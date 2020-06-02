Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 77.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 77 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 77 wordt onder meer de WebRender breder uitgerold onder Windows 10 gebruikers, is er een nieuwe pagina om certificaten te beheren en zijn er diverse verbeteringen gemaakt voor mensen met beperkingen. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Pocket recommendations, featuring some of the best stories on the web, will appear on the Firefox new tab for our users in the UK. If you don’t see them, you can turn on Pocket articles in your new tab, follow these steps.
  • WebRender continues its roll out to more Firefox for Windows users, now available by default on Windows 10 laptops running on Nvidia GPUs with medium (<= 3440x1440) and large screens (> 3440x1440).
  • You can view and manage web certificates more easily on the new about:certificate page.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • A number of features have been fixed to improve Firefox accessibility.
    • The applications list in Firefox Options is now accessible to screen reader users.
    • Some live regions previously didn't report updated text with the JAWS screen reader. This issue has been fixed.
    • Date/time inputs are now no longer missing labels for users of accessibility tools.
Changed
  • The browser.urlbar.oneOffSearches preference has been removed. To hide one-off search buttons uncheck search engines on the about:preferences#search page
Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Significant improvements to JavaScript debugging make loading and stepping through sources faster and with less memory being used over time. Source map support also got a lot more reliable and will just work for a lot more cases.
  • Added support for the JavaScript API String.prototype.replaceAll() which allows developers to return a new string with all matches to the provided pattern while preserving the original string.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (14)

+13raser
2 juni 2020 15:38
WebRender continues its roll out to more Firefox for Windows users, now available by default on Windows 10 laptops running on Nvidia GPUs with medium (<= 3440x1440) and large screens (> 3440x1440).
Beschikbaar voor gebruikers met een resolutie kleiner dan of gelijk aan 3440x1440 en aan gebruikers met een resolutie groter dan 3440x1440. Oftewel, beschikbaar voor iedereen. :)
+1bartje
@3raser2 juni 2020 15:42
met windows en Nvidea GPU
+1Slaiter
@3raser2 juni 2020 15:45
Niet iedereen, maar wel aan iemand die een Nvidia GPU heeft en dus niemand met een AMD GPU.

Waarom dat onderscheid ontgaat me volledig overigens, waarom wel voor Nvidia en niet voor AMD. Kan iemand me dat uitleggen ?
0jeroen7s
@Slaiter2 juni 2020 15:58
implementatie is het stabielste op Nvidia, dus die wordt eerste gelanceerd.
WebRender moet beschikbaar worden voor alle GPU's, maar word gefaseerd uitgerold.
Je kan dit ook ergens in about:config zelf activeren voor andere GPU's dacht ik (alhoewel ik niet weet of dit ook in de Stable kan)
0pepsiblik
@Slaiter2 juni 2020 16:00
Voor Intel werkt het blijkbaar ook nog niet.
+1Zidane007nl
@3raser2 juni 2020 15:47
Voor iedereen op Windows 10 met een Nvidia GPU.
Zie deze pagina: https://wiki.mozilla.org/Platform/GFX/WebRender_Where.
+1RaJitsu
2 juni 2020 15:42
Wat was ook al weer de reden dat Firefox met deze ontzettend snel oplopende versienummers kwam? Ik weet dat hier een reden voor was, maar krijg het niet zo snel gegoogeld.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@RaJitsu2 juni 2020 16:15
SImpel, het web verandert zo snel dat het laten wachten van nieuwe functies en ondersteuning tot een mega update eens per jaar de voortgang teveel zou tegen houden.

Er ontstond tijdens Firefox 4 zoveel irritatie dat sommige ondersteuning voor nieuwe technologieën en standaarden al ruim een jaar (!) klaar was maar dat het wachten nog steeds was op een of twee onderdelen die op de road map stonden voor versie 4 maar nog steeds niet klaar waren.

Toen hebben ze het dus op z'n kop gezet. In plaats van werken richting een roadmap doe je het precies andersom. Het release schema staat vast, wat er in die release terechtkomt niet.

Als bug- en security fixes klaar zijn kunnen ze meteen zonder schema of roadmap in een 77.0.1 versie uit komen, zolang er maar 0,0 impact is op compatibiliteit. Als app-, add-on of webdeveloper hoef je dan dus ook niet testen of alles nog werkt in 77.0.1, compatibiliteit is gegarandeerd.

Als er grotere zaken zijn die wel impact hebben op compatibiliteit dan wordt door op normaal tempo aan gewerkt (soms met in het achterhoofd om ze klaar te krijgen voor pak-em-beet Firefox 79, soms niet) en gaan ze mee in de eerst volgende grote update. Die is iedere zes weken dus als een team er net eentje mist dan is er maar zes weken vertraging voor het bij eindgebruikers terechtkomt. Bij de zeswekelijkse grote update is er wel sprake van compatibiliteitswijzigingen en is het dus zaak om als developer een schuin oog te houden op wat er is gewijzigd. Daar zijn zelfs speciale pagina's voor*. Daar staan aan de relevante wijzigen voor developers en niet een hele changelog (meestal vele duizenden changes), of de zaken die voor gebruikers relevant zijn.

Als je kijkt bij Firefox 78 for developers kun je zien wat er nu al redelijk bekend is over 78. Daar worden regelmatig dingen aan toegevoegd (en soms verwijderd) als ze weten dat die wijzigingen de release date van 78 gaan halen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 2 juni 2020 16:19]

0Vinzz
@RaJitsu2 juni 2020 15:49
rapid release model, zie wiki, vanaf v5
+1Jazco2nd
2 juni 2020 16:00
Als ze nou ook about:config voor Firefox Preview (Android) beschikbaar maken of op zijn minst de setting om je Firefox Sync server adres in te stellen (draai mn eigen FF Sync server). Dan ben ik helemaal tevreden. Oja en pull down to refresh, hold tab button for new tab. Dat soort dingen mis ik best wel.
0uip
2 juni 2020 15:46
hup, Firefox bijgewerkt!
0Nickvdd
2 juni 2020 15:48
Hopelijk fixed deze versie de flickering/shifting die optreedt wanneer de “Windows 2004 compatible” 446.14 Nvidia driver is geïnstalleerd.
0Dark Angel 58
2 juni 2020 16:19
about:certificate is een goede stap, maar ik heb het liever dat Firefox hetzelfde import systeem van Windows gebruiken. Want Chrome en Internet Explorer/Edge maken daar gebruik van.
Enige afwezig is Firefox... en daar geef ik een enorme facepalm.
