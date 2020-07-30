Software-update: Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21231

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added the ability to make shortcuts of main menu work in playlist, bookmark editing, subtitle browser, etc.
  • Added the ability to reflect the time displayed on skin according to playback speed
  • Added filter function into bookmark editing
  • Added the ability to rename font only in ASS/SSA subtitle style processing
Fixed:
  • Fixed an issue that could not play due to an error in a specific system
  • Fixed an issue where subtitles were duplicated in certain subtitles
  • Fixed an issue that did not play certain Dash/HTTP live streaming
  • Fixed a slow problem in playing with 10-bit AV1 codec
  • Fixed an issue that screen did not appear when playing certain MP4 files
  • Fixed an issue where certain SSA/ASS subtitles appeared strangely

Versienummer 1.7 build 21231
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Daum Communications
Download https://potplayer.daum.net
Bestandsgrootte 28,59MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

20-04 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21625 0
04-03 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21612 3
07-01 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21589 16
18-11 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21563 6
30-09 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21557 1
07-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21523 4
04-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21482 0
03-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21466 0
01-'21 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21419 18
12-'20 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21394 0
Reacties (10)

+1gpglang
31 juli 2020 08:52
@Redactie: build 21239 zullen jullie bedoelen? Er staan nu twee builds 21231 in de lijst. 21393 is trouwens al op 16 juni uitgebracht

Weet iemand of je Daum al silent install doen? Jaar geleden naar gekeken, toen kon het niet.
+11DMKIIN

@gpglang31 juli 2020 09:54
200730 (1.7.21278) is (op moment van tikken) de meest recente.

!! Bij de submit nog vergeten mee te geven: de installer is opnieuw vrij van de optionele Avast-installer. Dus menig van de reacties op de vorige versies mogen van de tafel geveegd ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 31 juli 2020 09:55]

+1guillaume
@1DMKIIN31 juli 2020 18:10
1.7.21280
+11DMKIIN

@guillaume31 juli 2020 18:29
1.7.21280
Zo is dat, het tikt aan ...vandaar m'n pro-actieve disclaimer na het versienummer ;) )

Nu, het gegeven dat de McAfee en in latere instantie Avast-installer (voorlopig?) alvast niet meer van de partij zijn, is internationaal alvast goed onthaald bij de wakkere zielen.
Neem daar bij de illustratie dat er zich dus een actieve development-cycle voltrekt en er is weinig reden tot klagen met deze eersteklas-MP (waarmee niet gezegd dat er geen andere pareltjes zijn ;) )
0guillaume
@1DMKIIN1 augustus 2020 10:59
Ik zou wel eens willen weten wat er iedere start naar Korea wordt verzonden....
01DMKIIN

@guillaume2 augustus 2020 00:27
Ik zou wel eens willen weten wat er iedere start naar Korea wordt verzonden....
Volgens niet specifiek welingelichte bronnen heden nog steeds de intro van Baby Shark ...

Een kwestie van -van horen zingen- een zachtaardige bite te behouden...
+1RaJitsu
30 juli 2020 23:59
Ik blijf me ergeren aan dat gele icoontje dat ze nu alweer een flinke tijd gebruiken. Zomaar effe het pictogram veranderen is geen oplossing, omdat alle videobestanden ook aangegeven worden met een lelijk geel gekleurd icoontje. Ik begrijp niet waarom ze dachten dat dit een goed idee was.

Funtioneel een fijne speler overigens, met herkenbare optiemenu's en toetsenbord shortcuts.
+1guillaume
@RaJitsu31 juli 2020 00:25
Je kunt het icoontje prima veranderen en dat hoeft niet bij iedere update nogmaals te gebeuren, omdat potplayermini(64).exe nauwelijks wordt geüpdatet. Ga even met Resource Hacker o.i.d. aan de slag en PotPlayer heeft ieder gewenst icoontje.

Voor bestandsassociaties zijn er alternatieve poticons(64).dll beschikbaar in de map IconPack.

Je kunt handmatig de update doen en dan die twee bestanden niet overscrhijven, of als je PotPlayer zichzelf laat updaten nadien de bestanden even overschrijven met je gewenste versies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 31 juli 2020 00:39]

+1RaJitsu
@guillaume31 juli 2020 12:36
Bedankt voor de tip, ga hier wel mee aan de slag, omdat de technische werking gewoon top is. Wel is het natuurlijk zo dat iemand die niet handmatig zou moeten doen. Het is een kleine moeite om deze zaken in de instellingen beschikbaar te maken.
+1pandit
30 juli 2020 23:59
Mijn favoriete mediaspeler wegens de vele mogelijkheden, helaas erg buggy , Meerdere keren gehad dat het geluid heel schel werd (geen bas), Alle opties nagelopen en niets kunnen vinden, Pas na het verwijderen van de hele hive in het register is het probleem opgelost, maar ook mijn instellingen. Verder is het gedrag iedere keer anders, normaliter als ik het eerste nummer uit een folder aanklik worden alle nummer in alfabetische volgorde afgespeeld, maar soms ook niet. Ik heb een account proberen aan te maken op de support site maar krijg geen bevestigingsmail (ook niet in SPAM). resume, een fijne speler maar soms vreemd gedrag.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

