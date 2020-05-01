Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.73

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.73 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.73:
  • In Settings > Transfers > General, new settings to auto-stop seeding after time limit, for regular, created, and constant seeds
  • Category support for new auto-stop time options
  • Modified GUI context menus on transfers / categories to support new auto-stop time options
  • Fixed problem playing some files in-browser via the WebUI files view
  • Fixed problems applying bandwidth presets via the WebUI bandwidth view
  • Added WebUI support for new auto-stop time options
  • Category auto-stop ratio and time settings now support non-default off setting
  • Completely re-written peer connection rotation routines
  • Peer connections that are running slowly are rotated out quicker if there's many more to be tried
  • Peer connection speed evaluation for rotation is now based on a combination of short, medium, and long averages
  • Peer connection count purge threshold is slightly lower than previous version relative to the configured maximum for the transfer
  • Improved logging in peer properties, will now show more detailed rotate/disconnect messages, including speed and connection time
  • Fixed problems when hashing is interrupted by the user when creating new seeds
  • Fixed web seed URL calculation for multi-file transfers, should now work with archive.org
  • Several minor RSS/Atom feed parser compatibility improvements
  • RSS feed created transfer options now fully support auto-stop ratio and time limits
  • Category tooltip now shows seeding ratio/time limits
  • In transfer Details tab, replaced Elapsed Time with Download/Upload Time
  • Transfer Time Left shows estimate during seeding if auto-stop ratio or time limit set
  • Added optional (default-off) transfer view column to show seeding time limit
  • Fixed minor sort-updating problems when sorting transfers by time-left column
  • In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_private and exclude_private (default)
  • In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_created (default) and exclude_created
  • Category options in RSS layouts are now correctly hidden when the Categories feature is not activated
  • Fixed problems when notification system plays .wav files on Linux systems without GStreamer
  • Minor tuning to throttle priority algorithms, splitting should now be more accurate when there are many high-latency connections
  • Fixed rare crash on program close that was due to destroy sequencing of main throttle object and lingering sockets
  • Fixed rare crash when using enable_memory_profiling.txt on some Linux systems
  • Updated build system for Linux releases to GCC 9.3, with better optimizations
  • IP location tables updated to latest delegations

Versienummer 2.73
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

