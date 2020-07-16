Versie 13.0 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
Improved:
Fixed:
- Clicking on folder path in message view opens the folder and shows the messages therein.
- Passwords with leading or trailing space character cannot be used in Exchange archiving profile, although supported by Microsoft 365.
- Messages of item class "IPM.Note.NotSupportedICal" cause ErrorAccessDenied exception when archiving from Microsoft 365 mailboxes.
- Installer: Updated 7-Zip Self Extractor to current version.
- Update of third party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements.