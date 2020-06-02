Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.3.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.3.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Zstd 1.4.5
Code
  • Various fixes, improved progress bar accurancy for multiple tasks
File Manager
  • Fixed folder sorting, now folders are always grouped before files
  • Improved theming, window and toolbar colors can now be customized
    • New Graphite, Mocha, and Senape themes with intermediate color tones
    • (cross-platform limitation) System-rendered widgetsets are not affected by theme colors as native drawing methods were not bypassed by theme implementation
    • (Windows 10 limitation) Dark Mode colors are not passed from system to application, as workaround it is possible to use an High Contrast theme, which passes colors consistent with Dark Mode UI, until a complete API is made available to developers
Extraction and archiving
  • Added support for .zstd extension, as used in compressed cpo in new rpm installers
  • (Linux) Updated sfx module for p7zip

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 7.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-06-2020 • 13:37

02-06-2020 • 13:37

2 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

PeaZip

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Lohengrin
2 juni 2020 14:25
Geweldig programmaatje. Kan bijna alles aan, ziet er strak uit en is bovendien gratis.
Waarom zou je WinRAR nog gebruiken? Tenzij je WinRAR hebt betaalt, scheelt dit je behoorlijk veel muiskliks op jaarbasis. :)

+1ajow
@Lohengrin2 juni 2020 14:37
Winrar is inderdaad niet fijn om te gebruiken. Maar persoonlijk zou ik kiezen voor 7zip
Daar heb je als meer mogelijkheden als bij PeaZip.
Waarom dan peazip gebruiken als 7zip bestaat?





