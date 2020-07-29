Versie 18.8 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die als eerbetoon de codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

So, here we are again. Those of you with eagle eyes may already have seen this rolling out, but just to make everyone else aware - 18.8 is here. In our ongoing quest to make your lives as simple and fulfilling as possible, we're proud to present what is likely to be the final release in the 18.x "Leia" series, before all effort now shifts to 19.x "Matrix".

As usual, this is a bug fix release, so don't go looking for new features. Full details are on GitHub, but here's the short form... as you'd expect this late in the 18.x development cycle, this isn't a huge release, but it does include some things we thought were necessary to keep us going until the next major release emerges. In summary, this version:

Fixes a severe security issue in gnutls (Linux)

Other significant library/compatibility updates

Gets client/server on MariaDB 10.5.4 working for Android

Fixes video database access for Ubuntu 20.4 (search and other filtering failed)

Fixes subtitle handling from archives

Fixes CDDB access

Makes minor improvements to logging and memory reporting/display

Fixes EDLs where skip points are at the very start of a file

Contains code improvements to fix specific events, e.g. race conditions in the EPG or "pause" on end of streams on Android

Enables alpha blending for the video player (Windows)

Better handles specific exceptions (Android, mostly)

Thanks to everyone who has helped by reporting, isolating or fixing issues here.

The full changelog can be found in our GitHub milestone or you can read the merged PRs here. If you want to read back on the full history of v18 itself, or of previous versions, you can find the corresponding articles in the relevant blog posts.