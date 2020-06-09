Versie 7.8.7 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.8.7 bug-fixes & enhancement: Fix new style save dialog by selecting right file filter and adding extension automatically.

Add right-click context menu to bookmark margin.

Add sub-menu bullets for cascaded Encoding and Language menus.

Display file name as root of workspace instead of “Workspace”.

Add file extension automatically for session files and workspace files while saving in new style dialog.

Fix file reading failure (network problem) not detected issue.

Improve Document Map precision.

Fix clickable links break syntax highlighting issue.

Fix current range detached from Document Map issue.

Disallow backward regex searches due to sometimes surprising results (an non-UI option is available to enable it).

Fix wrong project panel at start by opening a project via command line.

Allow user to skip *.* when adding only excluding Filters for Find/Replace In Files.

when adding only excluding Filters for Find/Replace In Files. Fix Doc switcher icon state update issue for cloned documents.

Assign CTRL-M as default shortcut for invoking mark dialog.

Fix also a folding visual glitch in Find result.

Add count of files searched to ‘Find result’ output.

Fix Find/Replace history lost issue.

Fix bug of Mark clearing in selection mode.

Fix auto-completion suggest the same word while the word being modified.