Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- Added the ability to make shortcuts of main menu work in playlist, bookmark editing, subtitle browser, etc.
- Added the ability to reflect the time displayed on skin according to playback speed
- Added filter function into bookmark editing
- Added the ability to rename font only in ASS/SSA subtitle style processing
- Fixed an issue that could not play due to an error in a specific system
- Fixed an issue where subtitles were duplicated in certain subtitles
- Fixed an issue that did not play certain Dash/HTTP live streaming
- Fixed a slow problem in playing with 10-bit AV1 codec
- Fixed an issue that screen did not appear when playing certain MP4 files
- Fixed an issue where certain SSA/ASS subtitles appeared strangely