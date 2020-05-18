Er is een DERDE update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Security fixes
Bug fixes
- Security Advisory 2020-05-06-2 - relayd out-of-bounds reads of heap data and possible buffer overflow (CVE-2020-11752)
- Security Advisory 2020-05-06-1 - umdns out-of-bounds reads of heap data and possible buffer overflow (CVE-2020-11750)
- Other security fixes
New devices
- opkg: reduce memory usage: this should fix “Out of memory” issues when running
opkg update, see FS#2734
- Services: respawn rpcd automatically if it crashes or stops
- Services: fix DNSSEC+NTP chicken-and-egg workaround in dnsmasq
Existing devices
- Add support for Luxul XAP-1610 and XWR-3150
- Add support for more devices in ath79: TP-Link TL-WR740N v5, TP-Link Archer C60 v3, TP-Link WDR3500 v1, TP-Link TL-WA850RE v1, TP-Link TL-WA860RE v1, TP-Link TL-WDR4310 v1
Various fixes and improvements
- Fix ar71xx - ath79 sysupgrade for some devices: TP-Link TL-WA901ND v2, TL-WDR4900 v2, TL-WR810N v1/v2, TL-WR842N/ND v1, TL-WR740N v1/v2/v3/v4/v5, TL-WR741N/ND v1/v2, TL-WR743ND v1, TL-WR841N/ND v5/v6, TL-WR941N/ND v2/v3/v4
- Fix “Illegal instruction” issues on some mvebu (Marvell Armada 370 CPU) and tegra2 devices: Globalscale Mirabox, CompuLab TrimSlice, possibly others
- Fix support for the 256M variant of ZBT MT7621
- Enable SPI support on ClearFog devices
- Fix hang after reboot on OXNAS devices
- Improve extraction of wireless calibration data (ath9k/ath10k) on Mikrotik devices
- Optimise sysupgrade process on bcm53xx to save space on tmpfs
- Various fixes and improvements for several devices: AVM FRITZ Repeater 450E, Archer C7, Archer C60 v1/v2, TL-MR3040 v2, GL.iNet GL-AR750S, Mikrotik RB951G-2HnD, ZyXEL Keenetic, ew-dorin, traverse-ls1043, kirkwood, bcm53xx-based Asus devices
- Services: add
scriptarpoption to dnsmasq that allows to run scripts in
/etc/hotplug.d/neigh/on
arp-addand
arp-delevents
- Kernel: backport out-of-memory fix for non-Ethernet devices
- Build: fix build with GCC 10
See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.LuCI web interface
Core components
- Greatly improve loading performance when using LuCI with HTTPS (see uhttpd commit for details)
- Allow to configure WPA3 modes for Wi-Fi (#3363)
- Improve internationalisation by introducing support for plural translations and context
- Update translations from weblate
- Many additional bug fixes and improvements
Known issues
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.171 to 4.14.180
- Update mac80211 to version 4.19.120
- Update mt76 Wi-Fi driver to latest version
- Update wireless-regdb
- Update fstools to latest version
- Update openssl to 1.1.1g
- Update mbedtls to 2.16.6
- Transition to ath79: several devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: unstable Ethernet link with atheros switch on some ath79 devices (such as TL-WR841N): FS#2216, FS#2730
- LuCI web interface: some optional GUI packages crash with an error about missing “cbi.lua”, install the
luci-compatpackage to fix these
See also: active bug reports for openwrt-19.07