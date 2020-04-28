Versie 7.2.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend PEA 0.70

(Linux) UPX 3.96 - updating UPX in Windows packages triggers false positives from multiple antimalware, the update was removed from Windows packages restoring UPX 3.95 Code Built with Lazarus 2.0.8

(Windows) Updated custom SendTo menu links for working with 32 and 64 bit systems, packed in SendTo.7z in program's path

Various fixes File Manager (Windows) Added SMART entry to access to system's disk diagnostic data, in application's context menu File manager > System tools

Fixed: CRC and hash values are now reported also for empty files (previously were left blank)

File tools: improved "Checksum/hash file(s)" report window, with the new context menu it is now possible to: save each single crc or hash value to file, rightclicking on the cell of the value save all information to file, including all CRC and hash computed

Extraction and archiving Fixed: advanced compression settings was not preserved after direct creation of archive form context menu

Fixed; various issues with new advanced compression settings mechanism

(Windows) Fixed drag and drop extraction of items with names containing characters non valid for filenames

Context menu Add to 7Z and Add to ZIP now uses compression settings from PeaZip configuration rather than default compression settings, unless a specific level of compression is stated (i.e. Add to 7Z ultra) Windows & Linux Installers (Windows) Added context menu entries to encrypt to 7Z format (checked by default), and to add to 7Z format with fastest compression (unchecked by default)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons