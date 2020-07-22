Software-update: AnyDesk 6.0.6

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 6.0.6 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed connection status visibility issue
  • Fixed incorrect behaviour when connecting via shortcut or command line
  • Fixed crash in address book
  • Fixed renaming of address book entries
  • Fixed dpi scaling issue in dialog to manage address books
  • Fixed timeout behavior when trying to connect to offline client
  • Fixed some blurry icons

Changes in version 5.6.0 (macOS)

New Features
  • Drag'n'drop to Applications folder installation method is offered by default now (legacy install method is still supported)
  • "Install AnyDesk Service" menu option added
  • VPN support added
  • Run user script when TCP tunnel is connected
  • Support for connecting Two-factor authentication enabled hosts
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed bug when admin password was asked several times during the install
  • Grey bounds inside remote session window are no longer sensitive for mouse motion and clicks
  • Tags displayed correctly in Address book thumbnail mode
  • Fixed application crash on macOS Big Sur beta
  • Fixed issue with edit of Favorite items list

Changes in version 6.0.0 (Android)

  • Settings can be protected by device security
  • Implemented Access Control List
  • Read only address book
  • Start/stop session recording
  • WOL: Android can be used to wake other devices in the network
  • Fixed some dialog states after orientation change
  • Fixed 3-finger scroll in touchpad mode
  • Fixed layouts in RTL

Changes in version 5.5.6 (Android)

  • Improved AndroidTV support (opening settings)
  • Using internal WebView for web links instead of external browser
Door Bart van Klaveren

22-07-2020 • 08:49
25 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-07-2020 • 08:49

25 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

22 juli 2020 08:55
Mooie vergelijking tussen alle opties hier: https://blog.devolutions....e-remote-desktop-solution (helemaal onderaan de tabel met overzicht van features)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jogai op 22 juli 2020 08:56]

+1Cyb
22 juli 2020 09:16
TeamViewer loopt bij mij te zeuren dat ik het niet prive gebruik, terwijl ik gewoon alleen familie help, niet vaak maar wel regelmatig. Laatst daarom AnyDesk moeten gebruiken, want TeamViewer liet me niet toe vanwege het prive gebruik.

In de standaard instellingen werkt AnyDesk prettiger dan de standaard instellingen van TeamViewer.
- Je hoeft het niet te installeren, gewoon starten en klaar. Bij teamviewer.exe moet je steeds aangeven of het prive of commercieel is, en of je alleen wilt starten of wilt installeren. Zelf wil ik dergelijke software niet installeren, en al helemaal niet standaard op de achtergrond hebben draaien, vanwege dit soort berichten: nieuws: Gebruikers klagen over diefstal via TeamViewer-software Je hebt dat toch het gevoel alsof een hacker op elk moment kan inloggen en snel even iets kan installeren zonder dat je het door hebt.
- TeamViewer heeft in de advanced settings veel opties, waardoor het voor mij wat onoverzichtelijk is welke permissies er precies aangeschakeld zijn, en daarmee mogelijk je eigen systeem blootleggen. Ook icm een switch side bug. https://www.reddit.com/r/...wer_switch_sides_bugtake/
- Standaard kan je als bij de files komen van iemand anders. Ik heb dit niet vaak geprobeerd, maar het is natuurlijk niet prettig als je iemand je op afstand helpt, en dat persoon standaard ook meteen door je files kan snuffelen. AnyDesk wordt daar standaard expliciet toestemming om gevraagd, net als het verbinden zelf. Ook zie je welke files verstuurd zijn.
- Irritant bij TeamViewer is als de ander met de muis gaat bewegen, vaak is dan niet duidelijk of je wel of geen controle hebt. Bij AnyDesk is dat standaard duidelijker.
+2pbk
@Cyb22 juli 2020 10:38
Is voor familie helpen Quick assist niet al voldoende? Zit al standaard in Windows en voldoet als het puur gaat om even een scherm op afstand over te nemen.
+1Cyb
@pbk22 juli 2020 13:58
Wist niet van het standaard bestaan van Quick Assist in Windows af. Heb het net even gestart, maar je moet een account maken, waarna ik ben afgehaakt. AnyDesk werkt gewoon meteen goed en prettig zonder account, dus ik heb geen reden om Quick Assist te gebruiken.
+1pbk
@Cyb22 juli 2020 15:00
Bedoel je een Windows account? Ik gebruik het regelmatig maar ben dit nog niet tegen gekomen.

Even gezocht en degene die hulp biedt moet inderdaad zijn ingelogd met een Microsoft account. Aangezien ik hiermee inlog op mijn computer heb ik dit nooit gemerkt ;-)

Grootste voordeel voor mij van Quick assist is dat de ander niet meer iets hoeft te installeren of downloaden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 22 juli 2020 15:18]

+1Carlos0_0
@pbk22 juli 2020 20:00
Je moet dus idd inloggen dat is al een nadeel vind ik, en ik wil sowieso al geen Microsoft account gewoon offline account voldoet prima.
Verder begreep ik dat het heel basic is geen admin schermen ofzo, van UAC meldingen enzo dat je dit niet te zien krijgt ?.
+1WillySis
@Cyb22 juli 2020 21:11
Bij mij begon Teamviewer ook te klagen over niet privé gebruik, terwijl ik het voor meer dan 95% binnenshuis gebruikte. Ik hoorde van meer mensen dat Teamviewer ze ineens beschuldigde van zakelijk gebruik. Het leek er sterk op dat Teamviewer de thuisgebruikers gewoon aan het wegpesten was. Op emails werd gewoon niet gereageerd.
Ook bedrijven kregen overigens met wat pestgedrag te maken. De goedkoopste dienst werd uitgekleed en er kwamen flink duurdere diensten bij. Zodra je meer dan 5 computers wilde bekijken/ bedienen, moest je al upgraden naar een duurder pakket.
Het lijkt erop dat er gewoon een aantal geldwolven het bedrijf binnengeslopen waren.

AnyDesk mist wat features (bestandsoverdracht, automatische update, remote printen), maar voor thuisgebruik is het prima bruikbaar.
+1bussie66
@WillySis22 juli 2020 21:50
AnyDesk heeft de missende functies die jij noemt.
+1bussie66
@Cyb22 juli 2020 12:47
Herken het gezeur van TeamViewer. Kreeg laatst ook berichten van hun dat ik het commercieel gebruik i.p.v. prive, hetgeen niet waar is.

TeamViewer gemaild en gevraagd op basis waarvan zij deze conclusie trekken.

Geen reactie ontvangen.

Vandaag TeamViewer eraf geknikkerd en AnyDesk geïnstalleerd en bevalt me gelijk veel beter.

Bij de-installatie van TeamViewer nogmaals aangegeven / verzocht dat ze aangeven waarom zij denken dat ik het niet prive gebruik.

Bye bye TeamViewer.
0nielspouw
22 juli 2020 08:51
is iemand thuis in de verschillen met Teamviewer?
+2Rataplan_
@nielspouw22 juli 2020 09:17
Teamviewer: 120MB+ geïnstalleerd. Anydesk: 3MB geïnstalleerd. Teamviewer barst van de features 'omdat het kan' (augmented reality bijvoorbeeld) die mijns inziens weinig toevoegen. Remote control zelf werkt bij beide producten gelijkwaardig, en dat is waar het merendeel zo'n tool voor gebruikt.
Daarnaast prijs. We hebben toen Anydesk nog zonder subscription was, Anydesk voor 6 (zes) jaar afgekocht voor minder als het verlengen van Teamviewer voor 1 jaar.
Teamviewer komt er hier nooit meer in.
+1las3r
@nielspouw22 juli 2020 08:55
Allereerst de prijs. Verder kent teamviewer een adresboek, en die heb je hier niet (als je niet betaalt). Dat is een verschil. Ik gebruik anydesk voor remote support bij mijn "systeembeheer"-klantjes, en heb m'n eigen adresboek aangelegd (keepass). Teamviewer werd steeds onbetaalbaarder. Ik heb veel devices waar ik vanaf werk, en teamviewer liep al op richting de 100 euro per maand, iets wat ik niet over heb voor dergelijke tooling (ik heb het echt 3-4 keer per jaar nodig).

Verder verschil is dat teamviewer zaken als patch management regelt (dus gelijk overzicht welke machines in je lijst niet up-to-date zijn) en dat heeft anydesk niet. Overigens denkl ik dat als je dergelijke management doet voor je klanten dat je gewoon Microsoft tools (SCOM, WSUS etc) zou moeten gebruiken voor de uitrol.
+1kuras
@nielspouw22 juli 2020 15:35
Voor mij mist AnyDesk de "LAN exclusive mode" die wel aanwezig is in TeamViewer.
Ik ben nu overgestapt naar NoMachine die wel volledig offline (via LAN) te gebruiken is. NoMachine geeft naar mijn ervaring ook nog eens vloeiender beeld op de remote device en heeft minder vertraging.
+1slowdive
22 juli 2020 09:00
In de tekst hierboven staat dat je per zes jaar kunt betalen. Als ik bij pricing kijk op de website van anyDesk staat die optie er niet (meer) bij.
+1Rataplan_
@slowdive22 juli 2020 09:30
Dat is al een hele tijd niet meer. Ze zijn helaas overgestapt op een subscription model, iets waar ze zich in eerste instantie juist van distancieerden. Wij hebben nog een 6 jaar subscription, voor destijds ongeveer 1/8 van de prijs voor één jaar verlenging (dus al bestaande klant) van Teamviewer.
+1henrickus
22 juli 2020 14:51
Ben voorzichtig ook overgestapt naar Anydesk, alleen deze is niet stabiel.
Als ik via een hotspot op mijn mobile gebruik p mijn laptop en dan anydesk gebruik en een sessie start, dan wordt deze sessie na ongeveer 2 minuten verbroken en moet je de verbinding weer opzetten. Dit probleem had ik niet bij TeamViewer. Wel dat je supersnel geblockt wordt.

Heeft iemand ervaring met bv ultraVNC zodat ik dit probleem niet heb..
+1Houtenklaas
@henrickus22 juli 2020 21:12
Ben voorzichtig ook overgestapt naar Anydesk, alleen deze is niet stabiel.
Die ervaring heb ik niet. Gebruik je wellicht een VPN (L2TP?)vanaf je laptop? Dan kan het zijn dat je MTU size te groot is op de laptop, dan gaan er pakketten verloren met mogelijk dit als gevolg. Dit is eenvoudig te verhelpen door je MTU op de laptop naar 1450 bytes te zetten. DrTCP is een makkelijk tooltje daarvoor. Weliswaar gemaakt voor oudere versies van Windows, maar werkt onder W10 nog steeds OK.

Overigens lees ik hier dat Vodafone een MTU size van 1360 hanteert, het is een UK forum, maar ik ga er van uit dat Vodafone eenzelfde config uitrolt in landen. Dan zit daar je probleem verwacht ik. MTU handmatig op 1350 zetten zal het euvel wel doen verdwijnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Houtenklaas op 23 juli 2020 16:12]

0henrickus
@Houtenklaas23 juli 2020 09:28
Ik doe het niet via een VPN en W10pro is helemaal up to date.
Kan wel eens kijken of ik het kan oplossen met de MTU size. Dank voor het meedenken
0henrickus
@Houtenklaas24 juli 2020 08:34
[...]

Overigens lees ik hier dat Vodafone een MTU size van 1360 hanteert, het is een UK forum, maar ik ga er van uit dat Vodafone eenzelfde config uitrolt in landen. Dan zit daar je probleem verwacht ik. MTU handmatig op 1350 zetten zal het euvel wel doen verdwijnen.
Dit gaan we proberen, dank voor het meedenken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door henrickus op 24 juli 2020 08:34]

0MrBreaker
@henrickus22 juli 2020 20:28
Zit je toevallig bij Vodafone?
0henrickus
@MrBreaker23 juli 2020 09:24
Ja klopt, ik zit bij Vodafone.
Iets in mij zegt nu dat hier dus een probleempje mee is... 8-)
0MrBreaker
@henrickus23 juli 2020 19:22
Ligt 100% bij/aan Vodafone :( . Al geruime tijd geleden een ticket voor aangemaakt bij Vodafone, maar 0,0 (re)actie :( :( :(
0henrickus
@MrBreaker24 juli 2020 08:33
Ben jij dan overgestapt op een ander programma (geen team viewer) die dit probleem niet heeft.
Gewoon benieuwd hoe ben je er achter gekomen dat het aan Vodafone ligt? Is het niets iets wat Anydesk ook zou kunnen verhelpen. Ik weet dat team viewer probleemloos werkt samen met vodafone. (behalve dat je tegenwoordig bijna altijd wordt geblokkeerd) Zit even te kijken naar utraVNC, maar daar moet je weer goed opletten dat het goede pakket wordt gedownload (client/server) Juist 1 software programma is zo ideaal.
0Houtenklaas
@henrickus24 juli 2020 11:04
Dat blokkeren herken ik. Mijn vader is ruim boven de 70 nog begonnen met "compjoeteren" zoals hij het zelf noemt. En die heeft geen enkele knopjesvrees omdat hij weet dat ik van afstand even kan meekijken. Inmiddels is de brave ziel 90 en mag ik zeker drie keer per week wat herstellen op zijn PC. En dat duurde dan ook niet lang voordat Teamviewer mij blokkeerde. Ik heb de moeite genomen om Teamviewer te informeren, ideeën aangedragen hoe dit handiger kan zoals het controleren op het aantal remote locaties die je helpt en dergelijke, de situatie uitgelegd ... Resultaat was dat de blokkering werd opgeheven aldus Teamviewer, maar de melding bleef dezelfde en ze gaven geen enkele respons meer. Sindsdien een uiterst tevreden Anydesk gebruiker.
0MrBreaker
@henrickus24 juli 2020 11:18
Diverse telefoons geprobeerd, zowel hotspot als Anydesk app direct op de telefoon, werkt anydesk perfect, maar zodra de verbinding via Vodafone loopt verbreekt de verbinding na ongeveer 2 minuten. Heb nu een Samsung S10 met duo sim waardoor het helemaal makkelijk testen is => verbinding via Vodafone is na ongeveer 2 minuten verbinding weg, via KPN geen probleem, via WiFi geen probleem...

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrBreaker op 24 juli 2020 15:25]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

