Firmware-update: Apple iOS 13.6

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 13.6 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.6 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om je iPhone te gebruiken als autosleutel.

Digital car keys
  • Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone
  • Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud
  • Share digital keys easily with iMessage
  • Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving
  • Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery
Apple News (US only)
  • Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription
  • Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app
  • A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories
  • CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road
  • Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City
  • More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+
  • Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests
Health
  • New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG
  • Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
  • Adds a new setting to choose if updates automatically download to your device when on Wi-Fi
  • Addresses an issue that could cause apps to become unresponsive when syncing data from iCloud Drive
  • Fixes an issue that could cause data roaming to appear to be disabled on eSIM even though it remained active
  • Fixes an issue thats causes some phone calls from Saskatchewan to appear as originating from the United States
  • Addresses an issue that could interrupt audio when making phone calls over Wi-Fi Calling
  • Fixes an issues that prevented some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling
  • Resolves an issue that could cause the software keyboard to appear unexpectedly when connected to certain third-party hardware keyboards
  • Fixes an issue that could cause Japanese hardware keyboards to be incorrectly mapped as a U.S. keyboard
  • Addresses stability issues when accessing Control Center when Assistive Touch was enabled
  • Provides a mechanism for administrators to specify domains to exclude from traffic carried by always-on VPN connections
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Apple iOS 13 on iPhone

Versienummer 13.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Apple

Smartphones Apple iPhone

+2Master FX
16 juli 2020 10:49
Mijn iPad mini 3 is nu ook te updaten naar 12.4.8
+2pBook
@Master FX16 juli 2020 11:29
iPhone 5S en andere toestellen die geen iOS 13 ondersteunen ook.
+2DeFeCt
16 juli 2020 14:46
Volgens mij staat de belangrijkste reden om te updaten niet vermeld: https://www.security.nl/p...ldingen+en+audiobestanden
+1Trousercough
16 juli 2020 10:16
Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery
Betekent dit dat de iPhone zichzelf 'eerder' uitschakelt om batterij over te houden en dat je per saldo minder lang gebruik kan maken van jouw iPhone?
+2dycell
@Trousercough16 juli 2020 10:48
Een iPhone gaat automatisch 'uit' als de batterij 'leeg' is maar dan is deze niet geheel zonder stroom. Als je op de powerknop drukt dan gaat het scherm aan met een indicatie om de telefoon op te laden. Ook heb ik zelf een keer meegemaakt dat mijn telefoon onvoldoende stroom had om de ochtend te halen (waarschijnlijk een op hol geslagen app). Toch ging mijn wekker wel af ondanks dat de telefoon verder niets meer deed. Ik heb ook wel eens een volledig lege telefoon gehad (en verslapen) dus vertrouw er maar niet op.

Kort door de bocht: als je telefoon uit gaat omdat de batterij leeg is, dan is de batterij niet echt leeg.
+1DigitalExorcist
@dycell16 juli 2020 14:14
Is ook slecht voor de accu als ie volledig leeg zou zijn. Het batterijmanagement zorgt altijd voor een minieme hoeveelheid lading die achterblijft.
0batjes
@dycell16 juli 2020 13:14
Functionaliteit die ik misde sinds mijn antieke dumb-phone Nokia's. Dat de wekker het toestel wakker maakt. Dat doet mijn Moto niet namelijk.

Maar eens testen op de iPhone van het werk, juist dat soort dingen zorgen er voor dat ik nog altijd vertrouw op een goede oude wekkerradio.
0dycell
@batjes16 juli 2020 13:55
Haha, die wekkerradio heeft mij ook wel eens gefaald maar stroomstoringen zijn tegenwoordig niet meer zo vaak voorkomend. Ik moet wel zeggen dat het iPhone gebeuren erg lang geleden was dus ik weet niet of het nu nog werkt.
0Henk Poley
@batjes16 juli 2020 14:20
Tsja, ook al eens gehoord van iemand die in het theater z'n iPhone uit zette, onder het mom van "Dan is 'ie pas echt stil". En dat start dat ding mooi op tijd op om te gaan tetteren 😅
+1nlmarvin
@Trousercough16 juli 2020 10:19
Interessante vraag. Al heeft een telefoon weinig stroom nodig vermoed ik om vanuit een soort slaapstand een auto te unlocken. Zodra je weer in de auto zit kan je hem opladen.
+1GrooV
@Trousercough16 juli 2020 10:19
Dit werkt met de NFC chip en zit er nu al in voor OV kaarten. NFC heeft maar heel weinig stroom nodig dus het lijkt me dat als je batterij niet krachtig genoeg meer is om heel iOS te draaien er nog wel genoeg in zit om een NFC chip te voorzien
0HitDyl
@GrooV16 juli 2020 11:06
Klopt, een zeer slimme feature voor wanneer fysieke pasjes gaan verdwijnen. Als het aan mij ligt mogen ze hier nog wel wat verder in gaan, misschien wel twee weken zonder stroom of net zoals een fysiek pasje altijd zonder stroom.
0iAR
@HitDyl16 juli 2020 14:41
Inderdaad. Wat is het verschil tussen NFC in telefoon en in pasje dan?
0Maurits van Baerle
@GrooV16 juli 2020 11:36
Wij hebben hier in het VK een zaak gehad van een journaliste die met haar iPhone was ingecheckt in het OV, toen raakte haar batterij leeg en werd ze daarna gecontroleerd. Een boete en een juridisch geschil verder heeft het haar honderden ponden gekost. Het heeft haar natuurlijk wel een aardig artikel opgeleverd.

Het is dus beslist geen overbodige luxe van het OS om hier rekening mee te houden.
0phsdv
@GrooV16 juli 2020 13:23
De NFC chip zit niet in de telefoon. De kaart lezer zit in de telefoon. Deze moet een elektro-magnetisch veld opwekken op 13.6 MHz zodat de NFC chip in een kaart uitgelezen kan worden. Dit kost stroom. Waarschijnlijk zal deze niet op het maximum toegestane vermogen zenden, want dat ligt rond de 1 a 2W.
Tenzij ze bij de auto het net andersom doen. Weet iemand dat?
0iAR
@phsdv16 juli 2020 14:42
En hoe verhoudt zich dit dan met Apple Pay én betaalpassen die geen stroom hebben?
+1slijkie
@Trousercough16 juli 2020 10:34
Die 5u van die chip is gelijk aan 1 minuut screen-on time. Niet letterlijk maar om een beeld te geven hoe weinig energie nodig is voor die chip. Dus dat zal reuze meevallen.
+1Ui30
16 juli 2020 10:21
En het probleem van snel leeglopende batterijen? Geen woord daarover. Overigens hebben wij dit kunnen fixen door de Music-app te verwijderen. Met die app was onze SE na 4, 5 uur al leeg. Na verwijderen houdt de SE het weer een etmaal vol.
+1nlmarvin
@Ui3016 juli 2020 10:24
Ik heb ook vaker gelezen dat dit voor nu de enige oplossing is. Het is wel treurig dat je een app waar je voor betaald moet verwijderen om je telefoon normaal functionerend te houden. Zeker als de fabrikant en app maker hetzelfde bedrijf zijn.
+1Merlijn1234
@nlmarvin16 juli 2020 10:31
Ik heb geen problemen met music app, dus het zal wel bij sommige personen voorkomen. Laten we hopen dat het gauw wordt gefixt.
0nlmarvin
@Merlijn123416 juli 2020 10:37
Dat zal ook een reden zijn dat Apple er niet over communiceert. Het is een selecte groep die er last van schijnt te hebben. Ik gebruik zelf geen Apple music meer na een paar maanden te hebben geprobeerd begin dit jaar. Ik miste functionaliteit ten opzichte van Spotify, maar dat is weer een ander verhaal.

Kortom ik kan er weinig over zeggen :P .
+1slijkie
@Ui3016 juli 2020 10:32
Hoor het vaker, zelf geen enkel probleem, heb Apple Music erop staan en zie hem niet eens in het verbruik lijstje bij Batterij. (iPhone 11 Pro Max)

Maargoed, hoop op verbetering in 13.6 voor diegene die wel last bebben.
+1Hielko
@Ui3016 juli 2020 10:50
Ik heb/had precies hetzelfde probleem met de NS Reisplanner, verbruikte 40%+ van mijn batterij terwijl ik de App weken lang al niet meer had gebruikt. Verwijderd, en accuduur weer normaal. Zal testen of ik die nu weer terug kan zetten.
+1CrimInalA
16 juli 2020 10:27
Enkel iOS 13.6 is uit dan ? Dus ipadOS 13.6 nog niet ?

Ik ben ongeduldig voor een fix voor de battery drain sinds 13.5.1 op mijn ipad .. .
+1Caayn
@CrimInalA16 juli 2020 10:29
13.6 kwam zojuist op mijn iPad (2018) binnenrollen.
+1slijkie
@CrimInalA16 juli 2020 10:30
iPadOS 13.6 is ook uit. Apple WatchOS 6.2.8 ook.
+1juliank
16 juli 2020 10:30
Ik heb ios 13.6 nog niet binnen, ook niet bij de settings zelf...?
+1meesje
@juliank16 juli 2020 10:33
Vreemd. Gisteravond heb ik iOS, ipadOS, tvOS en watchOS alle bijgewerkt. Het was een drukke avond. ;) Dit weekend macOS. Wellicht proberen je device opnieuw op te starten?
0juliank
@meesje16 juli 2020 10:37
Al gedaan zelfs gister avond🤔
0Carlos0_0
@juliank16 juli 2020 12:08
Gaat niet van zelf instelling/ software update Dan gaat die controleren, of had je dat gedaan ?.
0juliank
@Carlos0_016 juli 2020 12:30
Heb ik gedaan
0Carlos0_0
@juliank16 juli 2020 13:14
Draai je geen beta ofzo misschien dan krijg je niet altijd een nieuwe update, de golden master van een week eerder is vaak gelijk aan de officiële release.
Anders heb jij geen iphone die ios13 draait waarschijnlijk.
0juliank
@Carlos0_016 juli 2020 13:14
oh ja klopt ik draai geen beta versies
+1fwawer
16 juli 2020 10:16
Hopelijk eindelijk de batterij issues opgelost...
+1slijkie
16 juli 2020 10:16
Benieuwd of het batterij probleem opgelost is waar meerdere mensen het over hadden.
+1Halo_Master
16 juli 2020 10:48
Ik heb nu iOS public beta 14, ik vind die eigenlijk al beter dan de laatste officiële iOS 13.xx
Batterijduur is in ieder geval stukken beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Halo_Master op 16 juli 2020 10:49]

0Juice.
@Halo_Master16 juli 2020 11:28
Dat ervaar ik zelf toch anders. Waar mij toestel op 13.5.1 nu nog minimaal 95% had bij licht gebruik zoals 15 min Spotify & licht SnapChat gebruik zit ik nu al op 89% met iOS 14.0. Nu vind ik dat an sich geen probleem, maar voorheen redde ik het makkelijk met één lading voor anderhalve dag waarbij ik nu twee keer moet laden omdat ik anders de dag net niet red.
+1jeroenvtec
16 juli 2020 12:27
En dat groene scherm wat ik heb bij unlocken, lees ik ook niks over.
0jeroenvtec
@jeroenvtec20 juli 2020 09:13
Ik weet waarom, het probleem zit er nog steeds in. Af en toe is het groenig bij aanzetten en dan verspringt het weer naar zwart.
1 2

