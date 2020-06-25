Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 451.48 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration en Crucible, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides full support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API. This includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1 as well as support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, and variable-rate shading (VRS). Additionally, this driver supports Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling when used with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Supports Vulkan 1.2

Supports hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling.

Supports CUDA 11.0.

DCL - The Game (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

Jiu Xiao

Monster Energy Supercross 2 - The Official Videogame (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

MORDHAU (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later

Overpass (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

Planetside 2 (DirectX 11)

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

Surviving The Aftermath

System Shock (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later

Warhammer Underworlds: Online

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

[Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing "GPU Water Simulation" and "Bokeh Filter" settings. [2994570]

[Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur. [200614095]

[Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering. [2997880]

[Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering. [2997814]

[Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3009631]

[Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics. [2971312]

[G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if "Disable full screen optimizations" is selected. [2969897]

Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling. [200612966]

NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]

The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos. [3009602]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]