Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Added the ability to make shortcuts of main menu work in playlist, bookmark editing, subtitle browser, etc.

Added the ability to reflect the time displayed on skin according to playback speed

Added filter function into bookmark editing

Added the ability to rename font only in ASS/SSA subtitle style processing Fixed: Fixed an issue that could not play due to an error in a specific system

Fixed an issue where subtitles were duplicated in certain subtitles

Fixed an issue that did not play certain Dash/HTTP live streaming

Fixed a slow problem in playing with 10-bit AV1 codec

Fixed an issue that screen did not appear when playing certain MP4 files

Fixed an issue where certain SSA/ASS subtitles appeared strangely