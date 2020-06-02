Microsoft heeft een eerste update voor versie 16.6.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6.1
- Fixed issue when using HotRestart to deploy iOS application.
- Fixed and issue where Xamarin.iOS fails to build with MessagingRemoteException.
- Fixed an issue which would place constant-initialized static local 'const' variables in 'inline' functions which were previously dynamically-initialized in the read-only data segment. This can cause compatibility issues when linking against OBJs compiled with older toolsets.
- Fixed a build error in Xamarin.Android projects that could be encountered when Android layout files contain certain characters.
- Fixed an issue with .resx localization at runtime for Xamarin.Android applications.
- C++ IntelliSense vcpkgsrv.exe frequently crashes with set_parent_scope_on_push.
- Fixed WMI Provider component installation failure.
- Fixed a crash in some cases when displaying the Quick Info tooltip for C++ code.
- Fixed a crash when closing Visual Studio.
- Adds Xcode 11.5 SDK support
- Removes abstract modifier to BGTask