Versie 3.60van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,7MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.57 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release 3.60 IMDb Search: Improved searching for very long titles (e.g. 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn')

TV Series: Making a season a single season should set the season poster as main bookshelf poster too.

TV Series: Deleting a TV Series Season didn't delete the season cover.

User Interface: Changes in Groups were not saved if nothing in the Database was changed before closing EMDB.

MediaInfo: Fixed some incorrect detected and undetected audio streams.

Database: Added 'CED Video Disc' as Media type.

Database: Added 'FLAC' as Audio Stream type.

Database: Added 'Maya' as Subtitle and Spoken Language type.

Database: Fixed a crash when merging databases with movies with invalid Actors, Directors, Writers or Composers.

Add From Hard Disk: Improved adding TV Series: The folder name is now used as search text. Better episode detection. Added check if TV Series folder is already used.

User Interface: Moved the Update Media File Locations feature to the Batch Update Options page.

User Interface: Added a Show All Button to clear Search and Filter results to the toolbar.

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, Slovenian, Russian and Dutch translations. Release 3.59 Import TheTVDB: Fixed season and specials posters for Series with more than 10 seasons.

Custom Values: Fixed saving Custom Services.

Translations: Updated the German translation. Release 3.58 User Interface: Unchecking TV Series was not saved.

import TheTVDB: Fixed importing of special (escaped) characters and new lines in episode descriptions.

Renaming Media Files: Spaces were replaced by underscores.

Translations: Fixed translation of Add Groups Dialog.

Database: Added option to allow duplicates when merging databases.

Add Movies: Improved Check for duplicates when adding movies.

User Interface: Improved sorting after Search or Filter.

MediaInfo: Added support for reading HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, German and Dutch translations.