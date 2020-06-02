Versie 7.3.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Zstd 1.4.5 Code Various fixes, improved progress bar accurancy for multiple tasks File Manager Fixed folder sorting, now folders are always grouped before files

Improved theming, window and toolbar colors can now be customized New Graphite, Mocha, and Senape themes with intermediate color tones (cross-platform limitation) System-rendered widgetsets are not affected by theme colors as native drawing methods were not bypassed by theme implementation (Windows 10 limitation) Dark Mode colors are not passed from system to application, as workaround it is possible to use an High Contrast theme, which passes colors consistent with Dark Mode UI, until a complete API is made available to developers

Extraction and archiving Added support for .zstd extension, as used in compressed cpo in new rpm installers

(Linux) Updated sfx module for p7zip

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons