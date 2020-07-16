Apple heeft versie 13.6 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.6 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om je iPhone te gebruiken als autosleutel.

Digital car keys Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone

Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud

Share digital keys easily with iMessage

Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving

Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery Apple News (US only) Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription

Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app

A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories

CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road

Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests Health New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG

Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Adds a new setting to choose if updates automatically download to your device when on Wi-Fi

Addresses an issue that could cause apps to become unresponsive when syncing data from iCloud Drive

Fixes an issue that could cause data roaming to appear to be disabled on eSIM even though it remained active

Fixes an issue thats causes some phone calls from Saskatchewan to appear as originating from the United States

Addresses an issue that could interrupt audio when making phone calls over Wi-Fi Calling

Fixes an issues that prevented some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling

Resolves an issue that could cause the software keyboard to appear unexpectedly when connected to certain third-party hardware keyboards

Fixes an issue that could cause Japanese hardware keyboards to be incorrectly mapped as a U.S. keyboard

Addresses stability issues when accessing Control Center when Assistive Touch was enabled

Provides a mechanism for administrators to specify domains to exclude from traffic carried by always-on VPN connections Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.