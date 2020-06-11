Na een lange stilte is gisteren versie 2.14 van Pidgin uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook alweer een opvolger beschikbaar die enkele kleine problemen moet oplossen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van AIM, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, Google Talk, Groupwise, ICQ, irc, MSN, MySpaceIM, QQ, Silc, Simple, Sametime, XMPP, Yahoo en Zephyr. Tijdens de installatie kan uit maar liefst zeventig verschillende talen worden gekozen en kan spellingscontrole worden toegevoegd. Binaries zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, maar de broncode kan onder Linux worden gecompileerd. Het programma is ook prima in Gnome en de KDE SC te integreren. De OS X-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. De changelog laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Version 2.14.1 Fixed issues with Windows installer that always thought Pidgin was running. (Eion Robb)

Fixed an issue where the Windows installer was not using Unicode while doing checksums which made it fail. (Eion Robb)

Fixed an issue in the released source code that caused the Mercurial revision in the About box to be "unknown". (Gary Kramlich) Version 2.14.0 General: Fixed a memory leak in search results. (#17292 PR #320 David Woodhouse)

Support SNI with GNUTLS. (#17300 tiagosalem) (PR #659 Mihai Moldovan)

Add additional error handling to NSS and GNUTLS. (PR #679 Samuel Thibault) libpurple: Add invisible buddy support to support presence/name/photos for non buddies. (#17295 PR 321 David Woodhouse)

Make purple-remote compatible with both Python 2 and Python 3. (Jan Synacek of RedHat)

Fixed some leaky deprecation warnings. (PR #586 Gary Kramlich)

Fixed HTML logs which were writing invalid HTML. (#17280 stars PR #312 Daniel Kamil Kozar)

Fixed a use after free in purple_smiley_set_data_impl. (PR #694 Gary Kramlich)

Added the chat_send_file ability to protocol plugins. (PR #701 David Woodhouse) Pidgin: Treat tags as line breaks when pasting. (PR #678 Colin Xu)

Reverted Ticket #17232/PR #695. It caused more harm than good and a new solution needs to be found. (PR #695 Gary Kramlich) Bonjour: Always use port fallback for IPv4 addresses. (PR #382 Michael Osborne) XMPP: Support for XEP-0198 Stream Management (PR #309 defanor)

Decrease delay for file transfer using streamhosts (PR #464 #627 Evert Mouw) Voice & Video: Improve webcam failure handling. (PR #322 David Woodhouse)

Show error when creating media pipeline fails. (#17290 PR 322 David Woodhouse)

Clip audio level reporting. (#14426 PR #322 David Woodhouse)

Keep track of devices managed by GstDeviceMonitor. (PR #322 David Woodhouse)

Ignore PulseAudio monitors. (PR #322 David Woodhouse)

Backport native Voice & Video prefs from 3.0. (PR #322 David Woodhouse)

Fixed building against GStreamer 0.10 (PR #325 David Woodhouse)

Fixed initial delay on incoming audio (PR #379 David Woodhouse)

Properly cleanup timeouts. (PR #383 Jakub Adam)

Added an audio mixer so mixed sources don't cause a pipe failure. (PR #522 Fabrice Bellet)

Added screen share support for Wayland via XDP Portal. (PR #337 David Woodhouse)

Handle unplug and replug events of selected media device. (PR #699 David Woodhouse)