TechSmith heeft versie 2020.1.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2020.0.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Snagit 2020.1.2 Improved the Image from Template drop zone onboarding

Snagit will no longer crash when you use Snagit while it’s creating a GIF

Fixed a crash some users were experiencing on shutdown

Scrolling capture is now working again when using Snagit through COM

The OneDrive for Business sharing destination is now working again

Other various bug, performance, and security fixes Snagit 2020.1.1 General Added a SharePoint sharing destination

The Twitter sharing destination is working again

Fixed two crashes that could occur in the TechSmith Updater on some machines

Snagit Capture is now more resilient after encountering issues in the same run

Fixed a hang when a computer goes to sleep while video recording

Can now view all installer options on smaller screens

Fixed a hang when trying to take a scrolling capture of specific windows with nested scrolling areas

The Cut Out tool will now cut the intended area even with other windows foregrounded when starting your selection

When using the Cut Out tool and Shadow Effect, the shadow will no longer get progressively applied after each cut out.

The Eraser tool will now remember the anti-alias setting

Fixed an issue where the playhead would jump to an unexpected time after making multiple cuts it a video

Fixed an issue where cutting out a section at the beginning of a video would result in incorrect first frames in the resulting video

The Slack sharing destination now uses your default browser to authenticate the first time

The reset button for Auto-Simplify is working again

The correct Canvas Background color should now be shown in Editor Preferences

Can now adjust the zoom level of thumbnails in the Library again

The shadow surrounding the recording area now allows you to click on windows and controls behind it

Fixed a crash that could occur when doing a scrolling capture with COM Image from Templates You can now adjust the default name that is added to the footer when creating an image from a Template

Applying the Shadow Effect to images made from Templates should work as expected now

The “Custom Steps” Template should now be visible when the “Steps” category is selected

When copying or printing an image created from a Template with empty Drop Zones, the placeholder images will no longer be included.

Better keyboard navigation in the Create Image from Template window

The ability to adjust the title text color is working again

Undo and redo are now working after editing a Drop Zone Security Fixes Updated the LeadTools Imaging SDK v20 from an April 2019 release to latest (November 2019) addressing CVEs 5125, 5100, 5099, and 5084

Fixed an XML External Entity (XXE) issue that would allow a local attacker to exfiltrate data under the local Administrator account. Thanks to nerdwell for reporting this issue. CVE-2020-11541 Other Other bug fixes, security, and localization updates Snagit 2020.1.0 Selecting multiple images and clicking "Create Image from Template" now uses your selected images

Can now paste images directly into a Template drop zone

Template placeholder text should behave better now

Deleting image from Template drop zone no longer keeps you in that that drop zone

Escape key will now cancel changes in a Template drop zone

Sharing should now respect the file type and the selected sharing options for all file types

Images within Template drop zones will now snap to the sides and center of the drop zone Additional Changes Fixed a startup crash some users were experiencing on Windows 10 v1903

Fixed a crash when importing and exporting Capture presets

Fixed an issue where switching between images would change some tool properties

Improved the look of the Snagit Capture tray icon when recording video

Improved Editor performance when cropping images or working with cropped images

Restored the ability to save static GIFs with transparency

Fixed ability to save PDF as landscape

Adding Evernote and Twitter as sharing destinations (previously optional downloads on the TechSmith website)

Sharing to Email with a preset subject and body should now work again

Other bug fixes and localization updates Snagit 2020.0.3 Resolved an issue where a subset of users were unable to launch the Editor Snagit 2020.0.2 Addressed issue where Snagit's auto start option is turned off when installing a newer version of Snagit.