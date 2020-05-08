Knot Resolver is een opensource-dns-recursor geschreven in C en LuaJIT. Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Cloudflare gebruikt Knot Resolver bijvoorbeeld voor zijn 1.1.1.1 dns-dienst. De ontwikkelaars van CZ NIC hebben eerder versie 5.1.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Knot Resolver 5.1.0 released



Improvements cache garbage collector: reduce filesystem operations when idle (!946)

policy.DEBUG_ALWAYS and policy.DEBUG_IF for limited verbose logging (!957)

daemon: improve TCP query latency under heavy TCP load (!968)

add policy.ANSWER action (!964, #192)

policy.rpz support fake A/AAAA (!964, #194) Bugfixes cache: missing filesystem support for pre-allocation is no longer fatal (#549)

lua: policy.rpz() no longer watches the file when watch is set to false (!954)

fix a strict aliasing problem that might've lead to "miscompilation" (!962)

fix handling of DNAMEs, especially signed ones (#234, !965)

lua resolve(): correctly include EDNS0 in the virtual packet (!963) Custom modules might have been confused by that.

do not leak bogus data into SERVFAIL answers (#396)

improve random Lua number generator initialization (!979)

cache: fix CNAME caching when validation is disabled (#472, !974)

cache: fix CNAME caching in policy.STUB mode (!974)

prefill: fix crash caused by race condition with resolver startup (!983)

webmgmt: use javascript scheme detection for websockets' protocol (#546)

daf module: fix del(), deny(), drop(), tc(), pass() functions (#553, !966)

policy and daf modules: expose initial query when evaluating postrules (#556)

cache: fix some cases of caching answers over 4 KiB (!976)

docs: support sphinx 3.0.0+ (!978) Incompatible changes minor changes in module API; see upgrading guide: https://knot-resolver.readthedocs.io/en/stable/upgrading.html