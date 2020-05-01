Versie 2.73 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.73: In Settings > Transfers > General, new settings to auto-stop seeding after time limit, for regular, created, and constant seeds

Category support for new auto-stop time options

Modified GUI context menus on transfers / categories to support new auto-stop time options

Fixed problem playing some files in-browser via the WebUI files view

Fixed problems applying bandwidth presets via the WebUI bandwidth view

Added WebUI support for new auto-stop time options

Category auto-stop ratio and time settings now support non-default off setting

Completely re-written peer connection rotation routines

Peer connections that are running slowly are rotated out quicker if there's many more to be tried

Peer connection speed evaluation for rotation is now based on a combination of short, medium, and long averages

Peer connection count purge threshold is slightly lower than previous version relative to the configured maximum for the transfer

Improved logging in peer properties, will now show more detailed rotate/disconnect messages, including speed and connection time

Fixed problems when hashing is interrupted by the user when creating new seeds

Fixed web seed URL calculation for multi-file transfers, should now work with archive.org

Several minor RSS/Atom feed parser compatibility improvements

RSS feed created transfer options now fully support auto-stop ratio and time limits

Category tooltip now shows seeding ratio/time limits

In transfer Details tab, replaced Elapsed Time with Download/Upload Time

Transfer Time Left shows estimate during seeding if auto-stop ratio or time limit set

Added optional (default-off) transfer view column to show seeding time limit

Fixed minor sort-updating problems when sorting transfers by time-left column

In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_private and exclude_private (default)

In Settings > Transfers > Trackers > Individual Tracker Options, new Add Trackers directives include_created (default) and exclude_created

Category options in RSS layouts are now correctly hidden when the Categories feature is not activated

Fixed problems when notification system plays .wav files on Linux systems without GStreamer

Minor tuning to throttle priority algorithms, splitting should now be more accurate when there are many high-latency connections

Fixed rare crash on program close that was due to destroy sequencing of main throttle object and lingering sockets

Fixed rare crash when using enable_memory_profiling.txt on some Linux systems

Updated build system for Linux releases to GCC 9.3, with better optimizations

IP location tables updated to latest delegations