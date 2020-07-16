Versie 5.1.1 van Pi-hole is verschenen, een uur nadat 5.1 het levenslicht zag. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. Hieronder is te vinden wat er sinds versie 5.0 veranderd is:

Pi-hole Core v5.1.1

Cosmetic bug fix for fresh installs. Prevents IPV4_ADDRESS and IPV6_ADDRESS from being blanked out when the install script calls webpage.sh to set the web password (which in turn re-sources basic-install.sh and (currently) resets these two variables)

Edit: Also @PromoFaux broke the debug script, so that too.

Pi-hole Core v5.1

Improve conditional forwarding #3260 (@DL6ER)

Added support for CNAME record add/remove #3351 (@marank)

Implement backend support for theming #3327 (@DL6ER)

Debug extras #3423 (@PromoFaux)

Add CAP_SYS_NICE to FTL's capabilities #3455 (@DL6ER)

Display warning if unsupported OS is detected #3441 (Subsquently fixed by #3490) (@PromoFaux)

Remove wget from PIHOLE_DEPS #3185 (@msamendinger)

use py3 instead py2 #3153 (@jnozsc)

Assorted typo fixes #3126 (@XhmikosR)

Reduce apt-get install verbosity #3205 (@MichaIng)

fix typo #3218 (@JulienOrain)

Revert using hardcoded php-intl meta package #3204 (@MichaIng)

Do not add pihole user to web server group #3226 (@MichaIng)

Remove dead code #3312 (@subdavis}

Only check SELinux states if "getenforce" command exists #3353 (@MichaIng)

Update documentation links #3359 (@dnicolson)

Fix GitHub capitalisation #3360 (@dnicolson)

Remove store/shop link from README #3369 (@a-p-o)

Start pihole-FTL after network #3248 (@MichaIng)

Use toggle instead of select #3406 (@PromoFaux)

instead of #3406 (@PromoFaux) Remove csslint from Strickler CI #3419 (@XhmikosR)

Reload the lists, which will cause the cached privacy level to be updated #3415 (@fhriley)

Remove deprecated Disconnect lists from "defaults" #3451 (@PromoFaux )

Update links #3412 (@XhmikosR)

Allow certain domain duplicates #3466 (@DL6ER )

Change OS Detection in debug script #3434 (@PromoFaux)

Improve man pihole restartdns section #3492 (@DL6ER)

Improve IP validation function #3489 (@PromoFaux)

Markdown tweaks #3420 (@XhmikosR)

Fix/tweak blocking page #3403 (@XhmikosR)

Tweak lighttpd configs #3425 (@XhmikosR)

Prevent "pihole disable $timeout" from messing up future state changes #2887 (@tlk)

Add additional information about local debug log location #3545 (@PromoFaux / @dschaper)