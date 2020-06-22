Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 2.4.2 RC

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 2.4.2 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Reset Configuration|Easy configuration reset

A new command has been added to the Help menu: Help > Reset Configuration. This resets your Audacity configuration, preferences, export settings and toolbars, to default settings.
Note: Be aware that this command acts immediately with no dialog and no choice of actions or chance to abort. Undo is not available for this command.
User presets in Effects, Generators and Analyzers are left untouched, as are any Macros you may have created and plug-ins.

MP3 exports without padding

MP3s are now exported from Audacity with no padded (unwanted) short silence at the beginning and end of the MP3.
This was done as part of the work in fixing long-standing Bug #421

Bug Fixes
  • P1 2442 - Windows: Crash when importing (or editing) to a disk with insufficient disk space available
  • P1 2449 - Mac: Attempting to export as M4A(AAC) yields an FFmpeg error message
  • P1 2457 - Windows: WAV Export runs 6 to 7 times slower than on 2.3.3
  • P1 2459 - Macros with Nyquist effects don't apply saved parameters
  • P1 2471 - Mix Stereo down to Mono fails if space at start of track.
  • P1 2478 - Windows: with an empty rules list in "Extended Import" prefs - Tab or Home crashes Audacity
  • P1 2479 - Mac: AudioUnit effects are not applied if you initially use the preview
  • P1 2484 - Win/Linux: OPUS import fails
  • P2 2403 - Undocking meter toolbars while playing/recording results in a frozen meter
  • P2 2408 - A region label gets split on inserting audio when Sync-lock is turned on
  • P2 2418 - Time toolbar displays incorrect time if project rate isn't 44100
  • P2 2419 - Time toolbar: Opening and closing preferences resets format to hh:mm:ss
  • P2 2428 - Nyquist Effects do not display a Progress Dialog if run from a Macro.
  • P2 2431 - Real-time effects - Enable checkbox has no effect
  • P2 2439 - Mix and Render to New Track selects left channel of new stereo track
  • P2 2443 - Mac/Linux: Old (PowerPC) projects open flat-lined or with corrupted display on Intel machines
  • P2 2456 - audacity 2.3.3 config with Spectral Selection toolbar corrupts lower dock in 2.4.x and can crash
  • P2 2458 - Possible crash when clearing text field in Gain dialog

Versienummer 2.4.2 RC
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-devel.html
Licentietype GPL

22-06-2020 • 14:19

Reacties (12)

+2kalikatief
23 juni 2020 09:56
Welke idioot heeft dit bedacht, zeg? 8)7 Een gigantisch destructieve operatie die een misklik verwijderd is, hoe verzint iemand het.

Als je ooit een bevestigingsscherm zou willen hebben, dan is dit hier de gelegenheid voor. Naast de gebruikelijke items voor een 'help' menuj is er nog een update check, een screenshot tool en wat andere items voor diagnostische zaken.

Je zult maar net al je instellingen per ongeluk verwijderen terwijl je de logs in wilt zien... Op en top een gevalletje 'opensource developers denken niet na over UX'...

De pijn en frustratie die dit gaat veroorzaken is zo makkelijk te voorkomen. Er is echt geen haan die om de drie tellen zijn configurate reset en dat venstertje echt in de weg zou zitten. |:(
0Tourmaline
@kalikatief23 juni 2020 18:15
Waarschijnlijk wel met een bevestiging van wil je werkelijk alles resetten? Hoop ik tenminste...
0kalikatief
@Tourmaline23 juni 2020 22:12
Als je de quote leest is dat juist niet het geval:
+1WienerBlut
22 juni 2020 14:29
Audacity lijkt mij best een goede en complete tool om mee te werken... Maar wat mij tegenstaat zijn de looks en niet-user-centric indeling van de tool. Graag zou ik bijvoorbeeld Wavelab inruilen voor iets dat gratis is en bijna hetzelfde kan, maar qua look en feel is het gewoon net niet dat. Ook met themes wordt het niet beter..
Mis ik hier iets? Ik hoop het, want dan kan ik overstappen...

edit: tikfout

[Reactie gewijzigd door WienerBlut op 22 juni 2020 14:49]

+1GhostShinigami
@WienerBlut22 juni 2020 14:37
het is een erg fijne tool die gewoon 'doet wat ie moet' maakt de look er van dan zo veel uit? ik gebruik het onderhand echt al jaren, hele fijne tool, veel plugins, veel tutorials voor te vinden als je er iets mee wilt doen en je weet niet hoe. Kortom: ziet er gedateerd uit, maar mbt features een erg goed product, en de prijs natuurlijk helemaal geweldig.
(disclamer: Wavelab ken ik niet dus ook geen idee of de featureset vergelijkbaar is).
+1WienerBlut
@GhostShinigami22 juni 2020 14:44
Wavelab is giga duur (€500 ofzo), maar qua usability echt heel fijn voor serieuze users (gaat iets verder dan even knippen/plakken, ik weet dat Audacity ook veeeeel meer kan dan dat) met een workflow etc.. Ik ga het maar eens uitproberen dan! Thanks voor je feedback! :)

@GhostShinigami hier nog een linkje: https://new.steinberg.net/wavelab/

[Reactie gewijzigd door WienerBlut op 22 juni 2020 14:50]

+1OxWax
@WienerBlut22 juni 2020 16:18
De PRO is "mega duur" maar dan heb je wel Maximum supported sample rate
384 kHz 8)7
+1Arjan P
@WienerBlut23 juni 2020 00:24
Wavelab Pro is onvergelijkbaar met Audacity met features als Reference Track, External Editor/ FX support, Video track, non-destructive editing met Clip, Track & Montage FX en natuurlijk het creëren van (CD en) DDP-masters. Om nog maar te zwijgen van de professionele metering.

Als je toch wil vergelijken is Wavelab Elements een betere kandidaat - nog steeds niet gratis maar betaalbaar met €99,-.
+1kaaijer
@WienerBlut22 juni 2020 14:44
Eens met GhostShinigami. Een programma waarbij functionaliteit voorop staat zonder poespas. Meer dan tevreden mee.
+1flark
@WienerBlut22 juni 2020 15:05
Begrijp je punt. Ofschoon Audacity een beetje spartaans over komt, doet het wat het doen moet.
Misschien is Reaper wat voor jou?
+1Sup4rdurt
@WienerBlut22 juni 2020 15:46
Ik heb in het verleden Audacity ook gebruikt en herken het gevoel. Nu weet ik niet precies wat je zoekt in een DAW en of je vast zit aan een bepaald OS maar er zijn een aantal andere (gratis) alternatieven te vinden (simpele Google search brengt verschillende resultaten).

Traction 7 is gratis en aardig compleet in features maar vond ik erg lastig in gebruik. Nu CakeWalk gedownload en nog weinig mee gedaan dus weet niet hoe dat uitpakt.
0DePen
@Sup4rdurt22 juni 2020 20:48
Die CakeWalk lijkt me nog wel iets... Thanks voor de tip

