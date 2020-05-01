Versie 20.4.28 van Xeoma is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een computer voor video-surveillance worden ingericht in een privé of professionele omgeving. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en de kosten zijn afhankelijke van de hoeveelheid camera's die worden aangestuurd en extra functionaliteit die wordt toegevoegd. Zo zijn er extra modules voor ondersteuning van gpio of rif+, de herkenning van bijvoorbeeld gezicht, geslacht, emotie of nummerplaat, en het kunnen volgen van een object, zoals een bal in een sport. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Xeoma version 20.4.28:
- Improved Additional module “Color Detector” – now it can work in combination with the “Face Recognition” module to detect the sought-for colors only in areas in which a face is found. This is relevant, for example, for the automatic fever detection in passengers at the airport. See more about Fever Detection in our PDF promo.
- Added the ability to restore settings to one of Xeoma’s automatic backups, right from the Xeoma interface. Now the “Settings Restore” menu allows you to rollback to a backup of settings – not only those made by you through the “Settings Restore” menu, but also from those that Xeoma does automatically.
- PRO: Improved face detection algorithms of the “Face Recognition” module. You will get a higher accuracy now for a more flawless system operation.
- Xeoma Pro Your Cloud: The EmailMinSendInterval parameter has been added to the user’s configuration files, which limits the interval for sending messages in the “Sending Email” module. Now you can strictly control how often Xeoma can send letters to subscribers.
- PRO: added the ability to choose which camera’s sound stream you’d like to listen to in the simultaneous view of multiple archives mode. This can be done using the familiar “Volume” icons that now appear when viewing multiple archives at once.
- PRO: For the “Cross-Line Detector” module added the ability to choose which type of counting to apply – one-directional (only those motion events that move in the selected direction) or two-directional (motion events that move in the selected direction and in the counter direction).
- PRO: Improved work with LDAP active directories in the Users dialog. Now it offers to get just a certain specified group of users from the LDAP server, instead of all groups. Also now even great numbers of LDAP users (over 2000) can be loaded into the Users Dialog.
- Module “Save to file”: added more macros. The %SPEED% macro can dynamically add the speed obtained from the module “Vehicle Speed Detector” in the file name, and the %NUMBER% macro can add the recognized vehicle’s license plate number received from the module “ANPR“.
- “Users” dialog: added the ability to select either LDAP users or Xeoma users – previously both user groups were on the same list.
- FTP Receiver: JPEG files received through FTP are now stored in memory, rather than in temporary storage on disk as previously.
- Optimized traffic between cameras and server: improved mechanisms allowing to not get an unused stream from the camera.
- Web server: the PTZ control available in Xeoma web page has been complemented with the buttons to select PTZ presets and configure PTZ tours.
- Added startup key -archiveremovelog. The key allows you to write logs for archive deletion actions in Xeoma. This log file can be found and viewed in the Xeoma folder.
- Fixed a decrease in the frame rate of an IP camera’s video stream in the Single Camera View mode when a separate “Microphone” module is used in the chain.
- The operation of the “Object Detector” module has been improved – now small objects are also detected.
- Sending Email: fixed lack of prerecord in the video clips attached to letters.
- Fixed cameras image quality loss that used to appear when the Xeoma window was resized.
- Fixed the “segmentation fault” error when running Xeoma on armv8 processors.
- Fixed disappearance of “Face Recognition” module’s visualization in real-time preview.
- Built-in archive player: fixed an issue where if the playback is put on pause and the slider is moved along the timeline, the background picture doesn’t change.
- Improved error output when activating multiple licenses at once. Now you will receive information for each license.
- Improved export from the archive of short segments (lasting less than 5 seconds) of h264 videos.
- Fixed increased load on the processor when opening the “Universal Camera” module settings dialog.
- Fixed unavailability of webAPI commands on the first server startup. Now control via the API is available immediately after the first launch.
- Fixed occasional crashes of the Camera-Embedded Detector module.
- Fixed issue of the program saving short videos at the program start from cameras in whose chain there is are filter modules in the “Not Skipping” mode.