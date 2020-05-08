Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Waterfox 2020.05

Waterfox logo (79 pix)Versie 2020.05 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd 16-jarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox Classic is gebaseerd op de legacy code, heeft nog steeds ondersteuning voor npapi-plugins en krijgt nog alleen beveiligingsupdates en bugfixes. Waterfox Current is gebaseerd op de moderne broncode, heeft geen plugin whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s new in Waterfox 2020.05
  • Latest security advisories from Mozilla for both channels.
  • Fixed version display on Windows installers for both channels.
Current

View Changes

  • Latest security advisories patched
  • Current now has support for Java and Silverlight once more! Please use at your own risk.
Classic

View Changes

  • Latest security advisories patched (best effort)*
Changes you might have missed
Waterfox Classic
  • Fixed library requirements on Linux
  • Various media library updates
  • Added DNS resolution to webextensions api
  • Updated timezone data for internationalization functions
  • Enabled unprefixed Fullscreen API
  • Various website rending issues fixed (Kinguin, Intel, Epic Games and others)
  • Fixed problems related with uBO html filters
  • Updated en-US dictionary
Waterfox Current
  • Fixed ability to add add-ons via AMO
  • Fixed graphical issues on macOS
  • Added StartPage as an option
  • Enabled containers
  • Enabled playback of encrypted VP9 video in fMP4 container
  • Disabled establishing connection to links the mouse hovers over
  • Enabled user profile customizations and SVG properties
  • New features:
    • Restart button in PanelUI and Menu
    • Copy current tab URL
    • Copy all tab URLs
  • Added settings for disabling loading images automatically and exceptions
  • Added settings for disabling JavaScript with exceptions and advanced settings
  • Added new privacy settings
  • Added possibility to hide and show Status Bar or Status Info Overlay
  • Added possibility to change Tab Bar, Bookmarks Toolbar and Window Controls position
  • Added optional to enable an all-new settings layout
  • Added support for new emoji in Unicode/Emoji 12

  • Added possibility to set browser’s logo as menu icon

  • As the differences between Classic and later Firefox versions grow, we are doing are best to patch the security advisories as we think apply to Classic.

Versienummer 2020.05
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Waterfox
Download https://www.waterfox.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 44,24MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-05-2020 09:5514

08-05-2020 • 09:55

14 Linkedin

Bron: Waterfox

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Waterfox

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+113+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Mr777
8 mei 2020 11:16
Al altijd mijn standaardbrowser, al sedert hij voor het eerst uitkwam. Nog nooit problemen mee gehad.
Reageer
+1Get!em
@Mr7778 mei 2020 11:46
Ik heb hem afgelopen half jaar naast de huidige Firefox gedraait.
Mijn ervaring is juist: trager, meer crashes (vooral met 3D canvas content en sites die webgl V2 benutten)
Ben nu weer volledig op Firefox, al is de Edge chromium ook erg snel geworden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Get!em op 8 mei 2020 11:47]

Reageer
+1R0GGER
@Get!em8 mei 2020 11:55
Hmmm... Waterfox was vooral bedacht om meer privacy te bieden.
Je gaat van meer privacy (Waterfox) naar minder privacy (Firefox) naar weinig privacy (Edge Chromium). 8)7 Wat is je logica?
Reageer
+2t-force
@R0GGER8 mei 2020 12:36
Waterfox is in de eerste instantie bedoelt om een 64bit Firefox te bieden. Sneller en stabieler.
Dat was in eerste instantie de opzet. Zo is er ook een CyberFox geweest die ook 64bit aanbood.
Nu is er ook een 64bit FireFox en is de 64 bit Waterfox niet echt vernieuwend meer.
Wel bied Waterfox 64bit ondersteuning voor legacy extensies die Firefox niet meer ondersteund.
Ikzelf heb Waterfox gebruikt vanaf dag 1 en was er in het begin erg te spreken over, met name de snelheid bij sites met veel Java(Script) was erg goed.
Nu gebruik ik al en hele lange tijd Vivaldi met name vanwege de interface.
Waterfox is mijn 2e browser voor als Vivaldi/Chrome een site niet goed aankan.
Reageer
+1croiky
@R0GGER8 mei 2020 12:21
Functionaliteit over privacy?
Reageer
+1Get!em
@R0GGER8 mei 2020 13:23
Via settings , flags en plug-ins de privacy weer wat afdwingen, bovenop de dns blacklist :)

Zoals genoemd was prio bij waterfox de stabiliteit en snelheid, en dan pas privacy. En gezien ik veel werk met sites met 3D web gl visuals, met een geheugen gebruik van al gauw 8GB, is stabiliteit belangrijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Get!em op 8 mei 2020 13:32]

Reageer
+1Hackus
@Get!em8 mei 2020 13:06
Ik heb hem afgelopen half jaar naast de huidige Firefox gedraait.
Mijn ervaring is juist: trager, meer crashes (vooral met 3D canvas content en sites die webgl V2 benutten)
Ben nu weer volledig op Firefox, al is de Edge chromium ook erg snel geworden.
Als je gegevens delen niet erg vindt kun je E-chr. gebruiken. voor meer privacy en minder gegevens delen FF of WF. Dat is vaak de reden van andere keuze browser dan meegeleverde van Microsoft
Reageer
+1Get!em
@Hackus8 mei 2020 13:31
Heb je een bron welke telemetry gedeeld wordt vanuit edgchr?
Reageer
+1Snors
8 mei 2020 13:59
Opmerkelijk dat niemand Brave Browser noemt als alternatief. Weliswaar niet gebaseerd op de Firefox engine (maar Chromium) echter wel een privacy-waardig alternatief en stabiel: https://brave.com/
Reageer
+1VincentvdBergh
@Snors8 mei 2020 18:26
Brave verzamelt en verkoopt gewoon data en is dus gewoon net zo privacy onvriendelijk als Google Chrome.
Reageer
0Snors
@VincentvdBergh8 mei 2020 18:40
Zou je misschien ook een bron voor deze claim kunnen aanhalen? Ben wel benieuwd waar je dat op baseert.
Reageer
+1VincentvdBergh
@Snors8 mei 2020 19:29
https://www.netsparker.co...wser-sacrifices-security/

Om mee te beginnen. Toch bepaalde betaalde trackers toelaten. Doe je dat, dan is het gelijk einde verhaal (ik geloof niet in mea culpa en we veranderen zoals Facebook/ Google/ apple zeggen en niet doen).

Daarom gebruik ik enkel software waarvan ik de broncode kan bekijken.
Reageer
+1Redsandro
@Snors8 mei 2020 15:18
Er vormt zich na verloop van tijd een voorkeur. Bijvoorbeeld voor Gecko browsers (Firefox, Iceweasel, Waterfox, Pale Moon, GNU IceCat) of voor Blink browsers (Chromium, Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, Opera).

Mensen die een voorkeur voor de een of ander hebben ontwikkeld, zoeken vaak binnen die groep naar alternatieven. In die zin is het niet opmerkelijk dat er geen Blink-alternatief wordt genoemd in een Gecko-thread.

Als je op zoek bent naar alternatieven, kan je ook hier een kijkje nemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 8 mei 2020 15:19]

Reageer
+1Tyrian
8 mei 2020 14:09
Jammer dat er nog geen portable versie is van Waterfox Current. Tot die tijd gebruik ik met plezier Waterfox Classic om compatibiliteit te houden met enkele oudere extensies die door Firefox niet meer ondersteund worden sinds versie 57.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True