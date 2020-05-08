Versie 2020.05 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd 16-jarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox Classic is gebaseerd op de legacy code, heeft nog steeds ondersteuning voor npapi-plugins en krijgt nog alleen beveiligingsupdates en bugfixes. Waterfox Current is gebaseerd op de moderne broncode, heeft geen plugin whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s new in Waterfox 2020.05
Current
- Latest security advisories from Mozilla for both channels.
- Fixed version display on Windows installers for both channels.
Classic
- Latest security advisories patched
- Current now has support for Java and Silverlight once more! Please use at your own risk.
Changes you might have missed
- Latest security advisories patched (best effort)*
Waterfox Classic
Waterfox Current
- Fixed library requirements on Linux
- Various media library updates
- Added DNS resolution to webextensions api
- Updated timezone data for internationalization functions
- Enabled unprefixed Fullscreen API
- Various website rending issues fixed (Kinguin, Intel, Epic Games and others)
- Fixed problems related with uBO html filters
- Updated en-US dictionary
- Fixed ability to add add-ons via AMO
- Fixed graphical issues on macOS
- Added StartPage as an option
- Enabled containers
- Enabled playback of encrypted VP9 video in fMP4 container
- Disabled establishing connection to links the mouse hovers over
- Enabled user profile customizations and SVG properties
- New features:
- Restart button in PanelUI and Menu
- Copy current tab URL
- Copy all tab URLs
- Added settings for disabling loading images automatically and exceptions
- Added settings for disabling JavaScript with exceptions and advanced settings
- Added new privacy settings
- Added possibility to hide and show Status Bar or Status Info Overlay
- Added possibility to change Tab Bar, Bookmarks Toolbar and Window Controls position
- Added optional to enable an all-new settings layout
- Added support for new emoji in Unicode/Emoji 12
-
Added possibility to set browser’s logo as menu icon
- As the differences between Classic and later Firefox versions grow, we are doing are best to patch the security advisories as we think apply to Classic.