added support for "AV1 Codec Configuration Box".
  • Changed the calculation of the number of threads for multithreaded decoding.
  • Fixed connection to Smart Tee Filter output.
  • Fixed the name of the "Deinterlacing" setting to "Scan Type".
  • Added support for UtVideo Pro with UQY0 code.
  • Fixed order of output formats for PNG48.
  • Improved DXVA decoder creation error handling.
  • Improved support for Motion-JPEG streams after webcams.
  • Fixed support for some older H.264 videos.
  • DXVA decoder is no longer used for MPEG-2 streams with separate fields on AMD video cards.
AudioSwitcher
  • Fixed support for playback speed when applying delay.
  • Added check for supported output formats.
MpcAudioRenderer
  • Added the ability to select a way to work with data "Event" or "Push".
  • Fixed initialization of Shared mode for Windows Sonic.
  • Added option "Don't fill channels when upmixing".
VideoRenderers
  • Added support for PostScale shaders for MPC Video Renderer.
  • Added support for "ps_4_0" (Direct3D11) shaders for MPC Video Renderer.
  • Fixed memory leaks when using Direct3D9.
  • Fixed bug with creating EVR-CP when using Flip/FlipEx mode when the main window is minimized.
  • Removed special priority YV12 over NV12 for Intel graphics cards.
  • Added support for "lessRedraws" command for MPC Video Renderer.
  • Added the ability to get the displayed image for MPC Video Renderer.
  • Fixed resetting the frame state on pause for the case of rotation by 180 degrees and frame reflection.
  • Fixed frame rotation on pause for madVR.
  • Disabled support for exclusive full screen for SyncRenderer.
  • Fixed work of menus and commands for active video renderer.
Subtitles
  • Improved support for Teletext subtitles.
  • Added basic support for TTML (Timed Text Markup Language) subtitles.
  • Fixed missing subtitles when setting a delay and using XySubFilter.
Youtube
  • Updated Youtube support.
  • Expanded support for streams in the AV1 format.
  • The player no longer uses the Google API.
  • Added the ability to open some pages like https://www.youtube.com/user/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/ as a playlist.
  • Added selection of possible formats when the video is opened with youtube-dl.
  • Added support for chapters.
  • Added the ability to open a Youtube playlist when pasting from the clipboard.
  • Fixed loading of some playlists.
  • Added information about the duration of the playlist items.
Player
  • Added the command "Copy Image to Clipboard".
  • Fixed saving image with some subtitles.
  • PnS maximum scale increased from 3x to 5x.
  • Fixed moving when scaling.
  • Frame shift is limited to 0.1..0.9 range so that the frame does not disappear from view at all.
  • Fixed auto-hide cursor when moving from one file to another.
  • Added the ability to manually associate the .avs (AviSynth script) and .vpy (VapourSynth script) extensions.
  • Fixed opening DVD-Video from the command line.
  • Various shader changes in the Shaders folder.
  • Added shaders "ps_4_0" (Direct3D11) to the Shaders11 folder.
  • Added support for DX11 shaders in the "Shader Combiner" window.
  • Minor changes to the Web interface.
  • Returned the ability to rename items in the playlist.
  • Removed the limitation of adding dubbing only for local files.
  • Fixed work of the playlist with the "Shuffle" setting.
  • The "Shuffle" setting is now available for the "Explorer" playlist.
  • Optimized control panel and logo rendering.
  • System registration of a file extension filter now has no special priority over system registration of a filter by signature (check bytes).
  • Improved player control when playlist is active.
  • Added filtering of the list of hotkeys.
  • Added setting "Do not reset speed for session".
  • Fixed issues when switching between playlists.
  • When the player crashes, a .stacktrace.txt file will be created in addition to MiniDump.
  • Fixed window size after exiting full screen mode on monitors with different DPI.
  • The "Remember playlist" setting now works only for the main playlist and has been renamed to "Remember main playlist".
  • Fixed sorting in the subtitle download dialog, now according to "Default track preference".
  • Fixed incorrect display of control panel tips over video in some situations.
  • Fixed incorrect handling of pressing the left mouse button in the main window in some situations.
  • Added the ability to enable displaying milliseconds in the status bar during the session.
  • Fixed rendering of the playlist.
  • Pressing the "Alt + Key" key combination in the playlist is now transferred to the main window.
  • Fixed URL opening inside M3U files.
  • Fixed opening too long URLs (more than 2000 characters).
  • Increased the width of the thumbnail image to 5120.
  • Improved MPC Video Renderer support.
  • Fixed opening of some types of local playlists.
  • Added support for MBSE MultiChannel ASIO Renderer.
  • The specified delay is applied when saving and copying subtitles to the clipboard.
  • Morgan Stream Switcher and RatDVD are no longer supported.
  • Added the ability to disable the display of the current frame in the Web interface.
  • Fixed debugging of external filters with the release version of the player.
  • Fixed the skipback and skipforward commands in the WEB interface.
  • Removed unwanted dark frames on some system menus when using the dark menu in the player.
  • Added support for pasting files and folders from the clipboard that were copied in Explorer.
  • The limit for MPCPL playlists has been increased to 10 MB.
  • Changed the way of setting the priority of tracks. Added support for quotes, "+" for multiple matches, and negation for Default and Forced.
MPCBEShellExt (explorer extension)
  • Added support for IDropTarget interface.
Updated translations
  • German
  • Chinese
  • Turkish
  • Chinese
  • Ukrainian
  • Hungarian
  • Greek
  • Japanese
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-0.7.1-14-g5fe20ec;
  • ffmpeg git-n4.4-dev-607-g1ead176d87;
  • libflac git-1.3.3-62-gce6dd6b5;
  • libogg git-v1.3.4-13-g0bbcba4;
  • libpng git-v1.6.37-16-g6dd99ca9c;
  • Little-CMS git-2.11-12-g29b0d79;
  • MediaInfo git-v20.08-g84d951c0;
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-549-g8f4c021f;
  • ZenLib git-v0.4.38-13-g54d2f0d;

Versienummer 1.5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Source Frorge
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/files/MPC-BE/Release%20builds/1.5.5/
Bestandsgrootte 13,58MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-08-2020 17:42

24-08-2020 • 17:42

11 Linkedin

Bron: Source Frorge

+1NoobishPro
24 augustus 2020 18:10
Weet iemand of Black Edition fijner is dan Home Cinema?

Zelf al jaren loyaal aan home cinema, maar een donker thema is natuurlijk wel cool... Nu is de vraag alleen; lever ik daar wat op in? Is de automatic subtitle support net zo goed?
+1NoahAmber
@NoobishPro24 augustus 2020 19:07
Je kan ze toch allebei even naast elkaar gebruiken en dan de voor jouw beste, mooiste houden
+1Dubbeldrank
@NoobishPro24 augustus 2020 19:07
Home Cinema wordt niet meer actief ontwikkeld, af en toe komen er nog wat kleine updates van libraries maar voor de rest gebeurt er niets.
+1Randfiguur
@NoobishPro24 augustus 2020 23:51
Ik merk nauwelijks verschil in gebruik, los van kleine dingen. De reden dat ik overstapte naar BE is dat HC een (recent) bestand met E-AC3 audio niet goed afspeelde.
+18mile13
24 augustus 2020 18:09
Je kunt de normale Classic ook gewoon op zwart instellen (Beeld - Donker Thema). En nog wat uitkleden ook (Beeld - Weergave - .Minimum, Compact, Standaard) waarmee je een leuke minimal player hebt. Klite Codec claimt trouwens dat hun Classic, die zit oa bij Klite Standaard, up to date is.
0Kenhas
@8mile1325 augustus 2020 17:16
Is er dan nog een "normale" Classic? Die werd toch niet meer onderhouden en is nu beetje in verschillende forks uit elkaar gevallen?

Ik heb jaren Classic gebruikt maar toen overgeschakeld naar Pot Player. En eigenlijk doet dat ook zijn werk. Is toch altijd full screen dus het uiterlijk doet er voor mij weinig toe
08mile13
@Kenhas25 augustus 2020 17:51
Ik gebruik ook eigenlijk vooral Classic nog steeds maar sinds een tijdje geminimaliseerd met donkere look.

Ik herinstalleerde Klite laatst waarbij opviel dat de melding kwam dat ze aandrongen om de aanwezige MPC-HC versie te vervangen door hun versie.

De laatste officiele MPC-HC versie is 1.7.13 (16 juli 2017)

''Download K-Lite Codec Pack Standard
https://codecguide.com/do...e_codec_pack_standard.htm
The Standard variant of the codec pack is what we recommend for the average user. It contains the advanced player MPC-HC plus all the essential codecs needed for multimedia playback. It is small and powerful.
Changelog:
Updated MPC-HC to version 1.9.7.34''

wat dit hier lijkt te zijn:
https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases
..bijgehouden door een voormalig medewerker van MPC-HC development team.
https://forum.doom9.org/showthread.php?t=175209

Ik heb ook die Black Edition een tijd geleden geprobeerd maar vond het niks.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 8mile13 op 25 augustus 2020 17:56]

0Jogai
@8mile1325 augustus 2020 20:00
clsid2 zijn builds worden hier ook meestal in de meuktracker gemeld. MPC-BE heeft wel meer ontwikkeling volgens mij.
0ToolBee
24 augustus 2020 17:46
Gaat populair worden in België. :+

