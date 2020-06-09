Versie 2.25 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new? You can disable tasks without having to remove them.

Added the option to upload APNGs too.

Added a new parameter to the post encoding commands (URL).

Updated the Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), Dutch and Russian localizations.

The options window will adjust its width to its contents when opening. Bug fixes: The screen capture (BitBlt + cursor) over a remote desktop connection was not working properly (thanks to Luis for the help).

The editor window chrome (title bar) was not getting extended when needed.

The app could crash before warning of the missing .Net 4.8 when having .Net 4.6.2 or older versions.

If the project was too big (too many frames or frames too big), the PSD exporter could fail (thanks to Jakob for the help).

Several texts where not translatable (thanks to László for the help).

Copy and pasting a frame, then doing it again multiple times, could exceed the filename limit (thanks to Riku for the help).

The 'duplicated filename' warning was not getting hidden when unticking the option to save the file to a selected folder.