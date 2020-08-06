Versie 20.01 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new after 7-Zip 20.00 alpha: The default number of LZMA2 chunks per solid block in 7z archive was increased to 64. It allows to increase the compression speed for big 7z archives, if there is a big number of CPU cores and threads.

The speed of PPMd compressing/decompressing was increased for 7z/ZIP/RAR archives.

to modify "Last Access Time" property of source files for archiving and hashing operations. Some bugs were fixed.

New localization: Swahili.