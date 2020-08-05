Versie 5.2.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer on-line vergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangebare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Meeting and webinar passwords will now be called Passcodes to prevent confusion with your individual user password, which should never be shared.

The Show Names of Annotators option while sharing content is now on by default.

When users enter a chat @mention, a space is no longer automatically appended after the @mention. Spaces are still appended when users enter multiple subsequent @mentions. New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features Video filters

Users can apply video filters to alter the look of their video with color grading, foreground and frame filters. Share PowerPoint as Virtual Background in Beta

Users can select a PowerPoint file to use as their virtual background and move through the slides with the left and right arrows. This option is under Share Screen in the advanced options. It is currently a beta feature. Adjust Touch Up My Appearance

Users can adjust the skin smoothness applied with the Touch Up My Appearance feature. Adjust video brightness

Users can choose to adjust the brightness of their video automatically or manually with a slider in their video settings. This feature is useful in low-light environments. Improved background noise suppression

Users can adjust the background noise suppression applied, choosing to enable Low, Medium, High, or Automatic background noise suppression. Settings for hardware acceleration for screen sharing and whiteboard

Users can now choose to enable hardware acceleration for screen sharing or whiteboard individually. Support for Virtual Background on additional processors

Virtual Background is now supported on Intel i3 quad core generation 8 or higher and any Intel i4 or higher. Support for gallery view for 49 participants on additional processors

AMD Ryzen 5 series now supports gallery view with 49 participants when only a single monitor is being used. AMD Ryzen 7 and 9 series and Intel i5 4-core 4th generation or higher now supports gallery view with 49 participants on single or dual monitors.

Meeting features Share files with Microsoft SharePoint

Attendees can now share files from SharePoint directly through in-meeting chat Improved Waiting Room notifications

Host now receives more notifications about attendees entering the waiting room, including during screen share and when Zoom is minimized/hidden. Additional meeting reactions

In addition to the clapping and thumbs up reactions, meeting participants can now react with a heart, surprised face, laughing face, or party emoji. Those receiving the reactions will also need to have the latest version of the Zoom client to see them.

Chat features Invite members by channel or organization

Channel and group chat admins can add members by selecting an existing channel and inviting all of those members to a their channel or group chat. They can also choose to invite an entire organization to a channel or group chat. Record and send a voice message

Users can now record and send a voice message in a one-on-one chat or a channel. Manage channel posting permissions

Channel and group chat admins can manage the posting permissions to choose who can send messages in their channel or group chat. They can choose to select everyone, admin only, or admin plus specific users. Microsoft SharePoint File Storage Integration

Users can now upload or download files from Microsoft SharePoint. Mute channel notifications

Users can now mute channel or group chat notifications, which will remove all push notifications as well as the red icon next to the channel or group chat name, on the Chat tab in the header of their client, and on the Zoom app on their dock. Users can hover over the channel name and click the downward arrow to find this setting. Support first name only for @mentions

When users press backspace on an @mention to delete the user’s last name, it will continue to support the @mention functionality.

Phone features Transfer call to any meeting

Users can transfer the active call to any meeting or enter a meeting URL. Hot key support

Users can use keyboard shortcuts to control Zoom Phone, such as accept/decline call, end call, mute/unmute, and hold call. View transcriptions of call recordings

Users can view the transcript of their ad-hoc or automatic call recordings while playing back the recording. Combined search results for extension and direct numbers

Search results in Zoom Phone combine each phone user’s extension and direct numbers into a single search result. Previously, there were separate search results for each number. Icons for call quality and encryption

While in a call, users will see icons to indicate call quality and encryption.

General features Security section when scheduling a meeting

To allow easier access, Passcode and Waiting Room settings are displayed under the Security section when scheduling a new meeting. Screen reader alerts

Users can now enable screen reader alerts to choose which notifications they would like their screen reader to announce. Improved video and content sharing

Upgrades to video and content sharing to improve video quality, decrease bandwidth and CPU usage, and improve text clarity Save a Multi-page Whiteboard

Meeting attendees can save a multi-page whiteboard as a single PDF or multiple PNGs. Sync Zoom presence to Outlook

A user’s presence in Zoom can be synced to Outlook, sharing whether a user is in a meeting, busy, or available. The Outlook icons will be used for the status, but the wording will match what is displayed in Zoom. Users can manually override their status in Outlook. Set Zoom as the default communication option in Outlook

Users can set Zoom as their default communication option in Outlook, allowing users to meet, chat, or call their contacts through Zoom with one-click.

Resolved Issues Fixes an issue where the incorrect date was showing when scheduling new meetings for a subset of users

Fixes an issue where users received multiple notifications simultaneously of audio changes

Fixes an issue where Zoom windows were shared when the user checked the option Optimize Share for Full Screen Video Clip

Minor bug fixes