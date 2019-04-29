Knot Resolver is een opensource-dns-recursor geschreven in C en LuaJIT. Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Cloudflare gebruikt Knot Resolver bijvoorbeeld voor zijn 1.1.1.1 dns-dienst. De ontwikkelaars van CZ NIC hebben versie 4.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Knot Resolver 4.0.0 released



Incompatible changes see upgrading guide: https://knot-resolver.readthedocs.io/en/stable/upgrading.html

configuration: trust_anchors aliases .file, .config() and .negative were removed (!788)

configuration: trust_anchors.keyfile_default is no longer accessible (!788)

daemon: -k/--keyfile and -K/--keyfile-ro options were removed

meson build system is now used for builds (!771)

build with embedded LMBD is no longer supported

default modules dir location has changed

DNSSEC is enabled by default

upstream packages for Debian now require systemd

libknot >= 2.8 is required

net.list() output format changed (#448)

net.listen() reports error when address-port pair is in use

bind to DNS-over-TLS port by default (!792)

stop versioning libkres library

default port for web management and APIs changed to 8453 Improvements policy.TLS_FORWARD: if hostname is configured, send it on wire (!762)

hints module: allow configuring the TTL and change default from 0 to 5s

policy module: policy.rpz() will watch the file for changes by default

packaging: lua cqueues added to default dependencies where available

systemd: service is no longer auto-restarted on configuration errors

always send DO+CD flags upstream, even in insecure zones (#153)

cache.stats() output is completely new; see docs (!775)

improve usability of table_print() (!790, !801)

add DNS-over-HTTPS support (#280)

docker image supports and exposes DNS-over-HTTPS Bugfixes predict module: load stats module if config didn't specify period (!755)

trust_anchors: don't do 5011-style updates on anchors from files that were loaded as unmanaged trust anchors (!753)

trust_anchors.add(): include these TAs in .summary() (!753)

policy module: support '#' for separating port numbers, for consistency

fix startup on macOS+BSD when

policy.RPZ: log problems from zone-file level of parser as well (#453)

fix flushing of messages to logs in some cases (notably systemd) (!781)

fix fallback when SERVFAIL or REFUSED is received from upstream (!784)

fix crash when dealing with unknown TA key algorhitm (#449)

go insecure due to algorithm support even if DNSKEY is NODATA (!798)

fix mac addresses in the output of net.interfaces() command (!804)

http module: fix too early renewal of ephemeral certificates (!808) Module API changes kr_straddr_split() changed API a bit (compiler will catch that)

C modules defining *_layer or *_props symbols need to change a bit See the upgrading guide for details. It's detected on module load.