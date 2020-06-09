Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.8.7

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.8.7 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.8.7 bug-fixes & enhancement:
  • Fix new style save dialog by selecting right file filter and adding extension automatically.
  • Add right-click context menu to bookmark margin.
  • Add sub-menu bullets for cascaded Encoding and Language menus.
  • Display file name as root of workspace instead of “Workspace”.
  • Add file extension automatically for session files and workspace files while saving in new style dialog.
  • Fix file reading failure (network problem) not detected issue.
  • Improve Document Map precision.
  • Fix clickable links break syntax highlighting issue.
  • Fix current range detached from Document Map issue.
  • Disallow backward regex searches due to sometimes surprising results (an non-UI option is available to enable it).
  • Fix wrong project panel at start by opening a project via command line.
  • Allow user to skip *.* when adding only excluding Filters for Find/Replace In Files.
  • Fix Doc switcher icon state update issue for cloned documents.
  • Assign CTRL-M as default shortcut for invoking mark dialog.
  • Fix also a folding visual glitch in Find result.
  • Add count of files searched to ‘Find result’ output.
  • Fix Find/Replace history lost issue.
  • Fix bug of Mark clearing in selection mode.
  • Fix auto-completion suggest the same word while the word being modified.

Versienummer 7.8.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.8.7/
Bestandsgrootte 3,86MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-06-2020 08:561

09-06-2020 • 08:56

1 Linkedin

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Derice
9 juni 2020 09:17
Mooi versie nummer 787! 8)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True