Software-update: MailStore Home 13.0

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 13.0 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

Improved:
  • Clicking on folder path in message view opens the folder and shows the messages therein.
Fixed:
  • Passwords with leading or trailing space character cannot be used in Exchange archiving profile, although supported by Microsoft 365.
  • Messages of item class "IPM.Note.NotSupportedICal" cause ErrorAccessDenied exception when archiving from Microsoft 365 mailboxes.
  • Installer: Updated 7-Zip Self Extractor to current version.
  • Update of third party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements.

MailStore Home 10

Versienummer 13.0.0.20045
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MailStore
Download http://www.mailstore.com/en/mailstore-home-email-archiving.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 12,16MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: MailStore

Update-historie

24-03 MailStore Home 22.1 11
11-12 MailStore Home 13.2.1 2
30-09 MailStore Home 13.2 0
04-'21 MailStore Home 13.1 0
10-'20 MailStore Home 13.0.3 13
07-'20 MailStore Home 13.0 11
06-'19 MailStore Home 12.0.3 5
04-'19 MailStore Home 12.0.1 1
04-'19 MailStore Home 12.0 12
01-'19 MailStore Home 11.2.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MailStore Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+110+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1RMYuma
16 juli 2020 12:01
Voor cloud based mail kan dit zeker handig zijn, maar voor Outlook kun je toch gewoon een backup van het lokale pst-bestand maken?
+1TMDC
@RMYuma16 juli 2020 14:24
Voor incidenteel gebruik zijn .pst archieven prima, maar het is ondoenlijk om 20+ jaar aan e-mails van allerhande accounts in een werkend PST bestand te krijgen. Al was het alleen maar vanwege de omvang :P

Daarnaast is het me regelmatig gebeurd dat .pst bestanden onbruikbaar bleken te zijn, want om één of andere reden corrupt of niet compatible met versie XYZ van Outlook ;(
+1RMYuma
@TMDC16 juli 2020 14:38
Ik maak ieder jaar op 1 januari een nieuw pst-bestand aan. Ik heb dus voor ieder jaar een los bestand, waardoor de omvang ook niet heel groot wordt.
+1GeroldM

@RMYuma16 juli 2020 22:23
Veel plezier met het doorspitten van die bestanden naar en mailtje waarvan je niet meer weet wanneer je het hebt ontvangen.

PST bestanden zijn alleen voor diegenen die een Exchange server beheren een uitkomst. Daarna zijn er genoeg software huizen die schaamteloos veel geld vragen om corruptie te voorkomen en/of repareren.

Maar de gebruiker, die is daar allemaal niet mee geholpen. Wel met een tool als MailStore. Zelf ontvang ik dagelijks veel mail. Mijn MailStore is bijna 20GByte in omvang en er zit voor 10+ jaar aan data in. Zoeken naar een specifiek bericht neemt maar een paar seconden in beslag (op een 3e generatie i5 processor en SATA 2 hard disk).

MailStore Home biedt ook meer zoekopties dan een mail client en je kan MailStore Home ook gebruiken om je mailberichten van of naar Outlook/PST formaat over te hevelen. En doet dat voor nop.

Gebruikers die PST blijven gebruiken, die vertonen (licht) masochistische trekjes.
0RMYuma
@GeroldM16 juli 2020 22:33
Ik hoef zelden mail op de zoeken van meer dan één jaar terug, dus voor mij werkt dat prima.
+1Xion
@RMYuma16 juli 2020 12:11
Dat werkt prima als dat eenmalig of sporradisch wil doen. Dagelijks wordt een ander verhaal en dan wordt automatiseren een must. Een task scheduler met een script op je workstation kan nog uitkomst bieden, maar is misschien ook niet ideal.

Ik heb er voor gekozen om de tooling van Synology te gebruiken om mijn Office 365 mail te backuppen. Eenmaal ingesteld en het loopt vanzelf. Geen omkijken naar, tenzij er een mail of notificatie komt dat het mislukt is. Overigens wil ik daar niet iedere keer mijn 'zware' machine voor opstarten.

Verder is een centrale/dedicated applicatie of server wenslijke als je dit op grotere schaal wil doen. Het gratis thuis gebruik van dit soort enterprise oplossingen zijn handig voor jezelf en gelijk een mooie tryout voor als je een keer om advies wordt gevraagd. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xion op 16 juli 2020 12:12]

+1mortal
@RMYuma16 juli 2020 12:41
Dit is meer dan alleen een back-up.
+1hp-got
@RMYuma16 juli 2020 13:01
Het is een archiveer-programma, ik weet niet waarom dit als back-up door het leven gaat.
+1vrow
@RMYuma16 juli 2020 13:35
Inderdaad, het is een doorzoekbaar archief. Mails worden (optioneel) dus ook uit Outlook verwijderd. Het programma en de database zijn portable, dus altijd op elke (nieuwe) computer te starten of vanaf usb-drive.
Het zoeken is bliksemsnel en Outlook is ook een stuk sneller met minder mail - vooral als het IMAP betreft.

Wel zorgen voor een backup van dit archief natuurlijk!!
+1sellh48
16 juli 2020 14:43
Gebruik dit programma al jaren. Mail dat ik nog moet lezen of nog in behandeling heb, zit in de Outlook inbox. Mail dat ik afgehandeld heb, sleep ik naar een map "Afgehandeld" en onzinnige/overbodige mail verhuis ik naar de prullenbak. Eens in de zoveel tijd verplaats ik de map "Afgehandeld" en de outbox naar Mailstore. Die mail heb ik in principe niet meer nodig, maar wil ik eens iets terug zoeken dan heb ik in Mailstore het archief, waar ik in Outlook geen last meer van heb.

Tot zover de theorie. De praktijk is dat ik per dag dermate veel mail binnen krijg, en ik zelf vaak laks met het afhandelen van binnengekomen mail, dat de inbox doorlopend volloopt en vervuild raakt.
Daar is helaas geen software voor beschikbaar.... dat vereist dagelijkse discipline.... Dagelijks de e-mail van de dag afhandelen en verplaatsen naar de juiste map (afgehandeld of de prullenbak).

Eens in de zoveel tijd ga ik een middagje zitten en schoon ik de inbox weer volledig op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sellh48 op 16 juli 2020 14:47]

+1DarkShaDows
17 juli 2020 13:45
Alle mail sinds 1993 heb ik nog, onlangs nog een keer een oude mail van Ghisler opgezocht in het Mailstore archief, zoeken gaat razendsnel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

