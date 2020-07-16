Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.1.1

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.1 van Pi-hole is verschenen, een uur nadat 5.1 het levenslicht zag. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. Hieronder is te vinden wat er sinds versie 5.0 veranderd is:

Pi-hole Core v5.1.1

Cosmetic bug fix for fresh installs. Prevents IPV4_ADDRESS and IPV6_ADDRESS from being blanked out when the install script calls webpage.sh to set the web password (which in turn re-sources basic-install.sh and (currently) resets these two variables)

Edit: Also @PromoFaux broke the debug script, so that too.

Pi-hole Core v5.1

New Tweaks Fixes

Versienummer 5.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-07-2020 • 08:57
94

16-07-2020 • 08:57

Submitter: jpgview

Bron: Pi-hole

Pi-hole

Reacties (94)

+3sjhgvr
16 juli 2020 17:30
Laat ik t lijstje wat ik bijhoud even plaatsen voor de liefhebbers: https://oisd.nl
0Kecin
@sjhgvr17 juli 2020 00:00
By far de beste blocklist wat mij betreft. Heb circa 10 dingen op mijn whitelist staan. Totaal 1.6 miljoen domeinen in de block en de vrouw zeurt eigenlijk nooit. Ideaal.
Ook zag ik dat er veel internationaal gebruik is van je lijst. Ik ben er blij mee in iedergeval.
0sjhgvr
@Kecin17 juli 2020 05:21
En die "10 dingen", komen die voor in de oisd lijst? If so, hoor ik graag van je welke dat zijn :)
0Kecin
@sjhgvr17 juli 2020 12:02
Nee! Haha. Via een uitgebreide cryptolijst en dan kan ik Coinbase niet bereiken. Verder nog wat phone home van Domotica (Tahoma Box en een Youtube regex voor mobiel zo even uit mijn hoofd).
0Codemeister
@sjhgvr20 juli 2020 13:08
Hier wordt je lijst naar volle tevredenheid gebruikt. Bedankt en ga zo door!
0antipode
@sjhgvr26 juli 2020 12:06
Bedankt voor je lijst!

Klopt het dat er op tweakers nog wel advertenties komen? Die lopen via google.
+1spiritrulez
16 juli 2020 09:06
Wat is nou precies de reden dat HomeAssistant is overgestapt naar AdGuard in plaats van PiHole?

Ik had het idee dat het zelfs van dezelfde developer was, of heb ik dat mis?
+2lenwar

@spiritrulez16 juli 2020 12:41
@renedis beschrijft het een beetje op een rauwe manier.
Pi-hole is te wispelturig geworden om die op een stabiele manier als HA-addon te laten bestaan. (dus als een standaard container geschikt voor HA. Hij is nog wel beschikbaar als Integration, waardoor je dus een externe installatie kan regelen.)

Zie de redenering die HA zelf geeft:
https://github.com/hassio-addons/addon-pi-hole

De HA ontwikkelaars zijn ook van mening dat AGH 'beter is' dan Pi-Hole is. (zie opmerking in de link hierboven). Persoonlijk vind ik Pi-Hole ook niet echt een fantastische tool. Het is effectief een dnsmasq-installatie met een vracht scripting er omheen en een webserver ervoor.
Begrijp me niet verkeerd. Pi-Hole doet wat het moet doen. Punt-uit. Maar AGH doet meer, (praat zelf DoT en DoH, de web interface is zelf https (zonder dat je die handmatig in de lighttpd-configuratie hoeft te prakken) en is lichter. Waar Pi-Hole dus een combinatie van derdepartijapplicaties is, bestaat AGH uit één bestand (met wat configuratiebestandjes natuurlijk).

AGH is ook nog is native cross-platform. Zo heb ik persoonlijk (puur anekdotisch hier) mijn Adguard Home op een Ubiquity Unifi router draaien (met een MIPS64 processor). Draait prima, en ik ben niet meer afhankelijk van een raspberry pi in mijn netwerk om op internet te kunnen.

Waar @renedis tegen aan loopt, dat je blocklists één voor één moet toevoegen heeft hij gewoonweg een punt. Persoonlijk loop ik er niet tegen aan, omdat ik maar één grote blocklist gebruik, maar dat is persoonlijk. Ik heb met AGH niet meer of minder websites die het niet meer leuk doen (ik heb het niet actief gemeten, maar het was me niet opgevallen toen ik over was gestapt naar AGH)
0OMEGA_ReD
@lenwar16 juli 2020 17:04
Misschien offtopic maar hoe heb je AGH geïnstalleerd op je Unifi Router?
0lenwar

@OMEGA_ReD16 juli 2020 20:11
Ik heb deze post een tijdje terug op Got gezet
https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/view_message/62433428

Ondertussen is er een beta uit die voor MIPS64 is gecompileerd. (zou theoretisch efficiënter moeten zijn dan de MIPS versie op de unifi. Ik heb hem nu een halve dag draaien en lijkt stabiel te werken.

Als je ergens vastloopt, stuur dan een pm of via de discord.
0DePen
@lenwar16 juli 2020 21:05
(Deze reactie is eigenlijk off-topic)
Waar @renedis tegen aan loopt, dat je blocklists één voor één moet toevoegen heeft hij gewoonweg een punt. Persoonlijk loop ik er niet tegen aan, omdat ik maar één grote blocklist gebruik, maar dat is persoonlijk. Ik heb met AGH niet meer of minder websites die het niet meer leuk doen (ik heb het niet actief gemeten, maar het was me niet opgevallen toen ik over was gestapt naar AGH)
Het ding is ook dat je lang niet zoveel blocklists nodig hebt dan bij Pi-hole. (Bij Pi-hole is het ook lastiger geworden om meerdere blocklist tegelijk toe te voegen)
+1teek2
@spiritrulez16 juli 2020 09:25
https://twitter.com/Frenck/status/1233902986520387584

Als je een beetje doorklikt kom je bij wat gedelete tweets van pi-hole llc en er klijkt wat drama te zijn geweest (https://discourse.pi-hole...k-and-contributions/10274) maar volgens mij valt het allemaal wel mee. Ik denk dat de HA devs AdGuard gewoon fijner vinden om mee te werken, professioneler.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 16 juli 2020 09:29]

+1thibaultvdb
@spiritrulez16 juli 2020 10:07
Ik ben ook overgestapt door HA, werkt perfect die adguard.
0renedis
@spiritrulez16 juli 2020 09:17
Beetje off-topic; dat komt omdat de ontwikkelaar Frenck het te moeilijk vindt om de addon (docker container) te onderhouden.

Ik persoonlijk walg van adguard en ben overgestapt op de reguliere PiHole container :)
+1DenBeke
@renedis16 juli 2020 09:18
Wat is er "walgelijk" aan AdGuard?
0cadsite
@renedis16 juli 2020 09:21
Kan je die mening staven of is het op buikgevoel?
Ik heb PiHole geprobeerd en kreeg het niet naar mijn zin en adguard werkte zowat onmiddellijk.
Het is minder uitgebreid, maar wel veel toegankelijker.
0renedis
@cadsite16 juli 2020 10:39
Ik heb nog geen manier gevonden hoe ik meerdere adlists kan toevoegen in één keer in adguard. Dit moet allemaal per stuk handmatig. Als je 50+ lists heb is dat behoorlijk vervelend.

Ook is adguard te agressief met blokkeren in mijn geval. Meerdere websites die gewoon niet goed werken.

YouTube ad’s blokkeren lukt met adguard ook niet, die blokkeert gewoon de complete video.

Daarnaast is het tracen met adguard ook geen succes, ik kan niet herleiden welke blokkade van welke bron afkomt. Geloof dat zoiets ook al heel lang een feature request was/is.
0cadsite
@renedis16 juli 2020 11:03
Eigenaardig.
Ik had net het probleem dat PiHole veel te agressief was.

En eigenlijk is dat geen probleem van het gebruikte systeem, maar van de gebruikte lijsten.
Ik zie ook totaal niet in waarom je zo'n massa lijsten zou moeten gebruiken. Dat is toch van het goede te veel?
0DePen
@renedis16 juli 2020 21:08
Ik heb nog geen manier gevonden hoe ik meerdere adlists kan toevoegen in één keer in adguard. Dit moet allemaal per stuk handmatig. Als je 50+ lists heb is dat behoorlijk vervelend.
Je hebt ook geen 50+ lists nodig
Daarnaast is het tracen met adguard ook geen succes, ik kan niet herleiden welke blokkade van welke bron afkomt. Geloof dat zoiets ook al heel lang een feature request was/is.
Ik vind het juist veel makkelijker om te zien van welke list een blokkade komt in AdGuard, bij Pi-hole moest ik telkens zo'n query-search doen
0spiritrulez
@renedis16 juli 2020 10:09
Ok dan, ik ben mee gegaan met HA en ben overgestapt omdat ik het nu in HASSIO draai. Voorheen draaide ik Raspbian en draaide ik Pi-Hole los naast HA totdat mn SD kaart het opgaf.

Tot nu toe werkt alles zoals verwacht zonder issues maar als ik ooit weer Raspbian of andere normale distro ga draaien dan geef ik Pi-Hole zeker weer een kans!
+1sluismaster
16 juli 2020 09:15
Ik (en vooral mijn vriendin) had veel last van PiHole. Mijn LG smart TV dacht steeds dat hij geen verbinding had met internet, en Netflix, Spotify & vooral Videoland startte eigenlijk bijna nooit fatsoenlijk.

Met pijn in mijn hard de DNS omlegging maar weer ongedaan gemaakt.
+1Sand0rf
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:17
Al vele jaren Pi-hole gebruiker en nog nooit last gehad dat mijn Netflix en Spotify het niet deden. Had je niet een blocklist ingeladen die een beetje te strak was ingeregeld?
+1sluismaster
@Sand0rf16 juli 2020 09:36
Ik had gewoon de standaard lijsten gepakt, dus niks bijzonders.
+1oef!
@Sand0rf16 juli 2020 10:10
Onder specifieke omstandigheden kunnen er zeker issues optreden. De Netflix app op mijn Shield TV werkte bijvoorbeeld niet totdat ik een bepaald domein whiteliste (terwijl mijn tv of laptop geen issues had). Hetzelfde geldt voor het aanmelden bij Geforce Now na een factory reset van de Shield. Vroeger had je ook vaak issues met advertentiebeheer (dus je eigen advertenties beheren) in Facebook of Google.

[Reactie gewijzigd door oef! op 16 juli 2020 10:11]

+1Aganim
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:23
Je kan apparaten tegenwoordig toevoegen aan groepen en deze volledig of deels uitsluiten van blokkades. Dus daarmee zou je dit moeten kunnen ondervangen. :)

Ik had een soortgelijk euvel met de werklaptop van mijn vriendin, waarop specifieke tools niet wilden werken. Uiteindelijk de DNS blokkades voor het hele ding maar uitgeschakeld (en de laptop uit voorzorg in mijn MikroTik geïsoleerd van de rest van het netwerk): geen problemen meer zonder de hele PiHole eruit te hoeven trekken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aganim op 16 juli 2020 09:24]

+1sluismaster
@Aganim16 juli 2020 09:37
Je kan apparaten tegenwoordig toevoegen aan groepen en deze volledig of deels uitsluiten van blokkades. Dus daarmee zou je dit moeten kunnen ondervangen. :)
Daar heb ik destijds naar gezocht, maar was volgens mij geen feature op dat moment.
+1DeTjuk
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:44
Dat zit er ook nog niet zo lang in. :)
0meesje
@Aganim16 juli 2020 10:35
Groepen? Dat is een mooie toevoeging. Ooit ook even met pi-hole gespeeld. Mijn vrouw was er minder happy mee. De exacte reden weet ik niet meer, maar het had in ieder geval met shopping te maken. ;)
0jastas
@Aganim16 juli 2020 13:18
Bij mij werkte m'n tv decoder (orange tv) ook niet meer onder pihole, als ik de pihole uitschakel werkt alles zoals vanouds.
Dus m'n decoder toevoegen tot een groep, waar de DNS niet wordt geblocked?
Zou dit werken?
0Anoniem: 112755
@jastas17 juli 2020 00:45
Ja dat kan zeker.
+1zordaz
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:24
Spotify en Netflix werken hier al jaren probleemloos icm een PiHole, jouw issues lijken daarom wat anders dan een PiHole probleem.
+1sluismaster
@zordaz16 juli 2020 09:38
Netflix werkte wel het beste van alle streaming diensten. Videoland was vrijwel onbruikbaar, Prime werkte ook niet echt lekker.

Na het uitschakelen van PiHole werkte alles weer normaal, dus ik gok dat het er wel mee te maken had. Misschien dat ik binnenkort een nieuwe poging ga wagen.
+1YaPP
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 10:10
Wellicht is het dan handig om te zien in PiHole welke DNS queries gedaan werden, en welke waarom tegengehouden worden. Hier heb ik geen problemen met LG-TV's of videoland.

Zelf merkte ik dat de DNSSec controle met CloudFlare (1.1.1.1 DNS) vaak onrecht aangaf dat DNSSec niet klopte. De optie was óf DNSSec uitzetten, óf een andere provider gebruiken. Nu met OpenDNS (ECS) van Cisco gaat het wel goed.

Daarnaast was deze whitelist nodig voor thuiswerken:
* nexusrules.officeapps.live.com # MS Teams, Outlook
* officeclient.microsoft.com # MS Teams
* mobile.pipe.aria.microsoft.com # Outlook
* browser.pipe.aria.microsoft.com # Outlook
* g.live.com # MS Teams

Advertenties die mijn vrouw op doorklikt:
* partnerprogramma.bol.com
* www.googleadservices.com

[Reactie gewijzigd door YaPP op 16 juli 2020 10:13]

+1jpgview

@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:29
sinds pihole v5.0 kan je er heel eenvoudig voor zorgen dat devices géén blocks hebben, en toch pihole gebruiken.

Maak een group NOBLOCK en wijs er de devices aan toe (verwijder de devices uit de default groep). Zorg ervoor dat er géén adlists aan de NOBLOCK groep zijn toegewezen, klaar.

Het is meer werk, maar komt ten goede aan je privacy, vooral als je ook unbound gebruikt.

Zo heb ik ook een document gemaakt om b.v. googleads (in de google search engine) toe te laten op specifieke devices, je vind het hier.
0sircampalot
@jpgview16 juli 2020 10:40
Via een temp disable in pihole heb ik je document kunnen bekijken.
Blijkbaar staat telenet.be op een van de blocklists.
+1joenja
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:31
Kwestie van ip whitelisten, mits je de dhcp service can pihole gebruikt. Of kies ervoor om ipv de dns in je router aan te passen, dit per device te doen. Zo heb ik het hier ook gedaan, ipad van mijn vriendin heeft een standaard dns, dus krijgt gewoon alle ads. Handig voor haar als ze een spel met in-game ads speelt. Die zijn lastig te whitelisten.
0zordaz
@joenja16 juli 2020 10:53
Ik draai de PiHole volledig default zonder een witte lijst. Verder met DHCP van het internetmodem. Het werkt allemaal prima hier (ook thuiswerken trouwens). Ik gebruik wel de DNS van mijn provider en niet van Cloudfare of zo.
+1DarkMagician
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:39
Spotify en Netflix nooit problemen mee. Wel met mijn blizzard cliënt (stond permanent in maintenance mode).

Even Pi-hole webpage bezocht en alles van blizzard wat tegengehouden werd gewhitelist en opgelost.

Als je al problemen hebt (al dan niet door een te strakke blacklist) kan je simpel zien wat er op jouw ip/apparaat wordt tegengehouden.
+1Cerv47
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:43
Zet gewoon een custom DNS (google, opendns, ...) op je smart TV?
0JorisM
@Cerv4716 juli 2020 11:14
Zet gewoon een custom DNS (google, opendns, ...) op je smart TV?
Of stel 'm in op de servers van NextDNS. Die hebben Native Tracking Protection. Daarmee blokkeer je de gluuracties van de grote fabrikanten (Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Apple, Windows etc.). LG zit er nog niet bij zie ik, maar zal later nog komen denk ik :)

Anders kun je als primaire blocklist die van OISD gebruiken, daar zit de PiHole Blocklist SmartTV standaard in en biedt daarnaast een alles omvattende lijst incl. de juiste allow listings.
+1NimRod1337
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 09:45
In dergelijke apparaten wil ik nog wel eens een static ip toepassen met cloudflare dns.
+1mkools24
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 10:08
Ik heb het ook een paar weken gebruikt maar het levert meer werk op dan het iets oplost inderdaad. Het is een heel gedoe om het te beheren. Individuele adblockers voor al je apparaten is toch een stuk handiger, die zet je on the fly uit en aan en je hoeft niet eerst op een web interface in te loggen.
0zordaz
@mkools2416 juli 2020 11:00
Ik zie het als een tweetrapsraket: Blockers per apparaat en daarnaast een PiHole. Zeker voor mobiele apparaten met apps vol advertenties en ingebouwde tracking (denk bijv aan Markplaats) heeft een PiHole serieus meerwaarde.
0mkools24
@zordaz16 juli 2020 11:40
Daarvoor heb ik dus gewoon Adguard. Bovendien werkt dat ook als je op 4G zit. Met Pihole moet je dan een publieke DNS server draaien.
0zordaz
@mkools2417 juli 2020 10:15
Adguard is ook prima, net als bijv. Blokada maar dat werkt bij mijn weten nog altijd niet tegelijk met andere VPN software op Android apparaten en die heb ik ook regelmatig nodig.
0mkools24
@zordaz17 juli 2020 10:16
Dan zou je nog kunnen rooten en Adaway gebruiken evt.
0zordaz
@mkools2417 juli 2020 10:59
Ja, dat weet ik. Is voor mijn eigen Smartphone evt. nog wel een optie; maar voor partner en kinderen niet echt he :)
0bytemaster460
@mkools2416 juli 2020 13:07
Wat moet je dan beheren? Als er in je huishouden mensen zijn die toch graag malafide websites willen gebruiken en je dus steeds moet analyseren waar het fout gaat, kan ik me dat voorstellen, maar verder stelt het toch allemaal niet veel voor qua beheer.
0GEi
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 10:23
Dat had ik ook met mij. LG tv; een aantal apps wilde niet starten. Op basis van de info in de log een aantal domeinen vrij moeten geven. Nu werkt het zoals verwacht. Om de hele LG in een groep te zetten en deze vrije doorgang te geven vind ik te veel eer, dat wil ik niet.
0bytemaster460
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 12:54
Had ik ook met mijn Samsung TV. Heb even een paar uurtjes ervoor uitgetrokken om te kijken welke domeinen gewhitelist moesten worden. Soms gaat het om één domein dat open moet staan en dan werkt alles weer.
0Serefsiz
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 15:04
Ik heb zelf een tijd geleden ook PiHole gebruikt samen met een LG smart TV.
Nooit problemen gehad met Netflix & Spotify. Ook standaard blocklists. Videoland gebruik ik niet dus kan daar niets over zeggen.

Gebruik nu een tijdje Adguard zonder problemen.
0DePen
@sluismaster16 juli 2020 21:11
LG smart TV dacht steeds dat hij geen verbinding had met internet, en Netflix, Spotify & vooral Videoland startte eigenlijk bijna nooit fatsoenlijk.
Mijn (Samsung) smart tv dacht ook dat hij geen internet had, daardoor werkte alle apps ook niet. Wat servers van Samsung gewhitelist en het werkte weer. Heb dat probleem nooit eerder bij AdGuard en/of Pi-hole gehad.
+1fapkonijntje
16 juli 2020 09:07
Aan de ene kant heel handig om troep buiten de deur te houden en het draait overal op, aan de andere kant is DNS blokkeren wel heel beperkt en brengt de nodige issues met zich mee. Zeker als ads van hetzelfde domein komen als de normale content, of als het verwijderen van ads een pagina slopen.
+1Jazco2nd
@fapkonijntje16 juli 2020 09:18
Hmm gaat hier al maanden prima. Sites zijn niet gesloopt en ads van zelfde domein hebben ze inmiddels ook trucjes voor.

Enige wat je wel ziet zijn single videostreams waar de ads server-sided erin zijn gestitched. En YouTube video ads maar die kan je tegenwoordig ook goed tegenhouden via PiHole.

Icm Unbound heb ik recursive DNS waardoor niet 1 partij in de wereld al mijn DNS info heeft (wat wel zo is bij DoH, omdat daarbij alleen de verbinding naar de eerste server versleuteld is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 16 juli 2020 09:19]

+1Dennisb1
@Jazco2nd16 juli 2020 09:20
Hoe hou je YouTube tegen?
+1NimRod1337
@Dennisb116 juli 2020 09:47
Dat kan helemaal niet makkelijk zoals hij zegt. Adblock Plus blijft noodzakelijk daarvoor.

Als het wel kan hoor ik het heel heel graag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 16 juli 2020 09:47]

0GertMenkel

@NimRod133716 juli 2020 13:25
Ik zou persoonlijk ABP niet meer aanraden sinds ze allerlei vage dingen zijn gaan doen (afpersen advertentiebedrijven met hun "acceptable ads" systeem, de neppe uBlock extensie, etc.). uBlock Origin doet het daar een stuk beter voor.
+1DePen
@Dennisb116 juli 2020 21:24
Nee, want de ads komen van hetzelfde domein als de video zelf, dus het wordt heel moeilijk om het te blokkeren.
0Paul_dH
@Dennisb116 juli 2020 10:03
Thuis en vroeger in het MKB regelde we dat met een accountje op OpenDNS. Hier kan je vinkjes aan en uitzetten voor bepaalde diensten of protocollen. Je kan dan na het instellen van OpenDNS binnen je scope online dingen aan of uitzetten. Werkt top!
0Primuszoon
@Jazco2nd16 juli 2020 10:41
Je ISP kan nog steeds al je DNS requests naar de root servers traceren (indien ze dit willen). De gecachte requests zien ze natuurlijk niet meer.
0lenwar

@Jazco2nd16 juli 2020 21:48
Maar als je unbound wil gebruiken, heb je op zich dnsmasq/pi-hole niet meer nodig.
Unbound ondersteund ook blacklists. Er zijn ook mensen die zaken gescript hebben. Het enige dat je dan niet hebt is de web interface. (in de derde link hebben ze zelf iets gemaakt met Grafana. Niet voor de configuratie maar wel voor de statistiekjes)

https://medium.com/@steff...dns-blocking-3567986a5735
https://github.com/oznu/dns-zone-blacklist
https://www.tumfatig.net/...sing-unbound8-on-openbsd/

Dat scheelt weer een extra laagje overhead.
0Jazco2nd
@lenwar16 juli 2020 23:03
Heel interessant!!
Wat ik echt mis bij Pi-Hole is een eenvoudige simpele en gebruiksvriendelijke manier om even voor een apparaat adblocking uit te schakelen, bijvoorbeeld voor m'n telefoon of laptop.

Er is een app voor Android die een toggle toegevoegd aan de notificatietoggels. Maar daarmee schakel je adblocking in PiHole uit, voor alle devices.
0lenwar

@Jazco2nd16 juli 2020 23:41
Ik denk niet dat je dat met Unbound voor elkaar gaat krijgen. Dit is typisch één van de dingetjes waar Pi-Hole of AdGuard Home wel toegevoegde waarde hebben. Beiden hebben een API waar je tegen aan kan praten:
https://discourse.pi-hole.net/t/pi-hole-api/1863
disable (only AdminLTE v2.5+)
Disable Pi-hole ad blocking
Temporal disabling is possible by specifying the amount of seconds, e.g. api.php?disable=10&auth=...
Authorization & Token required (see WEBPASSWORD in /etc/pihole/setupVars.conf)
Example: api.php?disable&auth=183c1b634da0078fcf5b0af84bdcbb3e817708c3f22b329be84165f4bad1ae58
Dit zet het wel uit voor 'alles' zover ik kan zien. Ik weet niet hoe 'up to date' dit document is. (ik gebruik zelf PiHole niet)
Met de AdGuard Home API kan je in principe alles instellen en doen wat je wil. (Vrijwel alles was in de GUI kan, kan ook in de API)
https://github.com/Adguar...ster/openapi/CHANGELOG.md

Je zou dus kunnen kijken of je zelf wat kan scripten om een apparaat tijdelijk aan een tag te zetten middels één API-call., maar dat moet je dan wel zelf maken.
+1sniek
@fapkonijntje16 juli 2020 09:14
Gebruik dit al erg lang en ben heel erg tevreden. Sites die er toe doen en bijvoorbeeld ook Tweakers zijn gewhitelist. Krijg denk ik 2 tickets per jaar betreffende jouw omschreven euvel en dat heb ik er wel voor over.
+1Raymond Deen
@fapkonijntje16 juli 2020 09:20
Als de makers van een website zoveel tijd en moeite besteden om het blokkeren van ads tegen te gaan dan zouden ze zich eens ergens anders op moeten focussen zodat ze zonder die ads een levensvatbaar product hebben.
Sites die dit doen, geven eigenlijk aan dat ze het digitale equivalent zijn van die vreselijke, in de weg staande advertentiezuilen die je hinderen in je normale loopje door bijvoorbeeld het station of winkelcentrum.
0lenwar

@Raymond Deen16 juli 2020 23:59
Onder aan de streep zijn er natuurlijk maar zoveel manieren om een website rendabel/kostendekkend te krijgen:

- Advertenties
- Sponsoren (die waarschijnlijk iets van advertenties willen laten zien)
- Webruimte verkopen (waarschijnlijk komen daar (verkapte) advertenties)
- Abonnementsgeld vragen van je gebruikers
- Vrijwillige bijdragen vragen van je gebruikers (niet erg betrouwbaar, en gaat ook zeker niet werken voor heel veel sites. Zeker niet als 'alle sites' dit gaan doen)
- Iets waar ik niet aan kan denken?

Uiteraard zijn er de uitzonderingswebsites zoals wikipedia die grotendeels wordt gefinancierd door allerlei grote organisaties en (rijke?) individuen en zo nu en dan een bedelberichtje, maar dit is natuurlijk niet weggelegd voor de meeste sites.

Begrijp me niet verkeerd. Ik heb ook een rothekel aan advertenties, en vooral de manier hoe ze door allerlei vage derde bedrijven (die mij ongevraagd trachten te profileren) worden geserveerd. Als websites zelf een paar kleine plaatjes serveren, in plaats van (in het extreemste geval) ettelijke MBs aan javascript met wat veel te grote foto's op te sturen, zou ik er heel wat minder moeite mee hebben.
+1streamnl
16 juli 2020 09:34
En je kan hem updaten via de terminal met het commando:
pihole -up

@Bart van Klaveren, misschien een idee om dit standaard mee te nemen in je tekst.
+1theMob
@streamnl16 juli 2020 18:09
Bedankt, ik lees altijd de comments totdat iemand het update commando vermeld. Dit keer wist ik het al bijna zelf, misschien nog twee keer en dan blijf ik het me herinneren ;-)
0BaasG
@streamnl16 juli 2020 10:14
Pi-Hole en Web Interface wilden wel updaten vanuit de terminal, FTL update ging alleen via PuTTY bij mij :?
0streamnl
@BaasG16 juli 2020 12:27
Apart. ik doe eigenlijk alles via de terminal (Macbook) en ondervind (tot nu toe) geen problemen...
0rookie no. 1
@streamnl22 juli 2020 22:57
Naar deze comment zat ik te zoeken, maar hoe kom je headless er ook alweer in? Putty SSH doet het niet.

Mja, of je enabled SSH eerst...

[Reactie gewijzigd door rookie no. 1 op 22 juli 2020 23:20]

0roytje2803
16 juli 2020 09:58
Vraagje. Ik heb zojuist de update uitgevoerd. Echter heb ik nu het issue dat mijn Lighttp service niet meer start. Hierdoor komt de admin page niet op.

Iemand een idee hoe dit op te lossen is.

Ik draai Pi-Hole op een Pi4 in combinatie met Dietpi
0jpgview

@roytje280316 juli 2020 10:34
# check configuration
# this should echo Syntax OK
lighttpd -t -f /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf
0roytje2803
@jpgview16 juli 2020 12:04
Bij mij geeft hij het volgende aan:

lighttpd -t -f /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf
Duplicate config variable in conditional 0 global: server.error-handler-404
2020-07-16 12:03:56: (configfile.c.1289) source: /etc/lighttpd/conf-enabled/99-dietpi-pihole.conf line: 33 pos: 1 parser failed somehow near here: (EOL)
2020-07-16 12:03:56: (configfile.c.1289) source: find /etc/lighttpd/conf-enabled -name '*.conf' -a ! -name 'letsencrypt.conf' -printf 'include "%p"\n' 2>/dev/null line: 4 pos: 8 parser failed somehow near here: (EOL)
2020-07-16 12:03:56: (configfile.c.1289) source: /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf line: 92 pos: 1 parser failed somehow near here: (EOL)
0jpgview

@roytje280316 juli 2020 12:24
ik zie een verwijzing naar letsencrypt.conf in de output, en ga er dus vanuit dat je in het verleden de admin interface op https hebt gezet, waarschijnlijk met deze of gelijkaardige instructies.

De lighttpd configuratie word door een pihole -up volledig overschreven, jouw configuratie wijzigingen zijn dus ongedaan gemaakt, de extra conf files blijven echter gewoon bestaan.

Ik vermoed dat je de eerder aangbrachte wijzigingen opnieuw zult moeten doen (controleren), of het hele https gebeuren verwijderen. Als je admin console niet bereikbaar is van de buitenwereld (ook niet via b.v. wireguard), is er weinig toegevoegde waarde om dit te doen.
0NimRod1337
@roytje280316 juli 2020 12:29
diet pi config van lighttpd welke conflicteert met die van pihole
0Raven
@roytje280316 juli 2020 10:42
"Echter heb ik nu het issue dat mijn Lighttp service niet meer start"
Wat laat "sudo systemctl status lighttpd.service" zien als reden?
0roytje2803
@Raven16 juli 2020 12:03
Deze geeft het volgende:

lighttpd.service - Lighttpd Daemon
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/lighttpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Thu 2020-07-16 09:55:18 CEST; 2h 5min ago
Process: 7898 ExecStartPre=/usr/sbin/lighttpd -tt -f /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf (code=exited, status=255/EXCEPTION)

Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: Failed to start Lighttpd Daemon.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: lighttpd.service: Service RestartSec=100ms expired, scheduling restart.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: lighttpd.service: Scheduled restart job, restart counter is at 5.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: Stopped Lighttpd Daemon.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: lighttpd.service: Start request repeated too quickly.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: lighttpd.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'.
Jul 16 09:55:18 DietPi systemd[1]: Failed to start Lighttpd Daemon.
root@DietPi:~#
0Gieltje
@roytje280316 juli 2020 10:54
Was met de docker versie ook het geval, simpelweg een keer herstart en alles functioneerde weer naar behoren.
0m-buurman
@roytje280316 juli 2020 10:56
Dit probleem herken ik en is ook een aantal keren teruggekomen, had telkens te maken met rechten op /var/log/lighttpd map.

https://discourse.pi-hole...-failed-to-start/14225/34
0lenwar

@roytje280316 juli 2020 15:49
Waar je hier tegen aan loopt is inherent aan het gebruik van een constructie als Pi-Hole. Pi-hole is een dnsmasq server met een zwik scripting er omheen en een lightttp webserver ervoor. Dit gaat dus uit van bepaalde standaardsituaties.
Blijkbaar is de lightttp configuratie van jouw dietpi dusdanig anders/afwijkend dat de scripting van Pi-Hole er niet goed mee overweg gaat. Ook is het mogelijk dat je zelf aanpassingen hebt gedaan die de scripting van Pi-Hole niet goed snapt.

Dit is natuurlijk logisch, want de scripting er omheen moet bepaalde aannames maken, of de scripting moet de configuraties van de gebruikte derdepartijsoftware (dnsmasq, lightttp, enz.) nog completer gaan beheren, maar dan zou je je pi nergens anders meer voor kunnen gebruiken. Althans. Dan blijft de kans bestaan dat je tegen dit soort dingen aan blijft lopen.

Je zou kunnen kijken naar een alternatief als AdGuard Home. Die doet hetzelfde als Pi-Hole, maar dan meer en is vanaf de grond af opgebouwd (het hele programma, is één binary en een paar configuratiebestandjes). Je kan de certificaten e.d. gewoon vanuit de web-interface inregelen, hij praat standaard DoH/DoT, enz. enz.
0Starck
16 juli 2020 11:10
Net de update gedaan via Docker. Maar een deel van de CSS code leek te laden, dus de website zag er niet uit. Ook bleef het draaiende icoontje actief voor de grafieken en de grafieken deden het ook niet.

Ik heb hem terug gezet naar pihole/v5.0 en nu loopt alles weer zoals vanouds.

EDIT: Bedankt voor de tips :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Starck op 16 juli 2020 13:52]

0bluecupra
@Starck16 juli 2020 11:47
Heb Pi Hole 5.1.1 ook draaien in een Docker container op mijn Synology NAS. Had ook dat bepaalde grafieken in het dashboard niet getoond werden en bleven laden. Na een CTRL+F5 binnen de Chrome browser is dit opgelost en werkt alles naar behoren
0Scally
@Starck16 juli 2020 12:24
Had ik ook, temp files verwijderd van de browser en tis weer goed :)
0jpgview

16 juli 2020 12:01
De belangrijkste wijziging in pihole v5.1.1

In pihole v5.0 was er een dilemma. Wanneer je een regex voor bijvoorbeeld facebook aanmaakte
^(.+\.)?(facebook|fb(cdn|sbx)?|tfbnw)\.[^.]+$
moest je kiezen of deze gebruikt werd voor een whitelist OF een blacklist regex entry. Dus:
- blacklist regex, en een heleboel whitelist entries om facebook toe te laten op sommige devices
- whitelist regex, en een heleboel blacklist entries om facebook te blocken op sommige devices

Deze beperking is weg door een wijziging in de sqlite3 domainlist table (UNIQUE(domain, type)).

In pihole v5.1.1 nu dus:
- regex blacklist, assign aan de default groep (alle devices geblocked).
- identieke regex whitelist, maak een groep allowFacebook, wijs de devices waar je facebook wil op toe laten toe aan die groep (ze blijven ook member van de default groep), en wijs de regex whitelist toe aan de allowFacebook groep (alleen die groep, verwijder de default groep)

Waarom werkt het, simple, de basis regel whitelist always wins, word voor de members van de allowFacebook groep toegepast.

Ik gebruik dit al een tijdje (dev branch), werkt als een trein en de facebook gebruikers zijn dol gelukkig.
0lenwar

@jpgview16 juli 2020 16:30
Dat klinkt inderdaad als een significant verbetering :)
Werkt het ook andersom? Dus stel dat ik maar voor één apparaat een dienst wil blokkeren, maar wel zodanig dat dit altijd werkt (dus ook als die dienst per ongeluk op een blocklist terecht komt)

Dus dat er gewicht op een lijst gezet kan worden, ipv 'passlisting' heeft altijd voorrang op 'blocklisting' ( we mogen geen whitelisting en blacklisting meer zeggen natuurlijk ;) )

Dus concreet voorbeeld. Ik wil altijd voor een smarttv alle Facebook URLs blokkeren, maar voor de rest van m'n apparaten niet.
0jpgview

@lenwar16 juli 2020 16:40
de basis regel whitelist always wins is het enige dat telt.

dus:
- whitelist regex assign aan default group
- blacklist regex assign aan blockFacebook groep
- verwijder het device dat je wil blocken uit de default groep en wijs het toe aan de blockFacebook groep
- voeg de adlists die je ook nog wil gebruiken voor de groep blockFacebook toe aan de groep.

klaar

wel complexe setup op deze manier, het hangt er maar vanaf voor hoeveel devices je wil whitelisten/blacklisten. Ik zou het persoonlijk nooit omdraaien, een nieuw device, b.v. een slimme koelkast heft geen toegang tot facebook nodig. Door mijn oorspronkelijk voorstel te gebruiken is de koelkast vanaf de eerste minuut geblocked.

Maar het kan...
0lenwar

@jpgview16 juli 2020 20:13
Zo'n idee had ik al. Fijn dat het in elk geval op een redelijke manier mogelijk is zonder door allerlei hoepels te hoeven springen :)
0tcviper
16 juli 2020 17:15
Ik zou niet moeilijk doen en fijn NextDNS gebruiken. Super service, met veel meer dan alleen ad blocking en je hoeft geen apparaat meer bij te houden, te installeren of te configgen het werkt gewoon uitstekend. https://nextdns.io/
0darknessblade
17 juli 2020 15:35
Hebben andere er ook last van dat de Temperatuur meting ineens niet zichtbaar is.

Na het updaten is dit ineens niet meer zichtbaar.

Tevens nog een andere vraag, hebben andere ook Gisteren rond 19:50 ineens een enorme Piek gezien van Querries {rond de 10K}?

{Dit kan ook komen omdat Avast door een update de License key niet goed las waardoor de internet security version was vervangen door de standaard gratis versie}

[Reactie gewijzigd door darknessblade op 17 juli 2020 15:40]

0floris25
@darknessblade21 juli 2020 13:51
Had ik ook, uiteindelijk heb ik alles (router / raspberry) uit en aangezet en toen deed alles het automagisch weer.
0darknessblade
@floris2521 juli 2020 14:00
Van de temperaturen is het inmiddels gefixed, was een cookie/cache issue.

de Piek kan echt komen door avast ineens terugezet is naar de free versie.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

