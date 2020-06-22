Versie 2.4.2 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A new command has been added to the Help menu: Help > Reset Configuration. This resets your Audacity configuration, preferences, export settings and toolbars, to default settings.

Note: Be aware that this command acts immediately with no dialog and no choice of actions or chance to abort. Undo is not available for this command.

User presets in Effects, Generators and Analyzers are left untouched, as are any Macros you may have created and plug-ins.

MP3s are now exported from Audacity with no padded (unwanted) short silence at the beginning and end of the MP3.

This was done as part of the work in fixing long-standing Bug #421