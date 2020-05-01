Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 46 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: when splitting, the placeholder
%ccan be used in the destination file name. It’ll be replaced by the name of the first chapter in the file. Implements #2791.
- mkvmerge: when reading MPLS playlists mkvmerge will include a tag named
SOURCE_IDin the track’s statistics tags that conveys the fact that the source was a Blu-ray and what the track’s ID was in the source container. When reading Matroska file existing
SOURCE_IDtags will be kept. The format used is the same format MakeMKV uses. Implements #2774.
- mkvmerge: for audio-only files mkvmerge will now write a cue entry every 500ms instead of every 2s.
- MKVToolNix GUI: job actions: split up the option "execute when the job finishes successfully or with warnings" into two separate options: "…when finishes successfully" and "…when exits with warnings". Implements #2798.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when regenerating UIDs for chapters mkvmerge will now fix referencing tag chapter UID targets to have the same values. Fixes #2804.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: fixed a crash that could potentially happen while trying to identify H.265/HEVC tracks.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: when reading H.265/HEVC tracks without a frame offset table (
cttsatom) present, mkvmerge did not parse the
hevcCstructure correctly in certain cases, causing no video frames to be output at all or the output not being playable. This fixes #2782, a bug introduced in v45.
- mkvmerge: MPLS handling/MPEG TS reader: timestamp restrictions as given in an MPLS file were only honored for the first play item, not for subsequent play items. For those play items the whole referenced file was always copied. Part of the fix of #2789.
- mkvmerge: MPLS handling/MPEG TS reader: under certain circumstances mkvmerge copied one frame too many before switching to the next play item. Part of the fix of #2789.
- mkvmerge: for audio-only files cues will only be created for I frames (important for e.g. TrueHD where decoding can only start on a sync frame). Fixes #2790.
- MKVToolNix GUI: fixed a crash that happened when closing the preferences after having closed at least one multiplexer tab. Fixes #2785.
- MKVToolNix GUI: macOS: changed the default of the "elide tab header labels" feature introduced in v45 from "no" to "yes" to mirror how versions before v45 behaved on macOS.