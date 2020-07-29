Software-update: Kodi 18.8

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 18.8 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die als eerbetoon de codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kodi "Leia" 18.8 Release

So, here we are again. Those of you with eagle eyes may already have seen this rolling out, but just to make everyone else aware - 18.8 is here. In our ongoing quest to make your lives as simple and fulfilling as possible, we're proud to present what is likely to be the final release in the 18.x "Leia" series, before all effort now shifts to 19.x "Matrix".

As usual, this is a bug fix release, so don't go looking for new features. Full details are on GitHub, but here's the short form... as you'd expect this late in the 18.x development cycle, this isn't a huge release, but it does include some things we thought were necessary to keep us going until the next major release emerges. In summary, this version:

  • Fixes a severe security issue in gnutls (Linux)
  • Other significant library/compatibility updates
  • Gets client/server on MariaDB 10.5.4 working for Android
  • Fixes video database access for Ubuntu 20.4 (search and other filtering failed)
  • Fixes subtitle handling from archives
  • Fixes CDDB access
  • Makes minor improvements to logging and memory reporting/display
  • Fixes EDLs where skip points are at the very start of a file
  • Contains code improvements to fix specific events, e.g. race conditions in the EPG or "pause" on end of streams on Android
  • Enables alpha blending for the video player (Windows)
  • Better handles specific exceptions (Android, mostly)

Thanks to everyone who has helped by reporting, isolating or fixing issues here.

The full changelog can be found in our GitHub milestone or you can read the merged PRs here. If you want to read back on the full history of v18 itself, or of previous versions, you can find the corresponding articles in the relevant blog posts.

Versienummer 18.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Reacties (22)

+1deneys
29 juli 2020 16:38
Ik heb die nu draaien op mijn Android TV en soms na een update is het beeld om zeep. De zwarte balken worden plots heeeeel dikke balken.

Eergisteren was het terug ok, gisteren weer die heel dikke balken. Blijkt vooral voor te komen op Philips TV's... en dat is nu net wat ik heb.

Probleem zal dus bij mijn TV liggen, voor de rest mijn favoriete speler.
+1M!chel
@deneys29 juli 2020 16:57
Ligt het niet aan het soort content dat je afspeelt?
Ik heb hier namelijk nooit echt last van, misschien je settings niet optimaal?
+1E-Vix
@deneys29 juli 2020 17:00
Een maandje geleden is er nog een firmware update voor mijn Philips TV uitgekomen (PUS7303 serie). Deze heeft het zwarte balken probleem opgelost. Wellicht dat er voor jouw Philips ook een update beschikbaar is.
+1fapkonijntje
@deneys29 juli 2020 19:16
Kodi 18.6 gebruiken of firmware van je tv updaten. Philips heeft de bug opgelost in een update voor veruit de meeste tv's met Androidtv 8 en 9.

Maar als dat voor jou niet het geval is, downgraden naar 18.6.
0deneys
@fapkonijntje30 juli 2020 15:06
Bedankt voor de info ! De update geinstalleerd en nu werkt alles correct !
0Simkin
29 juli 2020 16:19
Blijft met gemak mijn favoriete speler.
Killer features voor mij:
  • Audio transcoding voor formats niet ondersteund door mijn audio device; e.g. Sonos ARC en DTS audio tracks = wel geluid in Kodi, niet in andere players zoals Plex. (Gebruik hiernaast enkel Plex als 2de keuze aangezien Kodi niet werkt op Web OS).
  • Audio offset synchronisatie! Toch met enige regelmaat dat het geluid e.g. net 120ms later/eerder is. De enige decoder (type TV) heeft er meer last van dan andere merk ik.
  • Ondertiteling download en synchronisatie (zelfde verhaal als hier boven)
Wat ik verder mis is dat de DB configuratie in de advancesettings.xml zit en niet netjes weggewerkt in de UI maar dat is het enige wat mij betreft.
0freshy98
@Simkin29 juli 2020 16:53
Dat DB gebeuren heb ik eens gevraagd in het IRC kanaal.
Reactie was dat het een experimentele feature is die niet ondersteund word.

Volgens mij zit het er al ruim 10 jaar in zo langzamerhand?
Blijft het een slecht verhaal vinden.
+1Recklezz
@freshy9829 juli 2020 18:58
Heel simpel, dit is een geavanceerde functie die de boel heel snel om zeep kan helpen door de 'simpele' gebruikers die niet altijd weten wat ze doen. De geavanceerde gebruikers weten deze mogelijkheden toch wel te vinden, dus daar blijft het dan bij. Prima wat mij betreft.
0freshy98
@Recklezz29 juli 2020 20:37
Dat vind ik echt een bullshit opmerking.
Binnen de opties van kodi kan je kiezen voor Basic, Advanced en Expert. Waarom zou dit dan niet onder Expert kunnen?
+1Recklezz
@freshy9830 juli 2020 08:29
Haha ga je nou boos tegen mij lopen doen? Snap dat je teleurgesteld bent, maar doe eens even normaal.

Lees anders dit topic, heb ik speciaal voor je gegoogled :

https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/5428
0sircampalot
30 juli 2020 07:45
Is het mogelijk om op deze versie de confluence skin te draaien? Ik heb deze geinstalleerd gehad op andere versies (17-18) maar dat werkte toch telkens niet lekker, daarom maar terug gegaan naar 16.
0BazerK
@sircampalot30 juli 2020 08:05
Dat is toch gewoon de default skin?
https://kodi.tv/addon/skins/confluence
0sircampalot
@BazerK30 juli 2020 09:21
Confluence is sinds V17 niet meer de default. De default is Estuary.
Confluence is nog wel als custom skin te installeren, maar niet alle functionaliteit is dan beschikbaar zoals die in V16 wel beschikbaar is (tenminste, in V18.x, want sindsdien ben ik terug naar 16).

(https://kodi.tv/article/brand-new-look-future-kodi-versions)

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 30 juli 2020 09:22]

0ido_nl
30 juli 2020 08:47
Ik heb lang gebruik gemaakt van Kodi, daarvoor nog XBMC. Toen overgestapt op Plex, waar Plex de centrale bibliotheek functie speelde en Kodi de speler. Dus geen connectie meer nodig met een MySQL database.

Nu ook voor de speler overgestapt op Plex. Dacht dat ik de functies erg zou missen die ook hier boven worden genoemd, maar eigenlijk is dat niet zo. Ik mis Kodi, meer om t feit dat ik er zo lang gebruik van heb gemaakt.

Als ik kijk naar alle andere alternatieven heb ik wel t gevoel dat Kodi is blijven steken in features die maar een klein deel van de mensen interessant vind. Ze zouden meer moeten uitzoomen en kijken wat de markt wil. Daarbij vind ik het lostrekken van de bibliotheek en deze centraal trekken en de speler wel een belangrijke en een gemiste kans.
0timovd
@ido_nl30 juli 2020 09:37
Bedoel je het centraal neerzetten van een database zoals hier uitgelegd? https://kodi.wiki/view/MySQL/Setting_up_Kodi
Iets wat ik graag nog een keer zou willen instellen op mijn Vero Kodi-player. Alleen heb ik maar één device, dus ik heb er geen haast mee.
0ido_nl
@timovd30 juli 2020 10:42
Klopt ja. Technisch kan het, maar je moet wel zorgen voor een eigen MyQL server. Plex heeft dat slimmer gedaan.

Kodi zou dat beter (fool proof) moeten implementeren. Met de netwerksahres, de plaatjes is soms best een uitdaging.
De huidige situatie is dat men meerdere schermen heeft in huis en alles willen laten beheren op 1 plek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ido_nl op 30 juli 2020 10:42]

0t-force
@timovd30 juli 2020 14:07
Heb je misschien een idee hoe je dan de plaatjes en andere media info op een share kunt opslaan?
Nu download de Kodi dat op het device zelf. Dat terwijl je wel een centrale DB hebt.
Als ik mijn media laat scannen door Kodi is gelijk mijn ShieldTV (16GB) vol vanwege de media info.
Terwijl ik een NAS heb ruimte zat.
0ThaStealth
30 juli 2020 11:34
Weet iemand wat er in 19 gaat veranderen? Dat ze van Python 2 naar 3 gaan (en alle addons dus geupdate moeten worden) had ik al begrepen, maar iemand een idee wat er voor nieuwe zaken komen?
0bluecupra
8 augustus 2020 16:59
Is deze Kodi 18.8 update bij iemand al geland op de Nvidia Shield? Meestal komt deze update binnen enkele dagen na release beschikbaar, tot op heden helaas niet.
0Spe115
@bluecupra10 augustus 2020 01:19
Niet via de Play Store nog, maar via de plugin in deze post op Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/...nt_already_know/?sort=new

heb ik de nieuwe versie kunnen downloaden en installeren. Wel even onbekende bronnen aanvinken anders lukt het downloaden wellicht niet.

Deze plugin heeft beduidend sneller de updates dan ze worden toegevoegd aan de Play Store en je kunt uit verschillende versies inclusief nightly's kiezen.

