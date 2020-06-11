Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 3.1

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notes Manager, the next level of Notes

Unique to Vivaldi, the Notes feature lets users write down ideas and inspirations in the browser’s sidebar. A great research aid, Notes support the Markdown syntax and can automatically attach screenshots and the address of the web page being viewed added to a note.

In the new version, this signature feature goes a notch higher introducing a Notes Manager with a full-blown notes editor that includes visual editing. This is a big jump from the original basic note-taking implementation.

The new Notes Manager offers capabilities that feel closer to word processing than to note-taking. The much more powerful notes editor displays notes on a full-page with a text formatting toolbar. With more space and tools at hand, it is suitable for working with both complex and shorter notes.

Viewing notes in the Notes Manager is also much more granular than in the sidebar. It displays information such as note title, creation date, number of attachments, and more.

The Notes Manager can be accessed from the Start Page.

Highlights of the Notes Manager:
  • Text formatting: Text can be hyperlinked and formatted with common styles such as bold, italics, and headings via a toolbar at the top or keyboard shortcuts. Even more, it can be achieved with Markdown formatting.
  • WYSIWYG Editor: The “What you see is what you get” editor allows immediate changes to document in its styled form.
  • Find text: The Ctrl+F shortcut looks for certain text inside a particular note.
  • Undo-Redo: Ctrl+Z reverses the last action; Ctrl+Y is used to undo the reverse.
  • Word count: A character and word count is displayed at the end of the note.
  • Attach images: Images can be added from the right end of the toolbar.
  • Full-screen editing: Notes can be edited without any distraction in a full-screen view, or along with a detailed notes tree view that can be sorted by note title, content, creation date, associated address or number of attachments.
  • New notes: They can be added from a webpage selection via the context menu, through Quick Commands, deleted, and organized into folders.
  • Note search: Ability to search through notes with a full-text search box right at the top.
Sync Notes across devices

Vivaldi’s secure syncing of notes content across desktop and Android devices is protected with end-to-end encryption. User data is stored on Vivaldi’s own secure servers hosted in Iceland.

This means users can compose and view notes safely across devices. For example, a user can start writing a note on his Android device, and finish writing it later, or simply view it, on his computer.

Notes Manager, the only built-in note-taking tool in a browser

The Notes Manager is part of Vivaldi’s philosophy of having useful tools built into the browser. Having the Notes Manager built into the browser means users can rely less on extensions and third-party apps which can hamper performance and pose threat to privacy and security.

Configurable Menus

This new addition to Vivaldi is the first step in extending configurability to the menus.

Users can move the most frequently used actions to the top of the menu in the vertical menu, facilitating quick access, and adjusting to individual workflows.

In addition, they can add items that are not accessible from the main menu, something that can make each Vivaldi set-up unique. Similarly, users can remove items from the menu.

Users can adjust their menu via “Settings → Appearance → Menu”.

Highly requested, this functionality is one of many features that make Vivaldi the most customizable browser today.

Speed improvements

The new version has significant speed enhancements including faster startup and better handling of tabs. With overall improvements under the hood, Vivaldi is snappier than ever.

Versienummer 3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-06-2020 • 10:22

Bron: Vivaldi

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1ido_nl
11 juni 2020 10:47
Ben 3 maanden geleden overgestapt van Chrome naar Vivaldi. Eigenlijk omdat Chrome werd gemanaged door mijn werkgever op mijn werk pc en ik niet de extensies kon installeren die ik nodig had...

Na wat zoeken uitgekomen bij Vivaldi (ipv brave etc), deze kwam het meest dichtbij in de buurt van Chrome.
- Ondersteunt cross device syncing
- Zelfde extensie library
- Hoop tweak mogelijkheden
- Minder user tracking

Bevalt goed, blij dat ik de overstap heb gemaakt. Kleine dingetjes zijn beter, zoals de optie "Reopen closed tab", dat heeft Chrome opeens gewijzigd, je kon niet meer op een tab right click doen. Je moest een klein plekje vinden naast de tab-bar. Met Vivaldi kan dat wel.
Reageer
+1Eonfge
@ido_nl11 juni 2020 10:57
Dat is wel bizar. Je mag van jouw werkgever geen extensions installeren... maar een compleet andere browser installeren mag wel?

Kun je dit niet beter aanvechten bij de IT afdeling?
Reageer
+1ido_nl
@Eonfge11 juni 2020 11:02
Ben admin op mn pc, maar deze rechten van mn browser hebben ze niet vrij gegeven. Ik kan wel de registry aanpassen waardoor ik even wel alle plugins kan installeren, maar dat ben ik een dag later weer kwijt...

Ik weet, gekke situatie, maar gezien de grootte van onze organisatie is het installeren van een andere browser een stuk eenvoudiger :)
Reageer
0Luftbanana
@Eonfge11 juni 2020 11:11
Sluit ik mij bij aan. Hoewel @ido_nl denk ik een open desktop heeft (lees: een uitzondering op de regel van standaard kantoorautomatisering), kun je beter samenwerken met je IT afdeling. Alle group policies worden in zo'n situatie gebruikelijk bedrijfsbreed toegepast, zoals o.a. Chrome management, maar je hebt op een open desktop wel elevated rights om software te kunnen installeren en andere instellingen te kunnen wijzigen (maar meestal geen policies).

Maar, daar hoort natuurlijk wel een verantwoordelijkheid bij. Mijn tip zou ook zijn; overleg waar mogelijk eerst met een cybersecurity-achtige afdeling om uitzonderingen te regelen. Bepaalde group policies zijn er niet voor niets. Ik gok dat red teams (lees: ethical hackers) zo'n unmanaged browser wel kunnen gebruiken voor phishing e.d.
Reageer
0Waxyen
@ido_nl11 juni 2020 11:49
CMD + Shift + T
Ctrl + Shift + T

De sneltoets voor het heropenen van een gesloten tab. Als je een menu-optie gewend bent, is het vervelend dat die verdwijnt, maar een sneltoets kan soms een goede oplossing zijn.

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waxyen op 11 juni 2020 11:49]

Reageer
0olson
11 juni 2020 11:07
Nu nog containers implementeren en ik kan af van firefox...
Reageer
0T_Spirit
11 juni 2020 11:22
Fijne browser, in heb begin nog wel wat problemen met websites gehad maar tegenwoordig mijn standaard browser _/-\o_
Reageer


