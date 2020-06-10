Poikosoft heeft versie 9.1.2.1 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden en kan daarnaast ook worden gebruikt om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Sinds versie 9.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in verion 9.1.2 User interface improvements Added quick buttons for functions such as Add Files, Clear List, to the Audio Converter UI with the integrated File Explorer visible Correct Rip CD and Convert button sizes when other than Normal profile was last used before new program launch Load cover art possibility to open from last used folder or source audio file folder (previously last used folder only)

Metadata services improvements Get 1080px cover art from WMP/Gracenote service (service default recently changed from 1080px to 720px) Get Genre (most voted) metadata from MusicBrainz service Get Genre metadata from Discogs service

Codec Updates WavPack 5.3.0

Fixes & improvements Fix memory fault that may have occured when saving file list to M3U file Read ALBUM ARTIST metadata to Album Artist metadata if ALBUMARTIST (standard) does not exist Decode M4A/AAC files that have invalid sgpd atom (iso gapless)

Changes in verion 9.1.1 Minor updates to the newly refreshed user interface

Language updates: Spanish, German, Turkish, Dutch, Slovenian, Korean, Italian, Slovak, Russian, Romanian, Polish

Build 2: Recompiled the UI with updated C++ compiler & libraries

Build 2: Repacked with French, Russian, Catalan, and Estonian language updates Changes in verion 9.1 New user interface experience

Added taskbar / start menu jump list to launch Audio Converter, CD Ripper, or Disc Burner

Updated the integrated File Explorer component

MusicBrainz & Discogs manual search by Barcode (UPC/EAN)

CD ripper disc detection (pre-gaps, ISRCs, UPC/EAN) now uses the selected reading speed

Codec Updates WavPack 5.2.0 LAME MP3 Encoder 3.100.1 update

Changes in verion 9.0.6 Improved output filenames / rename files filename generation New predefined tags All metadata tags can be used External cover art option allows tags for filename generation

Codec Update: FhG FDK AAC 4.0.1 Audio quality improvements

Codec Update: Monkey's Audio 5.11 Multi-channel support 32-bit samples support Performance improvements

Profiles UI update

UPC/EAN always visible in the track list after initial scan

Parse multi-disc Cue Sheet / Single File metadata

Minor UI improvements Changes in verion 9.0.5 Added support for converting from Super Audio CD ISO (SACD ISO) [.iso] files

Added 5.0 support for DSD output formats Changes in verion 9.0.4 Bugfix: Fixed user interface bug (cover art icons) Changes in verion 9.0.3 DSD encoder speed improvements (no compromise in audio quality)

DSD decoder audio quality improvements

Refreshed DSP Options window

Bugfix: Fixed buffer overflow in DSD decoder-delay handling

Bugfix: Adding a file with corrupt embedded cover art icon can't crash the App anymore Changes in verion 9.0.2 Fixed the critical bug of the v9.0.1: App did not start on Windows 7/8 because Windows 10 WinRT API was accidentally used in the Desktop version of the App

Updated WavPack DSD encoder Changes in verion 9.0.1 Updated DSD encoder Improved performance (~20% faster per thread on i7) Improved audio quality

Added WavPack DSD encoder

Updated WavPack decoder Native DSD conversion Use integrated DSD-to-PCM converter (not WavPack DSD-to-PCM)

Updated WavPack encoder with the official compression levels; Fast, Default, High, Very High (previously Default, Best, Fast)

Bugfix: Fixed the bug of v9.0.0 where the window size was not restored to correct size on a DPI-scaled screen