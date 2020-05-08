Versie 2020.05 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd 16-jarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox Classic is gebaseerd op de legacy code, heeft nog steeds ondersteuning voor npapi-plugins en krijgt nog alleen beveiligingsupdates en bugfixes. Waterfox Current is gebaseerd op de moderne broncode, heeft geen plugin whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s new in Waterfox 2020.05 Latest security advisories from Mozilla for both channels.

Fixed version display on Windows installers for both channels. Current View Changes Latest security advisories patched

Current now has support for Java and Silverlight once more! Please use at your own risk. Classic View Changes Latest security advisories patched (best effort)* Changes you might have missed

Waterfox Classic Fixed library requirements on Linux

Various media library updates

Added DNS resolution to webextensions api

Updated timezone data for internationalization functions

Enabled unprefixed Fullscreen API

Various website rending issues fixed (Kinguin, Intel, Epic Games and others)

Fixed problems related with uBO html filters

Updated en-US dictionary Waterfox Current Fixed ability to add add-ons via AMO

Fixed graphical issues on macOS

Added StartPage as an option

Enabled containers

Enabled playback of encrypted VP9 video in fMP4 container

Disabled establishing connection to links the mouse hovers over

Enabled user profile customizations and SVG properties

New features: Restart button in PanelUI and Menu Copy current tab URL Copy all tab URLs

Added settings for disabling loading images automatically and exceptions

Added settings for disabling JavaScript with exceptions and advanced settings

Added new privacy settings

Added possibility to hide and show Status Bar or Status Info Overlay

Added possibility to change Tab Bar, Bookmarks Toolbar and Window Controls position

Added optional to enable an all-new settings layout

Added support for new emoji in Unicode/Emoji 12

Added possibility to set browser’s logo as menu icon

As the differences between Classic and later Firefox versions grow, we are doing are best to patch the security advisories as we think apply to Classic.