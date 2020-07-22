Versie 6.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 6.0.6 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed connection status visibility issue
- Fixed incorrect behaviour when connecting via shortcut or command line
- Fixed crash in address book
- Fixed renaming of address book entries
- Fixed dpi scaling issue in dialog to manage address books
- Fixed timeout behavior when trying to connect to offline client
- Fixed some blurry icons
Changes in version 5.6.0 (macOS)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Drag'n'drop to Applications folder installation method is offered by default now (legacy install method is still supported)
- "Install AnyDesk Service" menu option added
- VPN support added
- Run user script when TCP tunnel is connected
- Support for connecting Two-factor authentication enabled hosts
- Fixed bug when admin password was asked several times during the install
- Grey bounds inside remote session window are no longer sensitive for mouse motion and clicks
- Tags displayed correctly in Address book thumbnail mode
- Fixed application crash on macOS Big Sur beta
- Fixed issue with edit of Favorite items list
Changes in version 6.0.0 (Android)
- Settings can be protected by device security
- Implemented Access Control List
- Read only address book
- Start/stop session recording
- WOL: Android can be used to wake other devices in the network
- Fixed some dialog states after orientation change
- Fixed 3-finger scroll in touchpad mode
- Fixed layouts in RTL
Changes in version 5.5.6 (Android)
- Improved AndroidTV support (opening settings)
- Using internal WebView for web links instead of external browser