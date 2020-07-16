Versie 13.0 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

Improved: Clicking on folder path in message view opens the folder and shows the messages therein. Fixed: Passwords with leading or trailing space character cannot be used in Exchange archiving profile, although supported by Microsoft 365.

Messages of item class "IPM.Note.NotSupportedICal" cause ErrorAccessDenied exception when archiving from Microsoft 365 mailboxes.

Installer: Updated 7-Zip Self Extractor to current version.

Update of third party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.

Various minor bug fixes and improvements.