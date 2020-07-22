Versie 6.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 6.0.6 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed connection status visibility issue

Fixed incorrect behaviour when connecting via shortcut or command line

Fixed crash in address book

Fixed renaming of address book entries

Fixed dpi scaling issue in dialog to manage address books

Fixed timeout behavior when trying to connect to offline client

Fixed some blurry icons Changes in version 5.6.0 (macOS) New Features Drag'n'drop to Applications folder installation method is offered by default now (legacy install method is still supported)

"Install AnyDesk Service" menu option added

VPN support added

Run user script when TCP tunnel is connected

Support for connecting Two-factor authentication enabled hosts Fixed Bugs Fixed bug when admin password was asked several times during the install

Grey bounds inside remote session window are no longer sensitive for mouse motion and clicks

Tags displayed correctly in Address book thumbnail mode

Fixed application crash on macOS Big Sur beta

Fixed issue with edit of Favorite items list Changes in version 6.0.0 (Android) Settings can be protected by device security

Implemented Access Control List

Read only address book

Start/stop session recording

WOL: Android can be used to wake other devices in the network

Fixed some dialog states after orientation change

Fixed 3-finger scroll in touchpad mode

Fixed layouts in RTL Changes in version 5.5.6 (Android) Improved AndroidTV support (opening settings)

Using internal WebView for web links instead of external browser