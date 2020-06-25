Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 451.48 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 451.48 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration en Crucible, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate

The new Game Ready Driver provides full support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API. This includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1 as well as support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, and variable-rate shading (VRS). Additionally, this driver supports Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling when used with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

New Features and Other Changes
  • Supports Vulkan 1.2
  • Supports hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling.
  • Supports CUDA 11.0.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • DCL - The Game (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Jiu Xiao
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 - The Official Videogame (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • MORDHAU (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later
  • Overpass (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Planetside 2 (DirectX 11)
  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Surviving The Aftermath
  • System Shock (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later
  • Warhammer Underworlds: Online
  • Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing "GPU Water Simulation" and "Bokeh Filter" settings. [2994570]
  • [Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur. [200614095]
  • [Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering. [2997880]
  • [Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering. [2997814]
  • [Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3009631]
  • [Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics. [2971312]
  • [G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if "Disable full screen optimizations" is selected. [2969897]
  • Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling. [200612966]
  • NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]
  • The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos. [3009602]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337/3028436]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
  • [SLI][G-SYNC]: With multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]
  • [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when DDS switch is set to Optimus and Automatic, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
  • [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]

Versienummer 451.48 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 561,82MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-06-2020 08:1344

25-06-2020 • 08:13

44 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (44)

-Moderatie-faq
-144044+125+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Nickvdd
25 juni 2020 13:06
Vergeet GPU Scheduling niet aan te zetten (mits je Windows 2004 hebt) in Settings -> System -> Display -> Graphics settings.

Games lijken er aardig profijt van te hebben met name UE4 titels, stuk minder stutter en betere algemene framerates + frame times.
+1Aemstel
@Nickvdd25 juni 2020 15:27
Enig idee waarom het niet standaard aanstaat? Heeft het ook nadelen?

Offtopic: ik weet niet hoe de Windows 10 2004 uitrol werkt, maar ik heb een dualboot Windows 10 PC, en de ene installatie kan ik wel updaten en de andere niet. De uitrol gaat dus niet op IP of gebied zo te zien.
+1Nickvdd
@Aemstel25 juni 2020 15:40
Je kunt handmatig naar Windows 2004 updaten via de Media Creation Tool.

Staat standaard niet aan omdat het vanuit Windows geactiveerd moet worden, maar ik heb geen idee waarom Microsoft dat zelf niet automatisch aanzet.

Er zijn nog een aantal games die een soort haperen of iets lagere framerate geven, maar over het algemeen is het een verbetering.

Overigens moet het ook problemen oplossen voor gebruikers met meerdere beeldschermen, zoals het feilloos werken van verschillende resoluties and frequenties met allerlei verschillende content zonder dat het haperingen of andere problemen oplevert.
0Aemstel
@Nickvdd25 juni 2020 16:29
Fijne info, dankje!
+1Lyanna
25 juni 2020 08:37
Gisteren geïnstalleerd en tijdens de installatie kreeg in een blauw scherm..

Na opnieuw opstarten bleek de gpu driver weg te zijn, dus ik heb via geforce alles opnieuw geïnstalleerd, aangezien geforce experience het ook niet meer deed.

Geen idee wat er fout ging, aangezien ik dat nog nooit heb gehad, maar alles lijkt nu weer te werken
+1BEEF85
@Lyanna25 juni 2020 09:10
Kreeg precies hetzelfde vandaag.
Een KERNEL_MODE_HEAP_CORRUPTION bsod.
Na herstart idd gpu driver weg.
daarna clean install gedaan en lijkt nu weer te werken....
0Lyanna
@BEEF8525 juni 2020 11:58
Ik had een SYSTEM_STREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED met bij mislukt: portcis.sys

Maar na opnieuw installeren (tot nu toe) nog geen problemen
0miknic
@Lyanna25 juni 2020 09:07
Eerst altijd DDU gebruiken in safemode om alles compleet te verwijderen, vervolgens de gedownloade driver installeren.
+1Lyanna
@miknic25 juni 2020 09:09
als ik via geforce experience download hoeft dat nooit, tenminste: dat heb ik nog nooit gedaan en heb ook al vele jaren geen blue screen meer gehad
+1TheDeeGee
@miknic25 juni 2020 09:54
DDU moet je niet elke keer gebruiken.

DDU is voor als je van merk wisselt of als last resort om een probleem te verhelpen.
0HMC
@TheDeeGee25 juni 2020 13:26
AMD raadt DDU zelf ook aan voor wanneer je van kaart verandert. Bijvoorbeeld van RX470 naar RX5700 (voorbeeld). Ik weet niet of Nvidia dat ook aanraadt.

Voor mij geldt inderdaad als je van merk verandert, maar ook van kaart van hetzelfde merk. Voor de rest niet nodig.
0Fredi
@miknic26 juni 2020 08:34
Wat een onzin. DDU moet je alleen gebruiken als je problemen hebt met je grafische driver, niet altijd zoals jij zegt.
+1miknic
@Fredi26 juni 2020 08:44
Ja een beetje verkeerde tekst, maar hij had een blue screen. Dan kun je beter wel ff DDU gebruiken. Met altijd bedoel ik wel met problemen. Ik zelf doe het ook gewoon via de Experience.
+1Fredi
@miknic26 juni 2020 09:05
Ik download de nieuwe driver altijd vd Nvidia website en doe altijd een clean install bij installatie. Maar als je dan zoals bij jou een blue screen hebt kun je idd eens DDU proberen.
0watercoolertje
@miknic25 juni 2020 09:09
Nog nooit gedaan, en ook nooit (merkbare) issues gehad.
0Osiummaster
@watercoolertje25 juni 2020 09:40
Meestal heb je geen issues maar er slingeren vaak her en der wat registery keys die nergens naar verwijzen met de default uninstaller. DDU is belangrijker als je van Nvidia naar AMD gaat of andersom.
0Recon24
@Lyanna25 juni 2020 09:34
https://www.guru3d.com/fi...ver-slimming-utility.html

Deze is ook handig om te gebruiken.
+1captain007
@Recon2425 juni 2020 13:08
Zeer handige tool idd om alle bloatware te strippen van de installers. In combinatie met deze versie is er nog wel wat werk aan de tool aangezien een nieuwe folder is toegevoegd.

Ik had overigens dat bij de installatie het scherm zwart bleef. Na een tijdje een harde reset gedaan en bleek de driver wel geinstalleerd.
+1johanneslol
25 juni 2020 08:43
ik kan nergens vinden of Supports hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling ook wordt ondersteund op GTX kaarten ? Iemand enig idee.
+1djwice
@johanneslol25 juni 2020 08:59
https://opendata.blender....1-4023-b3f9-3466fa8cca22/

versnelling van 20 seconden t.o.v. een paar dagen terug.
+1johanneslol
@djwice25 juni 2020 09:13
Wauw nice. :) Ik zie inderdaad dat ik de optie ook krijg met mijn 1060 maxQ. Alle extra gratis performance is meegenomen. Ik hoop dat hij dan minder snel hard gaat blazen tijdens het kijken van een video ofzo.. dat gebeurd nogal vaak.
+1Vlad86
@johanneslol25 juni 2020 09:38
Zal niet moeten. Clock snelheden zijn voornamelijk verantwoordelijk voor "blazen", dat veranderd dus niet.
0johanneslol
@Vlad8625 juni 2020 10:05
Op het eerste oog heeft het echter wel impact, hij zet nu de fan uit dat deed ie nooit.
+1MrFax

@johanneslol25 juni 2020 10:44
De fan uitzetten doen Nvidia kaarten als sinds de 900-series. Als de GPU op de laagste kloksnelheid staat en deze onder 65 graden is draaien de fans niet.
0HMC
@MrFax25 juni 2020 13:24
Lijkt mij dat dat al veel eerder het geval was, al weet ik niet precies sinds wanneer. In ieder geval gingen op mijn Zotac 650 Ti Boost ook de fans netjes uit bij lage/geen belasting.
0djwice
@HMC25 juni 2020 19:51
Zeker in 1999 (en eerder):
https://youtu.be/DfjZkL5m4P4
draaide de ventilator al niet voor NVidia GPU's :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 25 juni 2020 19:56]

0johanneslol
@MrFax25 juni 2020 15:31
Klopt, dat weet ik maar dit was een probleem die opeens optrad na een update. vandaar dat ik ook hoopte dat er eentje het weer zou oplossen. :) De videokaart was 50 graden maae toch de fan aan en dan net op z'n rpm dat je coil whine hebt...
+1Mitsuko
25 juni 2020 09:22
NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]
Weet niet of dit specifiek in May 2020 update van Windows 10 voorkomt, maar hier heb ik veel last van gehad. Hoop dat het volledig opgelost is!
+1questarey
@Mitsuko25 juni 2020 19:15
Ik heb dat probleem ook regelmatig, al ruim voor dat de may 2020 update live was. Ben ook erg benieuwd, zo maar is installen :)
+1Mitsuko
@questarey25 juni 2020 21:46
Ik merkte het pas recent.. maar ik had natuurlijk ook nieuwe drivers geïnstalleerd nadat ik de May 2020 update binnenhaalde!
+1grimson
25 juni 2020 09:59
Additionally, this driver supports Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling when used with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.
Oftewel een bump van WDDM 2.6 naar WDDM 2.7
WDDM 2.7
+1Lord_T
@grimson25 juni 2020 13:10
En die kan ik als gewone gebruiker nog niet via de update zoeken manier vinden... Blijf op 1909 zitten (education versie windows 10).

Wel de driver geupdate en die lijkt het zo prima te doen (had nog heel oude 434 ofzo)
+1BartJ72
25 juni 2020 09:05
Naast de Game Ready drivers zijn ook de Nvidia Studio Drivers voorzien van een nieuwe versie: https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/drivers/results/161496/
0Poesmij
@BartJ7225 juni 2020 10:43
Jaa en er gaan gesprekken rond dat windows nu minder vram achterwege houd dan hiervoor. Wat erg welkom is bij 3d rendering. Moet het zelf nog gaan testen, maar dat er verandering aan zit te komen hierin is helemaal top!
+1Avioto
25 juni 2020 09:08
Maakt ook een aantal monitoren G-Sync compatible:
AOC AG273F1G8R3—48-240Hz
Asus VG27AQL1A—48-144Hz
Dell S2421HGF—48-144Hz
Lenovo G24-10—48-144Hz
LG 27GN950—48-144Hz
LG 32GN50T/32GN500—60-165Hz
Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9—60-240Hz
Samsung 2020 Odyssey G7 27-inch—60-240Hz
Samsung 2020 Odyssey G7 32-inch—80-240Hz
0akaash00
@Avioto25 juni 2020 09:58
Ik wacht op wanneer de LG 27GN950 gereleased wordt :)
0Avioto
@akaash0025 juni 2020 11:21
Ik wacht zelf op de G7 haha :P
0computerjunky
@Avioto25 juni 2020 14:19
Helaas staat de 24 G2 er nog altijd niet tussen terwijl de 27 inch versie wel in de lijst staat. Volgens mij doet nvidia niet genoeg moeite om alle monitoren te testen.
+1trackah123
25 juni 2020 09:44
Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling" kun je vinden in de Windows 10 May Update.

Settings -> System -> Display -> Graphics Settings -> Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling.

Dit zit dus niet in Nvidia Control Panel maar in Windows 10 Settings zelf.
+1MikeRoG

25 juni 2020 09:46
hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling wordt alleen ondersteund op Pascal en hoger en uiteraard W10 versie 2004 en hoger.
Je kunt hags inschakelen via; Windows Instellingen > Systeem > Beeldscherm > scroll naar beneden en klik op Grafische Instellingen > GPU Scheduling toggle omzetten > pc rebooten

Waarom hags niet ondersteund wordt op Maxwell bijv heeft te maken met hardwarematige limitations, als ik het goed begrijp. Je kunt wel bijvoorbeeld Pascal+ en oudere architectuur in één systeem doen en alsnog HAGS gebruiken, hags pakt dan de GPU die wél ondersteund wordt.
Q: Does HAGS supported on Maxwell?
A: No. Pascal and higher.

Q: What is teh technical reason that the "Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling" only works with Pascal and higher and not Maxwell for example?
A: Architectural improvements makes them more optimal for hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. However you should be able to mix GPUs (Pascal+ with older Kepler+ GPU) and still use HAGS on the newer GPUs.
Antwoorden komen van nvidia medewerker (ManuelG).
+1CH4OS
25 juni 2020 22:04
Voor de mensen die een zo licht mogelijke driver willen installeren (en bijvoorbeeld de telemetry willen verwijderen), kunnen het beste downloads: NVCleanstall 1.6.0 gebruiken om de driver te updaten.

De mensen die een nVidia GPU gebruiken om hardwarematig te encoden van video's voor Plex, er is een patch beschikbaar om voor GeForce en een aantal Quadro GPU's die limitatie van het maximaal aantal gelijktijdige streams op te heffen. Die overigens ook voor Windows beschikbaar is en ook reeds bijgewerkt is naar deze versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 25 juni 2020 22:06]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True