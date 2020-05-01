Versie 2.73 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 2.73:
- In Settings > Transfers > General, new settings to auto-stop seeding after time limit, for regular, created, and constant seeds
- Category support for new auto-stop time options
- Modified GUI context menus on transfers / categories to support new auto-stop time options
- Fixed problem playing some files in-browser via the WebUI files view
- Fixed problems applying bandwidth presets via the WebUI bandwidth view
- Added WebUI support for new auto-stop time options
- Category auto-stop ratio and time settings now support non-default off setting
- Completely re-written peer connection rotation routines
- Peer connections that are running slowly are rotated out quicker if there's many more to be tried
- Peer connection speed evaluation for rotation is now based on a combination of short, medium, and long averages
- Peer connection count purge threshold is slightly lower than previous version relative to the configured maximum for the transfer
- Improved logging in peer properties, will now show more detailed rotate/disconnect messages, including speed and connection time
- Fixed problems when hashing is interrupted by the user when creating new seeds
- Fixed web seed URL calculation for multi-file transfers, should now work with archive.org
- Several minor RSS/Atom feed parser compatibility improvements
- RSS feed created transfer options now fully support auto-stop ratio and time limits
- Category tooltip now shows seeding ratio/time limits
- In transfer Details tab, replaced Elapsed Time with Download/Upload Time
- Transfer Time Left shows estimate during seeding if auto-stop ratio or time limit set
- Added optional (default-off) transfer view column to show seeding time limit
- Fixed minor sort-updating problems when sorting transfers by time-left column
- In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_private and exclude_private (default)
- In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_created (default) and exclude_created
- Category options in RSS layouts are now correctly hidden when the Categories feature is not activated
- Fixed problems when notification system plays .wav files on Linux systems without GStreamer
- Minor tuning to throttle priority algorithms, splitting should now be more accurate when there are many high-latency connections
- Fixed rare crash on program close that was due to destroy sequencing of main throttle object and lingering sockets
- Fixed rare crash when using enable_memory_profiling.txt on some Linux systems
- Updated build system for Linux releases to GCC 9.3, with better optimizations
- IP location tables updated to latest delegations